The rolex gang goes gourmet — appetising, affordable east African eggs

Devoured rather than worn, this nutritious and delicious street food is a play of words, referencing the cooking method whereby omelette and bread are laid one on top of the other and then rolled up to create a high-protein, portable pleasure. Still confused? Try saying “rolled eggs” fast and frequently. The words will soon slide together into “rolex”.

Chapati, one of modern east Africa’s staple starches, resembles a South African-style roti bread. It probably arrived in Uganda with Indian indentured labourers in the late 19th century. How, when and by whose hand eggs landed on top is a bitterly disputed regional food fight about which consensus cannot be reached. Fortunately, everyone agrees that this filling culinary combo is a national taste treasure.

Eggs and chapatis are the only essential ingredients in a Rolex. Vendors and customers all have their own embellishments. Finely chopped onion, cabbage, tomato, chilli and coriander leaves are popular choices. As are hearty helpings of mango chutney and/or mayonnaise.

Rolex is not only a cheap and cheerful street food sensation. It is also a beautifully balanced meal. In addition to being packed with protein, eggs contain choline (for brain health and cellular function), bone- and immune-boosting vitamin D and a rich, generous supply of healthy fats to support the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. In recent years, bread has had a bad rap (wrap?) from carbohydrate-phobic foodies, but Ugandan chapatis are generally made with stone-ground, wholewheat, high-fibre atta flour, making them low-GI providers of digestion-supporting, blood sugar-stable and steady energy. The classic onion, tomato, chili and coriander combo is packed with antioxidants, and the tart tingle of vitamin C. While mayonnaise and chutney are not advisable in large quantities, a little bit goes a long way.

The taste treat below is adapted from Ugandan chef Sophie Musoki’s fabulous recipe. It includes lean beef mince, but I have made it without meat and the result is still deeply delicious. She also adds what she calls “simsim” (protein- and vitamin-laden sesame seeds) and “dodo” (which South Africans generally refer to as “thepe” or “imbuya”. In English dodo is amaranth and is, among other things, Gwyneth Paltrow’s current favourite superfood. Healthy, appetising, portable, affordable and endlessly customisable, isn’t it time you became a member of the rolex gang?

Rolex

Yield: 2 rolex (each can be cut in two, so for non-greedy people this will feed 4)

4 large eggs

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 medium chapatis, homemade or store-bought (a South African-style roti, available in the freezer section of most Indian shops and many supermarkets, will do)

1 Tablespoon sunflower oil

¼ cup finely chopped onion

¼ cup chopped fresh tomato

1 chili, finely chopped (or more to taste)

200g lean beef mince (optional)

1 small bunch of dodo leaves, washed and finely sliced (if you have no dodo, thepe or imbuya you can use thinly sliced cabbage leaves)

1 small handful of toasted simsim sesame seeds

Mayonnaise and/or mango chutney (optional)

Method

For each omelette, crack 2 eggs into a bowl, season with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Whisk to combine and set aside.

Heat a chapati (or roti) on both sides in a non-stick pan for about a minute. You are aiming to make the bread warm and flexible. Slide it onto a plate and cover with another plate or a tea towel to retain heat. Repeat with the second chapati. Add to the first chapati and cover again.

Fry half the onion over medium heat in a little oil until it is translucent and soft, about 2 minutes. Add half the mince and cook until browned. Then add half of the tomatoes, half the chopped chili, simsim and half of the leaves. Cook until the leaves wilt, about 5 minutes. Season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

Add the cracked eggs and swirl the pan to distribute evenly over the surface. Once the eggs are set on the bottom, flip with a spatula so that the other side cooks, about 1 minute.

Move one chapati to a plate and top with the omelette. Starting with the edge closest to you, roll the chapati tightly over the eggs to create a log shape. This is your first rolex. Keep it warm while you speedily use the remaining ingredients and repeat the method to create the second rolex. Serve hot. DM