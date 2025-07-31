Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

DM168

TRADE TIES JUNCTURE

Trump imposes 30% tariffs on SA as Pretoria announces 'urgent interventions' to protect jobs

The US will impose 30% tariffs on South Africa from 7 August, the Trump administration announced on Thursday night. Pretoria says it will act decisively to protect jobs.
P4Peter Tori Trade Relations US President Donald Trump. Photo: White House
Peter Fabricius and Victoria O’Regan
By Peter Fabricius and Victoria O’Regan
31 Jul 2025
Facebook
31

Hours before US President Donald Trump announced 30% tariffs on South Africa, which will come into effect on 7 August rather than 1 August as initially expected, South Africa announced “urgent interventions” to support exporters impacted by the tariffs. 

“The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has announced a set of measures in response to the imminent 30% tariff hike on South African exports to the United States, which comes into effect on 1 August 2025. 

“These urgent interventions are part of the DTIC’s ongoing commitment to protecting jobs, preserving market access to the United States, and promoting export diversification to alternate markets in Africa, the European Union, Asia, Latin America, and other strategic partners,” Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau said in a statement on Thursday night, 31 July. 

This comes hours after Tau told Radio 702 that South Africa was preparing a last-minute “enhanced” trade proposal in the hope of avoiding Trump’s punishing tariffs.

Read more: Eastern Cape on its knees, Numsa warns government of jobs ‘catastrophe’

Key among the interventions, Tau said, was the establishment of an export support desk, which would serve as a direct point of contact for companies affected by the US tariff hike.

“The desk will provide updates on developments and tailored advisory services to exporters on alternative destinations, guidance on market entry processes, insights into compliance requirements and linkages to South African Embassies and High Commissions abroad,” said Tau. 

“This tariff hike poses a direct threat to our export capacity, particularly in strategic sectors such as automotive, agro-processing, steel and chemicals, amongst others. 

“We are working with urgency and resolve to implement real, practical interventions that defend jobs and position South Africa competitively in a shifting global landscape. The stakes are high and we must respond decisively to ensure our export industries remain resilient, competitive and globally integrated into diversified markets,” he said. 

Tau said exporters were encouraged to visit the DTIC website for updates and also to engage directly with the export support desk. 

Hours before the tariffs were due to come into effect, Trump issued a new executive order outlining tariffs for over 60 countries. Some countries received modified tariffs while South Africas remained at the 30% previously proposed by the US.

Read more: The Tau Tariffs Hotline

South Africa is confronting the most critical moment in its fraught relations with the US, staring at exports worth almost $10-billion being exposed to stiff tariffs that risk making these goods uncompetitive.

That is the estimated value of South African exports vulnerable to the 30% “reciprocal” and sectoral import tariffs threatened by the Trump administration. 

South Africa has been advised to diversify its export destinations urgently – especially to Africa – to reduce its dependency on the US. Nevertheless, the world’s largest economy remains critical for now and South African officials have been working frantically to secure an alternative trade deal with the US to avert Trump’s deadline for imposing hefty tariffs on most countries.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the US-SA tariffs

However, said Eckart Naumann, independent economist and associate of the Trade Law Centre (Tralac), “many dozens of countries are also knocking on the door and US trade officials will likely be run off their feet”. Tralac is a non-profit organisation that builds trade-related capacity in Africa.

On Thursday, Tau told 702: “We actually spoke to the US last night, both at the level of the embassy and also at the level of the US trade representative. They indicated that even they are unable to confirm what the announcement [on South Africa’s tariff rates] would be, and that they would encourage us to resubmit our proposal, possibly an enhanced proposal, to the US government. It would be processed by the White House… At this point, they are unable to say what the final decision would be.”

Read more: US-SA trade deal still in limbo as tariff deadline looms

‘Reckless statements’

In his statement, Tau said the DA, “instead of providing constructive support to the efforts made by government”, continued to release “reckless statements which undermine the progress” the department has been making towards the tariff deadline.

