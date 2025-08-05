Daily Maverick
At least 50 people missing after flash floods in Indian Himalayan town, TV says

More than 50 people were missing after a village was washed away in flash floods in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, the NDTV news channel said on Tuesday.
Reuters
By Reuters
5 Aug
All trapped workers freed from tunnel A gate of the hospital where the workers, rescued from the collapsed road tunnel, were admitted, in Uttarkashi, India, 29 November 2023. A statement by the Uttarakhand government on 28 November confirmed the rescue of all 41 trapped workers, who became trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed on 12 November 2023. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Visuals on local TV channels showed flood waters surging down a mountain and crashing into a hamlet at the foothills, sweeping away houses and a road in Uttarkashi town in the Himalayas.

There was likely to be damage because of an increase in water levels in the Harshil area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand police said in a post on X, asking residents to stay away from rivers.

Uttarakhand, which is located in the Himalayas, is increasingly prone to flash floods and landslides, which some experts blame on climate change.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by YP Rajesh)

