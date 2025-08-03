From champions to challengers: Banyana Banyana face hard truths after Wafcon setback

Could have. Should have. Might have. Such thoughts will not aid Banyana Banyana in any way as they pick up the pieces of their poorest Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) campaign in a number of years.
Despite being the defending champions after their maiden Wafcon conquest in 2022, Banyana Banyana came into the Morocco-hosted tournament preaching caution. Yes, they were the defending champions — but that was old news, they said.
The team was different. It had lost some of its longest-serving players and leaders to retirement since that historic win three years ago. Super striker turned hard-hitting defender Noko Matlou, as well as Africa’s most capped player of all time, Janine van Wyk, had retired.
“Obviously, we are disappointed to be going home empty-handed. The tournament… wasn’t an easy one for the players and there were a lot of challenges on and off the pitch. But we tried to put in a great performance, we tried to do our level best and we tried to retain the trophy as the main objective,” said Banyana Banyana co-captain Refiloe Jane.
“Going home now, there’s a lot of work still to be done and we’re hoping that come the next Wafcon in 2026 [which is very important, as it’s a 2027 World Cup qualifying tournament], we can do well. But firstly we need to do well in the qualifiers.”
Jane pointed out that the team is in transition and it’s a balancing act putting out a competitive side. Add to that the regular and distracting off-field issues the team has had to contend with before major tournaments and it gets difficult to judge Banyana fairly.
At this Wafcon the players downed tools just days after landing in Morocco, citing unpaid fees from previous matches for the national team as the reason for their strike.
The South African Football Association (Safa) scrambled to remedy the situation. But by the time a resolution was reached, the structural integrity of Banyana Banyana’s title defence was already looking shaky.
Weak Wafcon campaign
This theme persisted throughout their march to the Wafcon semifinals, where they fell 2-1 to eventual champions Nigeria.
Then they failed to claim a Wafcon medal for the first time since 2016 after being defeated 4-3 on penalties by Ghana in the bronze play-off.
“Given the situation within camp, given the players that we had and a lot of transition that was taking place in the team, we’re hoping that a lot of positives can be taken from this tournament and that we can build on that,” said Jane.
Of course, players retire all the time and Desiree Ellis is one coach who has generally managed these player exits well while building this Banyana Banyana team during her nine years as head coach. Matlou and Van Wyk’s successors have been part of the national team setup for a number of years.
From Lonathemba Mhlongo to Tiisetso Makhubela and Bongeka Gamede, these players are no strangers to the general demands of international soccer.
However, having spent limited game time while being understudies, their experience in pressure situations is significantly less than that of their retired predecessors.
Burden of experience
This was evident during South Africa’s ill-fated title defence in Morocco. The squad was a blend of potential and experience, featuring Banyana Banyana veterans such as Linda Motlhalo, Bambanani Mbane, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Jane. The burden of pulling along their less experienced teammates may have proven to be too heavy, especially when they were also expected to maintain the individual high standards they have set in their stellar careers.
Seoposenwe, who had announced her retirement from international soccer in the lead-up to this Wafcon, struggled to find the back of the net. The Mexico-based striker scored just once as she struggled to shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility that had been placed mostly on her in the absence of Thembi Kgatlana.
Seoposenwe and Kgatlana are a nightmare to defenders when they hit top gear. In recent years, they’ve formed a devastating partnership for Banyana Banyana , playing a crucial role in SA’s memorable 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign.
In this Wafcon defence, Seoposenwe had to lead the line without her partner in defence. This was after Kgatlana made herself unavailable for selection because she was taking a “prearranged leave of absence from all football for personal reasons”.
Kgatlana did add that she loves representing her country and will do so again in the future.
Kgatlana missed
Kgatlana was sorely missed by Banyana Banyana. Despite their overall performance in Morocco being lacklustre, the team created numerous scoring chances. They just did not take them — which might have been different if Kgatlana had been there.
South Africa can still depend on Kgatlana in future, but Seoposenwe leaves a void that won’t be easy to fill — just like the ones left by Matlou and Van Wyk.
“Jermaine has been a key figure in the national team from when she was a teenager to now calling retirement. We know how much contribution she has given to the team on and off the pitch,” said Jane.
“She leaves a great legacy, one to be followed by upcoming teenagers or upcoming players who look up to her. So, we are hoping that a lot of lessons can be taken from the type of person and player that she is.”
Ellis’s future
The underwhelming Wafcon display has once again placed a spotlight on longtime Banyana Banyana coach Ellis.
The four-time African coach of the year had to fend off questions about her future after her team failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and now there are more question marks hanging over the former Banyana Banyana’s captain’s future.
During Ellis’s time in charge, Safa has made a handful of administrative blunders that have left the players feeling undermined by the association.
Throughout these challenges, Ellis has remained gracious, refraining from airing Safa’s dirty laundry in public. Alongside her amazing achievements with the team over the years, this discretion is another reason Safa is unlikely to dismiss her — another coach might not be as agreeable as her.
That places the onus on Ellis to voluntarily walk away, much like German manager Jürgen Klopp did when he shocked Liverpool with his departure in 2024 after nine years at the helm.
Asked about her future as Banyana Banyana slipped back into the country on Monday, 28 July, Ellis refused to comment. The coach said she did not want to be misquoted, so it was better not to comment. DM
This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.