“In a trying moment for South Africa, there still remain those who would seek to sabotage our efforts to resolve this impasse. Despite our tireless efforts, which we have, where possible, communicated consistently on, some segments of our country refuse to be part of the solution.

“Instead of providing constructive support to the efforts made by government, the Democratic Alliance continues to release reckless statements which undermine the progress we have been making towards the 1 August deadline. This is downright irresponsible for a party in the Government of National Unity, and an integral part of the process,” said Tau. 

Earlier on Thursday, Business Day reported that South Africa was offering the automotive and agricultural sectors alternative markets and possible Treasury-backed tax incentives, part of a two-part contingency plan to keep production lines going if SA was faced with a 30% tariff.

In response, DA spokesperson on finance Mark Burke said this “new deflection” by Tau is meant “to make up for his and his party’s failed foreign policy pageantry”.

“Instead of securing a trade deal, Tau now expects our Treasury to borrow or tax South Africans more to pay for the costs of the ANC’s association of our state with rogue nations like Iran,” said Burke.

The chances of South Africa averting or extending the deadline seemed to dim this week when Trump told reporters that he would probably not be attending the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November “because I’ve had a lot of problems with South Africa. They have some very bad policies.” 

He also posted on his social media site Truth Social: “The August 1 deadline is the August first deadline – it stands strong and will not be extended. A big day for America!”

South Africa has offered a package of concessions, including lowering tariff barriers to US food imports, buying US gas and committing local companies to investing in US mining and recycling. But many analysts fear it will not be enough because it’s not so much about economics as it is about politics.

Illustrative image. American and South African flags. (Photo: Supplied)
Illustrative image | American and South African flags on shipping containers. (Photo: Supplied)

Zane Dangor, director-general of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, told the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s winter seminar this week that there was a risk of SA being punished for its domestic policies – particularly black economic empowerment (BEE) – no matter what economic deal it put on the table. 

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said earlier this month that Trump’s tariffs could cause about 100,000 job losses, with the agriculture and automotive sectors hardest hit.

Read more: Socioeconomic crisis looms as US tariffs hit Eastern Cape’s vital automotive industry hard

Naumann said the US imported goods worth $14.6-billion from South Africa in 2024, according to its own data. However, he noted that about 36% of these exports were exempt from the new tariffs because they were natural resources (mainly platinum group metals, rhodium and gold) that the US needed. This would leave South African exports to the US worth $9.344-billion vulnerable to the potential new tariff rates. 

Naumann said South Africa’s exposure to the US as an export market was relatively limited, with about 7.5% of its total exports going to the US. “However, in some sectors, South Africa’s exposure to the US is quite high,” he said.  “For example, last year, 29% of our boat exports went to the US duty-free under Agoa [the African Growth and Opportunity Act]; 25% of aluminium and articles thereof were exported to the US and are now subject to 50% tariffs; 11% of our auto exports were shipped duty-free to the US and, along with much of the rest of the world, now face a 25% sectoral tariff. 

“In contrast, key competitors like the EU, UK and Japan, and indeed Mexico under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, have negotiated far more preferential access to the US for their motor vehicle exports.”

Naumann noted that the tariffs SA faced were differentiated: there were the 30% “reciprocal” tariffs, but also sectoral tariffs of 25% on autos and parts; 50% sectoral tariffs on steel and aluminium; an existing 10% general tariff (to be replaced by the reciprocal tariff) and a threatened extra 10% tariff on all BRICS member countries. 

Read more: Goodyear to shut down Nelson Mandela Bay manufacturing plant — 900 jobs at risk

“The days of preferential access to the US market are definitely over,” Naumann added. For now, under Agoa, the US was still waiving standard “most favoured nation” duties – though not the additional ones the Trump administration has added. He thought it doubtful that South Africa – perhaps any country – would remain in Agoa in its current guise after its scheduled expiry on 30 September. 

“The intersection of geopolitical, domestic and trade issues best defines the current impasse between South Africa and the US, and a reset is un­avoidable,” Tau said in a statement this week. He said SA had decided not to retaliate in terms of the tariffs and awaited the US’s response to its proposed framework deal.

