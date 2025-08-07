A batch of burgers, a bet and a botched haircut boost community bonds

It started, as many good stories do, with burgers — and a bet.

Exactly a week ago, Grey High's First XV walked into Balkan Burger at the Boardwalk Mall, a familiar haunt for the boys with hearty appetites and a love for gourmet patties. But this time, their visit ended with a wager.

“If they beat Grey College, burgers would be on the house,” explained Bojan Ivanović, the gregarious owner of Balkan Burger.

Ivanović is no stranger to such spirited deals.

“This was inspired by a similar bet I had with Pearson (High School). They won a match and all got free burgers. Grey High heard about it, so we placed the same bet.”

The annual showdown between Grey High and Grey College is one of South Africa’s most anticipated schoolboy rugby derbies — a clash steeped in tradition, rivalry and national interest.

Raising the stakes

But there was a twist when news of the bet got out. The learners of Grey College from Bloemfontein – proudly referring to themselves as the “real” Grey — caught wind of the wager they decided to raise the stakes.

“They came in before the game and added a twist. If they won, they’d give me a haircut of their choice. If they lost, they’d pay for Grey High’s burgers,” Ivanović chuckled. “I couldn’t say no.”

Spoiler alert: Grey College won. Decisively. The scoreboard read 48-15.

True to his word, Ivanović delivered on his promise, despite the fact that Grey College captain Xander “Smittie” Smit graciously offered him a way out.

“He told me I didn’t have to do it,” said Ivanović, “but I waited an hour after the match while they finished their interviews and celebrations.”

Bojan Ivanović outside Balkan Burger at Gqeberha’s Boardwalk Mall — a place where gourmet food meets bold bets, bigger laughs, and a commitment to youth empowerment. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

In the changing rooms, the impromptu barbershop opened. With a blunt pair of scissors from the team’s first aid kit, “Smittie” delivered what can only be described as a symbolic, if not stylish, trim.

“After three lenient chops, he sent me off. That was it,” Ivanović laughed.

But the haircut wasn’t the highlight, it was the humility.

“Smittie is the kind of leader people don’t expect,” Ivanović reflected. “People think leadership is loud, ruthless, even pompous. He’s the opposite. Calm, measured — when he speaks, his team listens. That’s true leadership.”

It’s a quality Ivanović carries into his own work. As an entrepreneur, he says, leadership is about encouraging others to think for themselves, fail quickly, and grow.

“That’s how we get better,” he said.

Hair, it turns out, is not something Ivanović clings to. In his twenties, he grew his hair down to his lower back before shaving it all off for cancer awareness.

“It’s hair, it’ll grow back,” he said simply.

‘Fun, lighthearted spirit’

Robbie Kempson, Head of Rugby at Grey High School, said the bet brought a fun, lighthearted spirit to the weekend.

“I think it was awesome, it’s always good to see local businesses getting involved with the schools. The final score was unfortunate, but a very good reception overall.”

Bojan Ivanović with the young creative minds behind Balkan Burger’s in-house design studio, a space he calls 'a home of growth, wisdom and wild ideas'. From left are Keira Saddler, Mava Feni, Ruvimbo July and Bojan. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

He added that the team planned to return to Balkan Burger before their final game next weekend.

At Balkan Burger, what matters more than the food is the culture.

“Sure, we attract amazing people, even rugby greats, because our burgers are delicious,” Ivanović said, “but we’re about much more than that.”

Tucked at the far end of the restaurant is a small design studio, part of Ivanović’s mission to create a space where young people can create, think and grow.

“We’re passionate about youth and the contribution they make to this beautiful metro,” he said, moments before breaking into a spontaneous rendition of “Happy Birthday” for a customer. DM