Walmer High School principal retires after raising matric pass rate to well above 90%

Lunga Dyani, the man who helped turn Walmer High School into a beacon of discipline and academic success, has retired — but not quietly.

After 34 years and seven months at the school, 28 of them as principal, Dyani was honoured in a farewell assembly attended by more than 2,300 learners along with staff, alumni and community members.

Principal Lunga Dyani marks the attendance register for the final time. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

A red carpet was rolled out for Dyani as he walked through a guard of honour formed by learners and colleagues. Donning a school uniform, he said it was a symbolic gesture to show solidarity with his learners, a final act of unity with the school community that had been his home since January 1991.

“I see myself as a stoic person,” he said in his farewell address, “but today was difficult. Holding back tears was harder than most days.”

Dyani used the occasion not only to reflect on his journey at the school, but also to share life lessons. Introducing his seven siblings, Dyani emphasised the importance of family, telling learners, “Family is like a shock absorber, they support us in everything we do. No matter what, never turn your back on your family.”

Retired principal Lunga Dyani plans on continuing to help with the progress of Walmer High School from behind the scenes. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

He spoke warmly of his late mother, who died at the age of 100, highlighting her role in keeping the family close and always encouraging unity. “Even in her old age, she always checked on us and reminded us to be there for one another,” he said.

Dyani encouraged learners to lift one another up. “When you manage to climb up the ladder, don’t kick it away,” he urged. “Look back and see who needs a hand to hold.”

Academic success

Starting out as a young educator in his twenties, Dyani joined Walmer High School with the dream of transforming the lives of children from the community. When he became principal, he made it his personal mission to improve the school’s matric pass rate.

“I knew our learners could do better. They just needed someone who believed in them and who held them to a higher standard,” he said.

Under his leadership, the matric pass rate climbed from the high 60% range to the high 90% range, with recent years showing a steady upward trajectory.

“Since 2017, our matric results have improved each year. There is healthy competition among learners; each class wants to outperform the last. It’s a good culture.”

Lunga Dyani addresses his learners for the final time as school principal. He told them to continue working hard and to achieve a 100% matric pass rate. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

But Dyani’s vision went beyond academics. He instilled a culture of discipline and character formation. “Good results mean very little without good character,” he said. “Discipline is a key part of moulding responsible, successful young people.”

His efforts were evident at the farewell assembly, where the entire student body sat attentively throughout the proceedings, bowing their heads during pastor Moko’s closing prayer.

A community pillar

School governing body member Mr Tyabeka said Dyani’s departure was bittersweet.

“He has been a vital part of this school’s success. We started the year with 2,300 learners, and more joined as the year progressed. Because Mr Dyani is a people’s person, he made space for them. He welcomed them into this beautiful family.”

Tyabeka encouraged Dyani to spend time resting and enjoying his family, acknowledging the years he dedicated not only to learners, but to empowering fellow teachers to practise servant leadership.

Incoming principal Siyanda Sitsheke, previously the head of the school’s department of science, acknowledged the significant challenge ahead.

“He has completely transformed this school,” said Sitsheke. “Academic results are rising year on year, even as our learner numbers grow. The culture of excellence and accountability he has built is something we must uphold and build upon.”

Nomhle Tyalisi, who has worked with Dyani for 29 years, said she would miss his calm leadership.

“He’s a brilliant leader who listens to everyone, even when he disagrees. His calm nature has the power to defuse any situation before he even says a word.”

New horizons

Dyani holds a law degree and says he plans to pursue a new path in the legal field. However, he will not be turning his back on Walmer High School.

“I will continue to support the school,” he said. “I may no longer be principal, but I remain a resource. I am committed to its progress.”

His final words were a reminder of his deep investment in the learners’ futures: “We invest in them from Grade 8. The goal is a consistent 100% matric pass rate, and I know it’s possible.” DM