The deal included South Africa importing 75-100 petajoules of US liquified natural gas for a 10-year period, unlocking $12-billion; giving the US more agricultural market access by simplifying US poultry imports, unlocking about $91-million in trade; being ready to open the South African market  for US blueberries; local firms committing to invest $3.3-billion in US industries such as mining and metals recycling; and both governments agreeing to pursue joint investment in critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and agri-machinery. 

Tralac CEO Trudi Hartzenberg, however, thought pork and poultry seemed a “tricky” part of the negotiations. 

Donald MacKay, director of XA Global Trade Advisors, said although the state of the SA-US trade negotiations was very murky, in part because both sides had signed a non-disclosure agreement, he suspected that South Africa would, in fact, be hit with the threatened big 30% tariffs. 

But he was hoping that the US would give South Africa another reprieve – an extension of the deadline to complete negotiations for a new deal. “The hardest-hit centres by my estimation are going to be fresh fruit, particularly citrus and table grapes.”

But MacKay said probably about half of these products had already been exported this season. “So, still bad, but … it really means next year’s going to be a particularly big problem”.

MacKay added: “The government keeps telling people to find other markets, as if that is really easy to do. For a product like citrus, we already export to over 100 countries. There’s just not that many left we can send [citrus] to and certainly none left that will get us the same kind of prices we get in the US.

“Cars, of course, are not included in the 30% tariff, but they’ve already got their own 25% tariff. We’ve seen how that looks with Mercedes-Benz at least temporarily closing down its factory,” he added, referring to the company shutting down its manufacturing plant in East London for July, though it was reopened this week.

Read more: SA citrus eyes record export of 180m cartons, but Trump tariffs may prune that estimate

MacKay said South Africa needed “to get back to basics. We need to get a properly functioning, professional ambassador into the US. I can’t even remember the last time we had a properly functioning ambassador.”

Tau has been criticised in some quarters for the way he has handled the trade negotiations, but MacKay said because the negotiations had been held behind closed doors, it was impossible to judge.

But, he said, he would like the government “to put some time in with the sectors and the companies most negatively impacted to look at what can be done”.

Daniel Bradlow, an economic diplomacy expert at the University of Pretoria and the South African Institute of International Affairs, said: “The lesson from all of this, not just from South Africa, but from what’s happening everywhere, is countries have to learn how to restructure their trade relations to work around the US.” 

For South Africa and for Africa generally, this meant there was a need to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and other African regional trade arrangements.

The institutions that needed to be developed more intensely included regional multi­lateral financial institutions in Africa such as the Trade and Development Bank and the African Export-Import Bank, which focuses specifically on developing trade for Africa, and several others, Bradlow said. 

“And I think South Africa should be looking at: how do we make those more robust and more effective?”

Other critical issues to address – which were being tackled in South Africa’s G20 – were making Africa’s debt more sustainable and how to increase development finance, because that would help to finance the regional infrastructure that is needed to implement the AfCFTA. 

Bradlow said whatever the outcome of the SA-US trade negotiations – even if the US accepted the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition’s package, South Africa would be hit as the US was a big trading partner. It was just a question of how much. 

He noted that, for starters, a 10% increase was a given as no country had escaped that so far, except on critical minerals, though some countries had managed to lower their reciprocal and sectoral tariff rates.  

On the auto industry, he said one of the big questions was how the foreign auto producers would react to a tariff increase: “Would they start shutting down factories?” 

Like the government, Bradlow also said South Africa and other countries needed to shift trade relations away from the US because, even if a Democrat were to oust Trump in 2028, Democrats might not change the tariffs much – as former president Joe Biden had not changed much of Trump’s tariffs in his first term.

Naumann noted that the US was South Africa’s second-largest export destination by country (7.5% of total exports) and China its first with 11%. Both were overshadowed by the EU, which gets 17% of South African exports and the Southern African Development Community free-trade area. 

“But our exports to the US are far more diversified than our exports to China, which are mostly raw materials or resources. That makes the US probably the most important destination as a country, albeit shadowed by the EU as a whole.”

