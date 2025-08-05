Moldova's pro-Kremlin regional leader jailed in election fraud case

Gutul, who has strongly criticised Moldova's current pro-European government and has occasionally visited Moscow to meet top officials, denied any wrongdoing. She has been placed on the EU and U.S. sanctions lists on suspicion of destabilising Moldova.

Prosecutors say Gutul systematically channelled undeclared funds into Moldova from 2019-2022 to finance the now-banned pro-Moscow "Shor" party set up by Ilan Shor, an exiled pro-Russian businessman who has been convicted of fraud in Moldova.

The prosecutors had been seeking a nine-year jail sentence for Gutul.

The Kremlin condemned the sentence as politically motivated and accused Moldova of trampling on democracy.

More than 100 people gathered in front of the court in the Moldovan capital Chisinau to support Gutul, the leader of Gagauzia, a small autonomous region whose 140,000 residents are mainly ethnic Turks.

The crowd demanded freedom for Gutul, chanting "Shame" and criticising the government.

The sentence can be appealed.

