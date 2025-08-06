Daily Maverick
Three months later, Trump's Afrikaner ‘refugees’ knuckle down to hard reality in US

Three months after the first group of Afrikaner ‘refugees’ left for the US, many have gone to ground. A handful are speaking openly about their new lives.
By Rebecca Davis
6 Aug
Becs-amerikaners Illustrative image | Newly arrived Afrikaner 'refugees' in the US. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images) | Statue of Liberty silhouette and US flag. (Photo: iStock) | Asylum seekers. (Photo: iStock)

“In the US, I had to face this painful truth: I don’t know where I fit in anymore. Can I work for someone else? Will I ever feel ‘capable’ again in this new place?”

This anonymous comment from one of the Afrikaner “refugees” in the US was shared by the @amerikaners2025 X account — the closest thing to an official mouthpiece for the group — on 4 August.

The account has repeatedly advised the Afrikaners, brought over in at least two groups on 11 and 31 May, to avoid sharing much about their lives due to media interest: hence the anonymity of the post.

Newly arrived South Africans wait to hear welcome statements from U.S. government officials in a hangar at Atlantic Aviation Dulles near Washington Dulles International Airport on May 12, 2025 in Dulles, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The author, identified only as a mother of five in her “late fifties — emphasis on very”, writes that she came to the US with qualifications including “courses in Psychology, English, Geography” and “Trained CADD [computer-aided design and drafting] & surveyor draughtsman”.

In South Africa, she had “owned businesses in sales, publishing, estate sales; revived an arts festival, designed logos and ads; trained marketers, did admin, managed charity projects” and more.

In the US, she described getting “rejected for entry-level hotel jobs for being ‘overqualified’”.

She writes, however, that she has been hired by a care agency to “care for a few select seniors”, while also being shortlisted for an interview with a business consulting agency.

Much speculation about lives of ‘refugees’

A great deal of speculation — and lashings of schadenfreude from some quarters — has been attached to how the lives of the Afrikaner “refugees” are playing out stateside since US President Donald Trump made his controversial decision to prioritise them for resettlement in the US, while official channels seem to have gone entirely silent on the topic.

In the absence of much formal communication, a whole community has sprung up online, with would-be “refugees” — often attaching “MAGA” or American flags to their X bios in the apparent belief that this could aid their chances — swapping information about what to expect from the process.

Several online figures have emerged as beacons — some of whom are Afrikaners based in the US who are happy to offer advice.

One is Sonell van Niekerk, a Biblical content creator based in North Dakota, who gives candid warnings to would-be “refugees” about the challenges of the uprooting — such as “the constant missing of your friends and family that you need to live with”.

Says Van Niekerk in one recent video: “It’s almost like there’s a limb on your body that’s missing… You go through stages of grief. You get angry, you get depressed, you get sad.”

Van Niekerk has also warned followers that upon arriving in the US she had to work three jobs to survive, one of which was cleaning houses. She advises that the support of a church is indispensable.

Another online guide has emerged as fellow expat Andrea Shea, who recently published “a guide to help you build your refugee case”, covering “how to present a well-founded fear of future persecution using both personal experiences and objective evidence”.

However, the towering figure in this community is Chris Wyatt, a former US military YouTuber whose following has almost doubled over the last few months as his content has increasingly focused on offering advice to would-be Afrikaner “refugees”.

Farmer sent to NY flees to South Dakota

Wyatt has, in the last two months, posted video interviews with two of the “refugees”, the first being farmer Charl Kleinhaus.

Charl Kleinhaus, one of the original 59 refugees, captured in a video conversation with Chris Wyatt. (Screengrab/YouTube)

Kleinhaus told Wyatt in late July that the refugee programme sent him to Buffalo, New York, somewhat to his horror: “I thought I’d go to Texas, Montana, somewhere like that where there’s farming, but it didn’t happen like that.”

As a result, he chose to leave the assistance programme after eight days and make his own way, having made contact with a farmer in South Dakota through another South African who had worked on the same farm.

The farmer bought plane tickets for Kleinhaus and his family to South Dakota and supplied them with a fully furnished house.

Kleinhaus said: “The biggest challenge is here you work, hey. There’s no kitchen lady you call to sweep the house, or clean the house, or stuff like that. You do the work yourself.”

He said that even farm owners worked from “morning till 11pm at night” with no farm labourers to call for help.

“You guys work,” Kleinhaus told Wyatt. “You play, but you work much harder.”

Kleinhaus also expressed apprehension about the upcoming winter in South Dakota, in which temperatures will drop to -30°C.

Because the original group of refugees is spread across a vast country, there seems to be little contact among them. Kleinhaus told Wyatt that the “59ers”, as the original group call themselves, have a WhatsApp group but “don’t chat much any more”.

Alabama ‘refugee’ had three jobs

In late June, Wyatt interviewed another 59er, Errol Langton, whose family group accounted for nine of the original 59, and whose stepdaughter — back home in South Africa — has accused him of rank opportunism, including not being an Afrikaner.

Langton now calls home Alabama, which he says he requested.

He told Wyatt that he had a gig selling life insurance, which kept him busy driving all over the state — but clarified that he hadn’t earned anything yet, as it was commission only.

Langton said he was interviewing for another job and starting a third job.

“You’re not given a job, you’re not given anything,” warned Langton. “This is the last month we have [state-sponsored] accommodation.”

In a subsequent interview with Wyatt in July, Langton said he had secured a job at a car wash.

Errol Langton, captured in a video conversation with Chris Wyatt. ( Screengrab/YouTube) 

An anonymous refugee X account, @AfrikanerPOV, posted a video on July 12 of “the accommodation that we were placed in from our arrival in the USA”, showing a basic two-bedroom apartment.

