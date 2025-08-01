In Pictures MK Party challenges Ramaphosa at ConCourt over Mchunu, and more from around the world
Moving, tragic, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the past seven days.
MKP supporters marching outside the Constitutional Court during an urgent bid to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa decisions on Minister Senzo Mchunu and the corruption Inquiry at Constitutional Court on July 30, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa made the decisions after serious allegations surfaced about corruption and criminal infiltration within key government institutions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Dive Deeper Speed Read Summary Listen [[image id=2826614 float=center]] MKP supporters marching outside the Constitutional Court during an urgent bid to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa decisions on Minister Senzo Mchunu and the corruption Inquiry at Constitutional Court on July 30, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa made the decisions after serious allegations surfaced about corruption and criminal infiltration within key government institutions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) MKP supporters dressed camo print outfits march outside the Constitutional Court during an urgent bid to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa decisions on Minister Senzo Mchunu and the corruption Inquiry at Constitutional Court on July 30, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa made the decisions after serious allegations surfaced about corruption and criminal infiltration within key government institutions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Happy Valley residents protest by burning tyres and blocking roads on July 28, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. According to the police, the reason for the protest is not known. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais) Law enforcement clash with residents of Happy Valley during a protest on July 28, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. According to the police, the reason for the protest is not known. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais) A figure symbolizing the military dictatorship burns during a march commemorating the 50th anniversary of the massacre of university students in San Salvador, El Salvador, 30 July 2025. Students and workers from the state-run UES remembered the students who were massacred and disappeared by the Salvadoran Army on 30 July 1975. EPA/RODRIGO SURA Benfica supporters cheer during the Portuguese Supercup soccer match between Sporting CP and SL Benfica at Algarve Stadium, in Faro, Portugal, 31 July 2025. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES A group of pilgrims from New Zealand, dressed in folk costumes, poses for a photograph during the Jubilee of Youth, in Rome, Italy, 28 July 2025. Around 500,000 young people are expected in Rome to celebrate their Jubilee from 28 July to 03 August 2025. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI Internally displaced Palestinians carry bags of flour near a food distribution point in Zikim, northern Gaza Strip, 27 July 2025. The Israeli army declared a 'tactical pause' in military operations in parts of the Gaza Strip on 27 July, to facilitate the safe passage of humanitarian aid convoys. More than 130 Palestinians, the majority of whom children, have died of malnutrition in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on 27 July. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER A handout photo made available by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Press Service shows Patriarch Kirill (C) of Moscow and All Russia attending a religious service marking the anniversary of the introduction of Christianity into ancient Rus' at the monument to Prince Vladimir the Great near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 28 July 2025. EPA/PATRIARCH OF MOSCOW People participate in the grand civic-military parade commemorating the 204th anniversary of Peru's independence, in Lima, Peru, 29 July 2025. EPA/Paolo Aguilar The exhibition Orizzonti - Rosso (Horizons - Red) at the PM23 Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation in Rome, Italy, 27 July 2025. The immersive exhibition explores the color red as an aesthetic, symbolic, and identity-defining code, showcasing 30 art masterpieces alongside 50 iconic Valentino designs spanning five decades. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI Artists perform in the play ‘Ceremonia Viva’ during the 500th anniversary commemoration of the founding of Santa Marta, Colombia, 29 July 2025. On the shores of the Caribbean Sea, on El Rodadero beach, Santa Marta marked the milestone with a theatrical ceremony blending music, memory, fire, spirituality, and popular celebration, honoring a history that began long before the arrival of the conquistadors. EPA/Carlos Ortega A Pakistani boy cools off at a canal in Peshawar, Pakistan, 29 July 2025. Temperatures rose to up to 39 degrees Celsius in Peshawar. EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB A doll seen inside a house damaged by an earthquake in the village of San Miguel Comapa, Jutiapa, Guatemala, 30 July 2025. Guatemalan emergency services reported two deaths, 25 hospitalizations, and 288 people affected by a series of earthquakes in the southeast of the country with a 5.8 magnitude tremor, which was also felt on the borders of El Salvador and Honduras. EPA/Alex Cruz People ride a motorcycle past a burning pile of wood at a location where people vandalized stores during the first day of the taxi strike in Luanda, Angola, 28 July 2025. Angolan taxi drivers’ associations have called for a strike until 30 July in the main Angolan provinces as a form of protest against the increase in diesel prices at the beginning of this month, which led to an increase in public transport fares. EPA/AMPE ROGERIO Joburg Mom and three male suspects appear in Johannesburg Regional Court on July 31, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Public outrage sparked by a viral video showing a child being encouraged to smoke drugs. The incident has raised serious concerns about child abuse and drug exposure in communities. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images) A cross in a sleeping area at the reception center set up to host the pilgrims of the Youth Jubilee at the pavilions of the Fiera di Roma, in Rome, Italy, 30 July 2025. EPA/FABIO CIMAGLIA Flamingos fly to join their flock in the wetlands of Nea Kios in Nafplio, Peloponnese, Greece, 27 July 2025. The autumn migration of birds is in progress. EPA/BOUGIOTIS EVANGELOS German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil (2-L) gestures next to State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance Steffen Meyer (L) and press conference host Katharina Hamberger (3-L) during a press conference to present the draft for the federal budget of 2026 in Berlin, Germany, 30 July 2025. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN Spain's King Felipe VI (R) takes part in the third day of the 43rd edition of the King's Cup Sailing regatta held in Palma de Majorca, Spain, 31 July 2025. EPA/Ballesteros Swiss singer Nemo performs performs on the Vega stage, during the 48th edition of the Paleo Festival, in Nyon, Switzerland, 27 July 2025. The Paleo is an open-air music festival in the western part of Switzerland with about 250,000 spectators in six days and will take place from 22 to 27 July. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI. DM