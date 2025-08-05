Civil society this week: Breastfeeding Week, climate screening, gender talks

World Breastfeeding Week will continue this week and conclude on 7 August 2025.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) global event, which takes place in the first week of August, aims to highlight breastfeeding as one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival.

Under the theme “Invest in breastfeeding, invest in the future”, World Breastfeeding Week will shine a particular spotlight on the ongoing support women and babies need from the healthcare system through their breastfeeding journey.

“This means ensuring every mother has access to the support and information she needs to breastfeed as long as she wishes to do so — by investing in skilled breastfeeding counselling, enforcing the International Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes, and creating environments — at home, in healthcare, and at work — that support and empower women,” the WHO said.

On Tuesday, 5 August, at 4 pm, Doc Society’s Climate Story Unit will host a screening of Temperature Rising, a feature documentary film about three climate justice activists who grapple with what thinking globally and acting locally means in practice.

“Taking place between two major climate conferences — COP26 Glasgow and COP27 Sharm el-Sheikh, Temperature Rising uncovers the barriers to climate action and calls loudly for movement building from below, at a time where the very survival of large numbers of people depends on what activists can get political leaders to do,” the documentary poster reads.

The screening will be accompanied by a live Q&A moderated by Megha Sood, the co-director of Doc Society.

Panellists include:

Kumi Naidoo, President of The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative

Jacqueline van Maygaarden, Co-director

Anita Khanna, Co-director

RSVP for the screening and the Q&A at this link.

On Wednesday, 6 August, at 11 am, Sonke Gender Justice will host a webinar on Gender Transformative Approaches and Meaningful & Inclusive Youth Participation.

The webinar will unpack how two approaches interact to contribute to sustainable impacts in the community.

Register for the discussion here.

On Thursday, 7 August at 12pm, ParliMeter will host a discussion on the role of women in South Africa’s Parliament and public governance in commemoration of Women’s Month.

“Although women make up more than half of the population, their representation in political decision-making remains a critical issue. This webinar celebrates women who champion accountability and good governance, while reflecting on the progress made — and the work still to be done — to ensure meaningful gender representation,” the organisation said.

The webinar will unpack:

Barriers to women’s full participation and influence in public governance.

Success stories of women’s representation in leadership positions.

How Parliament can better support women in South Africa to lead oversight and governance reforms.

The alliances, inside and outside Parliament, that are needed to amplify women’s voices in decision-making.

The role that civil society, media, and community leaders play in strengthening women’s representation in governance structures.

Register for the webinar here.

Also happening on Thursday, at 3 pm, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation will host a freedom dialogue with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola and journalist Clement Manyathela.

In the Eye of the Storm, South Africa’s G20 Moment and the new geopolitics will unpack whether SA’s G20 presidency can navigate global fragmentation, rising nationalism and the elevation of African voices in multilateral systems.

Also on Thursday, at 6pm, the Campaign On Digital Ethics will host its inaugural First Thursdays event, which will feature a discussion on online radicalisation.

During Ctrl + Alt + Fear: Exploring the Online Radicalisation Playbook, Michael Power, MD of Alt Advisory, will unpack the preconditions for radicalisation, the tactics used to mobilise followers of radicalised movements, and the systems needed to sustain radical ideologies.

Venue: WeWork, The Link, Rosebank,

173 Oxford Rd, Rosebank,

Johannesburg, 2196

RSVP to attend First Thursdays here.

Also on Thursday, at 6.30pm, Section27, Investec Private Client Philanthropy and Daily Maverick will host an evening discussion.

Section27’s Executive Director, Sasha Stevenson, and Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee will unpack the politics behind South Africa’s healthcare system and explore ideas for real reform.

The evening will include a special performance by singer-songwriter Vusi Mahlasela.

Venue: The Rand Club,

33 Loveday Street,

Marshalltown,

Johannesburg

Tickets cost R100. Get your tickets here.

On Friday, 8 August at 11 am, Youth Capital will host a Community meet-up where young people can take control of narratives about youth unemployment.

“Under the theme ‘Controlling the Storyline’, this gathering is all about shifting who gets to tell the story and how we tell it. Expect interactive activities, zine-making, honest conversations, and bold ideas that put young people’s voices front and centre,” Youth Capital said.

Venue: Constitution Hill

Braamfontein,

Johannesburg, 2017

Register for this free event here.

Read more on Daily Maverick