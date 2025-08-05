Kasi Delivery hands motorbikes to 20 young township entrepreneurs

The energy was electric in Veeplaas on Tuesday, August 5 as 20 brand-new motorbikes were officially handed over to youngsters through the Kasi Delivery Youth Empowerment Programme.

The event brought together key development players, including the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency, Zero4One, Harambee and local business, Daku Spar.

Twenty township-based youth received motorbikes to kick-start or grow their delivery businesses, as part of the Kasi Delivery Youth Empowerment Programme. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

Kasi Delivery helps young people obtain their driving licences and trains them in service delivery. Once trained, they operate their own delivery businesses under the Kasi Delivery brand, contributing a portion of their profits to support the next group of aspiring entrepreneurs.

Each partner reaffirmed their shared commitment to uplifting township economies, empowering young people and building sustainable local businesses.

Addressing the crowd, Eastern Cape MEC for Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism Nonkqubela Pieters said, “These township entrepreneurs are no longer confined to the margins. They now have the tools and the platform to lead change on their own terms.

“Once spectators of opportunity, they are now active players in growing the local economy. This aligns with our mission to build an inclusive economy where no one is left behind.”

Pieters confirmed that the handover formed part of a broader provincial commitment to deliver 50 motorbikes, with 40 already handed over.

“An employed youth means decreased crime. This is about improving the Kasi (township) economy. We insure these bikes for a year, and then the entrepreneurs take over. We are building sustainability,” Pieters said.

Eastern Cape MEC for Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism Nonkqubela Pieters calls for more investment in youth skills and township economies. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

‘Make my dream come true’

For Kwanele Jebe from New Brighton, the handover marked the start of a long-envisioned mission. “I’ve been unemployed for years. But now, I can make my dream come true, to deliver medical treatments to vulnerable community members who struggle to reach clinics,” said Jebe, who was inspired by his elderly relative’s challenges accessing healthcare.

“Mobility is a privilege many don’t have. I want to bridge that gap,” he said.

Another recipient, Thandokazi Nkosana, said she had studied at Lovedale College, but struggled to find work until she approached Kasi Deliveries.

“I’m the breadwinner at home, and now I can finally put food on the table. These bikes are the thin line between hunger and survival. I think it’s also very important to note the inclusivity – women can do it too, and it’s Women’s Month! ” she said with a giggle.

‘Restoring dignity’

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation’s Ayanda Malabar said the programme went beyond economic stimulus; it was about restoring dignity. “We are here to equip young people with the means to be independent, confident contributors to their communities,” he said.

At the centre of this success story is Kasi Delivery’s founder Theo Gora, who proudly shared the company’s progress.

“All our drivers make a minimum of R4,000 per month. Demand is growing and we’re ready to expand to other regions in the province,” Gora said, adding that the next step was a custom-built app to complement their current WhatsApp-based system.

“We bridge the gap between suburbs and townships. Someone in Summerstrand may be afraid or lazy to drive to Zwide for traditional food like ulusu, that’s where we come in. We unlock access and boost township businesses in the process.”

‘Resilience, innovation’

Acting Executive Director for Economic Development, Tourism and Agriculture Wandisile Makwabe praised the resilience and innovation of the local youth.

“The pandemic exposed two urgent needs: access to food and access to opportunity. Our youth didn’t wait for handouts; they created solutions,” Makwabe said. “A group of young innovators from our townships built a food delivery app tailored for communities often excluded by platforms like Uber Eats. They filled a gap that mattered, and they did it with vision, courage and purpose.”

Makwabe emphasised that this was a prime example of development driven from within the community.

Member of the mayoral committee for economic development, Councillor Bassie Kamana, who delivered the vote of thanks, reinforced the power of this moment.

“To the young people here today, your passion is inspiring. The provision of motorbikes is not just a gesture; it’s a sign of what we can achieve together,” he said. “The future is in your hands, and it is bright.” DM