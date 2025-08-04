What does it mean to be South African? Navigating identity in a complex democracy

1. Defining South Africanness: A contested and plural concept

The webinar highlighted that defining “South Africanness” is contested terrain, especially 30 years into democracy. Unlike monocultural countries, South Africa’s identity is plural and layered, based on multiple identities and an acceptance of difference rather than a single shared culture, language or race.

2. The Constitution as a ‘civic religion’

While South Africa boasts diverse cultures and languages, the Constitution and its democratic institutions serve as a common civic identity, a “civic religion” that binds citizens together. It’s seen as a crucial pillar for a country with a deeply divided past.

3. Beyond Western models of nationhood

Traditional Western models of nationhood, often based on shared culture or language, don’t fully apply to South Africa. The country’s identity must be more embracing, incorporating the best elements of its diverse past, present, histories and cultures.

4. Addressing xenophobia and exclusion

A critical concern raised is the potential for national identity to be used for exclusion, leading to xenophobia and other forms of discrimination. The discussion emphasised the need for a shared commitment and recognition of interdependence to foster a functional constitutional democracy.

5. The role of, and pressure on, the Constitution

The Constitution, with its core values of human dignity, equality and freedom, is an aspiration. However, it faces immense pressure as visible inequalities persist, leading some to question whether these values are truly shared or merely promises unfulfilled. The document itself cannot act; it is about how people and institutions behave.

6. Transforming individual identity towards a broader South Africanness

A significant challenge is to transform individual, narrow self-identities (e.g. based on race or ethnicity) into a broader South African identity. This requires more engagement in families, schools, workplaces and communities to foster a sense that one’s specific group identity is just a piece of a larger South Africanness.

7. Cultivating empathy and solidarity across difference

A crucial missing element in South Africa’s nation-building project is empathy and solidarity across different groups. People tend to have empathy for those similar to them, but extending this compassion to those who “don’t look like you” is vital for a stronger common South Africanness. This needs to be actively taught and nurtured, starting in schools.

8. The peril of politicised identity

The country’s national identity is deeply intertwined with politics. When governance is poor, corrupt or incompetent, or when politicians exploit divisions for votes, it undermines the common South African project. There is a strong call for consequences for politicians who sow division.

9. Reimagining commemorations and recognising diverse contributions

Commemorative days and national memory-making need to move beyond focusing solely on politicians or political parties. There’s a strong need to memorialise the diversity of South African society, including forgotten and excluded individuals, artists, institution builders and sports stars, celebrating a broader range of contributions to the nation.

10. The importance of recognising and refining indigenous identities

While recognising and bringing back indigenous identities erased by apartheid is crucial, it is equally important to critically evaluate and remove anti-democratic or anti-constitutional elements within these identities (e.g. patriarchy). The goal is to integrate the valuable aspects of indigenous identities with the constitutional value of equality.

The discussion highlighted the ongoing journey of defining and strengthening South Africa’s identity, emphasising the complexities of diversity, the role of foundational values and the need for active engagement from all citizens. DM

This article was produced with the assistance of the Gemini Pro AI model.