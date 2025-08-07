Daily Maverick
Brazil's Bolsonaro appeals house arrest order

BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Lawyers for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appealed on Wednesday a house arrest order imposed against him earlier this week, a document sent to the Supreme Court and seen by Reuters showed.
Reuters
By Reuters
7 Aug
2024 CPAC Brazil Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on July 6, 2024 in Camboriu, Brazil. President of Argentina Javier Milei and former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro are leading the 5th edition of the CPAC. It is considered the largest and most influential forum of conservatives and ultra liberals in the world. (Photo by Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images)

By Ricardo Brito

Bolsonaro was placed under house arrest on Monday after an order was issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes against him.

Moraes' decision cited a failure to comply with restraining orders he had imposed on Bolsonaro for allegedly courting U.S. President Donald Trump's interference in the case.

Bolsonaro's lawyers had already said that they would appeal the decision to place him under house arrest.

In the document sent on Wednesday, the lawyers said that Bolsonaro did not brech the restraing orders. They also asked for the house arrest order to be voted on by a wider panel of Supreme Court justices.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia; additional reporting and writing by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

