Police seize R400,000 in abalone as poachers exploit favourable full moon conditions

A full moon, calm surf and clear skies — ideal conditions not just for stargazers, but for poachers who dive under cover of night to harvest perlemoen along the Nelson Mandela Bay coast.

As bad weather looms, law enforcement agencies often find themselves overwhelmed by a surge in poaching activity, with syndicates rushing to exploit favourable diving conditions before storms roll in.

Last week served as a prime example of this trend as police officials, with the help of private anti-poaching units, arrested three suspects and confiscated more than R400,000 in illegal perlemoen from four different incidents.

Police officials close to the investigation said cold, windy and rainy conditions towards the end of last week forced suspected poachers to increase their activity to make up for the days they would not be able to dive.

This was echoed by operatives at Dark Water Ops, a private security company that specialises in anti-poaching operations in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.

‘Can’t keep up with the poachers’

Operations director Nicky Erasmus said that when the weather was favourable poaching activities increased, and law enforcement agencies could not keep up with the poaching that took place daily.

“Perlemoen naturally occurs where the breakwater hits the rocky coastline. When the weather is good, the water is clear and the moon is out, the conditions are perfect for divers to go out and illegally harvest perlemoen.”

On the other hand, when there was strong wind and rain that made ocean water murky, or when there was no moonlight, divers could not see clearly and it disrupted their activities.

Erasmus said that during favourable conditions such as a full moon, there could be as many as 400 illegal divers along the Gqeberha coastline. And despite law enforcement agencies arresting suspects and confiscating perlemoen on a daily basis, he estimated that only 10% of illegal perlemoen activities were stopped.

A car, driven by an alleged perlemoen poacher, crashed in Summerstrand last week after trying to evade authorities. (Pihoto: Supplied/SAPS).

Last week, more than R400,000 worth of perlemoen was recovered in four separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay. (Photo: Supplied/SAPS)

On Wednesday 30 July 2025, a 39-year-old man was arrested after a short car chase resulted in an accident in which the suspect’s vehicle crashed through the fence of Pearson High School in Summerstrand.

Members of Dark Water Ops noted suspicious activity that they believed to be related to perlemoen and tailed a Nissan Micra as it travelled towards Summerstrand. The driver allegedly noted the security operatives and sped off. Members of the police’s K-9 Unit joined in the chase, and shortly thereafter the accident took place.

Inside the upended vehicle they found 383 units of perlemoen with an estimated value of R100,000.

The previous day, members of the K-9 Unit pursued another vehicle in Summerstrand when the driver allegedly forced them off the road, causing the police vehicle to crash into a property at the intersection of Erasmus Drive and Scott Street. No injuries were reported.

However, another police vehicle had joined the chase, and when the 33-year-old suspect tried to flee from his car officers apprehended him and found 283 units of perlemoen in his vehicle.

On Monday, 28 July, police members responded to a scene at which 861 units of perlemoen, with a value of R194,000, were found in a remote location near Sardinia Bay. They also found 12 diving suits and an assortment of diving equipment.

Suspicious activity

While processing the confiscated goods at the Walmer police station, the members responded to a call of suspicious activity in the same vicinity. They noted four men carrying bags, and on seeing the police the suspects fled in different directions.

One suspect, 31, was arrested and allegedly had a bag with 195 units of perlemoen in his possession. A search of the area resulted in the recovery of another bag containing 251 units. The total estimated value was R132,000.

Erasmus said that while favourable weather conditions made for more illegal activity, it also improved their chances of catching poachers in the act.

“A full moon and nice weather improves visibility along the coast for everyone. Unfortunately, we can’t be everywhere at once, and the poachers have become so brazen that law enforcement no longer scares them.

“But we continue to do what we can to fight the scourge of poaching,” Erasmus said. DM