The same account has posted: “We are working and staying on a farm at the moment”, and advises that “refugees” do not need to inform employers about their refugee status, “if you do not want to”.

The account also informed one would-be “refugee” that it is possible to return to visit South Africa: “Your case worker will discuss it with you as well when you get like the initial rundown as well after you arrive — you will just need to apply for a travel document and you will need to inform them why you want to go back.”

However, he or she strongly advised against this: “Why would you want to visit a country you fled for your safety but I know for some people it is a make or break subject but I will definitely not be going back for any reason whatsoever.”

Despite the work and cultural challenges of their new lives, all the accounts mentioned have stressed the transformative nature of the feeling of safety in the US.

“More important than anything money can buy?” posted the 50-something woman on the Amerikaners account.

“Peace. Safety. Walking freely without fear. That’s priceless.” DM

Comments

Una West Aug 7, 2025, 07:23 AM

I wish them well, but who knows where the US economy is going?

Peter Aug 7, 2025, 07:26 AM

Migration to another country under any circumstances is a massive undertaking practically and psychologically. This group is extremely fortunate. For most it’s a case of sink or swim!

Renate Advocaat Aug 7, 2025, 08:33 AM

Were they really thinking that they could keep living the priviledged life they had in South Africa? That must have been a rude awakening.... Many Americans themselves can barely make ends meet. "Refugees" are treated the same way.

kanu sukha Aug 8, 2025, 01:58 AM

Lovable and straight talking Bernie calls it "living from pay-cheque to pay-cheque" ! Probably applies to most people across the globe . These rae the people most politicians only regard as 'voting' fodder.

User Aug 7, 2025, 09:45 AM

What these people are experiencing is American hospitality which is similar to the "snotklap" that Donald Trump laid on Ramaphosa (and SA in general) in the Whitehouse. Is it reall;y that great to have 'peace and safety' in such an unfriendly and uncertain future life?

Rod MacLeod Aug 7, 2025, 10:27 AM

I have not found any Americans like Donald Trump. Even New Yorkers were very kind to us when we stepped out of Grand Central, 10 at night, lost as to which way to go to the hotel - and three passersby separately helped us, unprompted, with directions. Try that at Sandton Gautrain station if you want unfriendly.

Alan Aug 7, 2025, 04:12 PM

I agree - in my 40 yeras of visiting many US states I have always found the "average" American to be helpful, friendly and courteous.

kanu sukha Aug 8, 2025, 02:12 AM

You are right about Donald Trump in one respect .. HE is one of a kind ! A psychopath and extraordinary liar to boot. No wonder his legal counsel avoids him 'testifying' in cases. More than once US courts have found him guilty when he has not settled out of court ! Yet.. there are many here also, who would like to be like him ! He has surrounded his admin with people who display the same characteristics... but with less 'flair' than he.

Rod MacLeod Aug 7, 2025, 09:50 AM

What is this obsession with these strange folk who went to America on a weird form of genocide refugee ticket? Is your need for schadenfreude so great that you have to dig around the fate of these 47 in the hope you'll find some misery in their lives? Grow up, man, and leave them be.

Allergic-to-ignorance - Aug 8, 2025, 12:53 PM

Agree 100%.

Robert Pegg Aug 7, 2025, 11:53 AM

There are pros and cons with relocating to any country. I came to SA in 1975 with a wife and 2 kids to a job that paid less than I earned in the UK. I was determined to succeed and rose to become a Chief Fire Officer and later started my own business, which is a huge success. We will never go back to the UK.

graemebirddurban Aug 7, 2025, 04:14 PM

These people are not victims they are traitors who have helped Trump drive his white supremacist narrative by using the false claims of white genocide in South Africa. In so doing they have help motivate the application of his ridiculous tariffs that will harm all of us.

Allergic-to-ignorance - Aug 8, 2025, 01:01 PM

Traitors? And you are who exactly to judge them? And you think a handful of people emigrating to the US had equal or bigger impact on the decision to increase tariffs than the rot and the political, economic and diplomatic blunders our government has caused in the last few decades?

User Aug 7, 2025, 11:39 PM

The problem for many of these folks is that they left for less-than-truthful reasons. In a true sense, they are not refugees fleeing for their lives. People that flee to live, are happy to be anywhere peaceful &amp; will settle. These folks are not existential refugees. That makes accepting hardship that WILL inevitably follow, almost unbearable. Just wait until they want to 'braai a tjoppie' &amp; the cheapest tjoppie is $9.99 per lb. Yes: per pound! I expect a large number to return!

Rod MacLeod Aug 9, 2025, 08:49 AM

Well, I'm afraid there won't be a large number returning, as you expect, because only a very small number went in the first place - 0,00000069% of our population, in fact. Never have so few people attracted such public interest.

Yvonne Riester Aug 8, 2025, 10:22 AM

It takes years to get accustomed to a new country. I moved to Germany 10 years ago and for the first 5 years I cried every time I heard a South African song or looked at photos of our house in Jhb or vacations in Drakensberg or Western Cape.

JOAQUIN SCHOCH Aug 8, 2025, 11:46 AM

The sad part is having to flee your country because of the conditions and outlook. The host countries are what they are. Overall, they are being helped, given start up conditions and most people are friendly. The rest in the future will be a matter of their hard work, like it usually is no matter where. Perhaps with the exception of places like South Africa where racist laws can put one at disadvantage. Sad indeed.

C B Aug 8, 2025, 10:51 PM

They really should be calling themselves migrants, not refugees, if they are willing to go back home. Real refugees do not have this option. I wish them well, but for the damages they have caused socially within SA.