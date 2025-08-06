SA schoolboy rugby stars have been scooped up locally and abroad as season winds down

The schoolboy rugby season is starting to wrap up as the under-18 international series – where SA under-18 and SA under-18 “A” will take on Georgia, England, Ireland and France – comes into frame for the next eight days.

One of the most hotly anticipated clashes of the year took place over the weekend as Paarl Boys clinched a memorable last-gasp 35-33 victory over neighbouring rivals Paarl Gimnasium at the Faure Stadium.

The clash lived up to expectations, with the efforts of breakout star Markus Muller not enough to defeat a five-try effort from Boishaai.

Outside centre Muller scored a try, converted all three of his side’s five-pointers and kicked four penalties – three of which took them from seven points down early to two points ahead, making the score 16-14 initially. Then Boishaai staged a late comeback with the boot of their kicker, Tristan Joubert, also proving deadly accurate in a flawless showing during a match that was separated by only two points.

It’s the first time since 2022 that the Sean Erasmus-coached Paarl Boys have managed to pull one over their big derby-day competitors.

Paarl Gim captain Muller will now turn his focus to the international stage where he will come up against France under-18 at Hoërskool Durbanville on Friday.

Muller is likely to be paired in midfield with the other superstar of this year’s schoolboy season, Ethan Adams, the Grey College bulldozer.

The question for SA under-18 coach Lwazi Zangqa is who will wear the No 13 jersey.

Both Adams and Muller have starred at outside centre for their school teams over the past two years. Muller was shifted to inside centre for Western Province at Craven Week and when the SA Schools side was selected, the hard-running, big-tackling player from Paarl was selected as captain and inside centre, while Adams held onto the No 13 jersey.

Finding a union

Looking further ahead, following one of the best schoolboy careers Paarl Gimnasium has witnessed, with more than 20 tries this season, Muller has signed his first professional contract with the Stormers, keeping him in Western Province.

Muller’s Craven Week centre partner, Randall-John Davids, (Rondebosch High school), has also signed for his local union. Muller’s Paarl Gimnasium teammate, loose forward Quintin Potgieter, also joins him at the Stormers.

Ethan Adams of Free State cuts through and scores during a Craven Week match against Blue Bulls on 9 July 2025. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Markus Muller Of Paarl Gimnasium has signed for the Stormers in 2026. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Adams, meanwhile, originally from the Eastern Cape, has moved even further up north than the Free State – who he represented at Craven Week over the past two years – as he signed for the Lions in Johannesburg.

The other impressive schoolboy is Oakdale’s loosehead prop Kai Pratt. The strong-scrumming No 1 is one of only three South Western Districts players in the SA under-18 squad. He’s been picked up by the Sharks and will ply his trade in Durban for the next few seasons.

Moving abroad

Not all local talent will be staying in the country, however. Paarl Boys loose forward Gershom Peters, who scored at the weekend, is off to Italy after being snapped up by Benetton. Peters did not make any national schoolboy sides this year.

Rondebosch Boys High captain Josh Neill, who will be part of the SA under-18 side in their three-match international series in the next week, is understood to have been approached by Leinster.

The strong ball-carrying No 8 and flanker has an Irish passport which makes the transition to one of the top clubs in Ireland easier.

Neill, though, is completely a product of the brilliant South African schoolboy rugby system. He will even have an opportunity to play against the Irish on Saturday – if selected – when the SA under-18s play them at Boland Landbou.

In a few years he could be running out in the grass-green of Saturday’s opponents instead of the deeper green of the country where his talent was nurtured initially and continues to be polished by being selected at the highest age-group level.

Josh could follow in the footsteps of brother Jordan Neill, who was born in South Africa but moved abroad early and now represents the Ireland national cricket team. DM

SA under 18 and SA under-18 ‘A’ fixtures:

Friday, 8 August 2025 at Hoërskool Durbanville:

11.30am: SA U18 ‘A’ vs Ireland

1.30pm: Georgia vs England

3.30pm: SA U18 vs France

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 at Boland Landbou:

11.30am: SA U18 ‘A’ vs Georgia

1.30pm: SA U18 vs Ireland

3.30pm: England vs France

Saturday, 16 August 2025 at Paarl Gimnasium:

11.30am: France vs SA U18 ‘A’

1.30pm: Ireland vs Georgia

3.30pm: SA U18 vs England