Brazil's Bolsonaro appeals house arrest order

By Ricardo Brito

Bolsonaro was placed under house arrest on Monday after an order was issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes against him.

Moraes' decision cited a failure to comply with restraining orders he had imposed on Bolsonaro for allegedly courting U.S. President Donald Trump's interference in the case.

Bolsonaro's lawyers had already said that they would appeal the decision to place him under house arrest.

In the document sent on Wednesday, the lawyers said that Bolsonaro did not brech the restraing orders. They also asked for the house arrest order to be voted on by a wider panel of Supreme Court justices.