A major report on SA-US trade relations just published by Tralac shows the impact of increased US tariffs on South African companies and industries would depend on several factors, including tariff advantage or disadvantage relative to competitors; the seasonality of demand and supply (how responsive demand is to the landed costs of products); and US domestic policies such as local tax breaks on locally produced autos.

MP Toby Chance, the DA’s spokesperson on trade, industry and competition, said Tau had been slow in realising the danger from Trump’s tariffs and in taking action “both to woo him and explore alternative markets”.

He said South Africa had erred in not tackling Trump’s “instinctive negativity” towards the country with better diplomacy, citing the appointment of Ebrahim Rasool as ambassador and Mcebisi Jonas as special envoy to the US.

“Another glaring omission is the government’s ignoring the issue of non-tariff barriers, continually raised by the Trump administration as factors in the negotiations, which are a bar to investment not just by the US but other countries and firms, e.g. BEE, the Employment Equity Act, expropriation without compensation, etc.”

Naumann said it was probably unfair to criticise SA’s negotiators for the perceived lack of progress. “We’re not first in line for a reasonable deal and apart from years-long neglect and being virtually absent in Washington – and still without an ambassador or interlocutor – politically we’re certainly not well favoured by Washington. We shouldn’t maintain high hopes of a particularly favourable outcome involving exemptions and a low country tariff rate, as this just doesn’t appear to fit the current political narrative.”

He thought new tariffs for South Africa would be postponed for further negotiations, but added: “The US will be careful not to make concessions to South Africa that might undermine dozens of other trade deals being pursued right now.” DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

This story has been updated to include the tariff announcement.

Comments

Loading your account…
Lawrence Sisitka Aug 1, 2025, 06:56 AM

It's not even about politics, let alone reasonable economics. It is simply down to one deranged idiot's whim. Nothing more, nothing less. This is not to deny the real damage this uncontrolled whim has already caused, is causing and will continue to cause, but simply to say that there is no reasonable negotiation possible with unreason, so we need to find a new way, not including the US.

Hidden Name Aug 1, 2025, 07:34 AM

Like where? China? Nope...they manufacture their own. India? Same problem. Africa? No market. Sad reality check: there is no alternative.

Karl Sittlinger Aug 1, 2025, 08:07 AM

It is not unreasonable to at least field an acceptable diplomat. Instead the ANC hushed it up and lied to the country. We need to relook at our foreign policy in general, the ANCs version of it is not in the interests of this country. Blame that idiot Trump all you want, these are the basics of diplomacy and the ANC failed even that. Most other countries have somehow managed to keep an eye on what's best for their people and country in spite of Trump, but not the ANC of course.

tonysturges Aug 1, 2025, 08:44 AM

Sorry, Lawrence, but the SA government brought this on themselves. International relationships, while on the surface may seem congenial, are actually cutthroat! It is an unfortunate fact of life that the 'playground' bully controls the game, whatever that may be. The wise player will use that to his and his comrades' own advantage despite the bully's influence - this seems to be something the current government cannot grasp!

Ed Aug 1, 2025, 09:08 AM

Nail on the head, Lawrence, nicely put!

Michael Cinna Aug 1, 2025, 02:13 PM

This is a good example of the plague of moral relativism that infests South African politics. You take every oppurtunity to spurn US/RSA relations - certifying illegal elections in annexed Ukraine, giving harbor to sanctioned Russian vessels, aligning with autocratic and theocractic countries around the world, rolling out the red carpet for Hamas/Iran - and then act surpised when they take away the billions of Aid and preferential market access? Please have some semblance of moral consistency.

Jill Aug 2, 2025, 09:32 AM

Exactly Michael. 100% spot on.

Julian Chandler Aug 3, 2025, 09:18 AM

Sadly, the US has devolved into a new (ironically) political system called a Geriocracy, that is administered by the supporting cast of The Walking Dead. They have no idea what today's youth want or need, but rather reminisce for the 80s and 90s, before the interwebs, with their ease and speed of international communications for all. Im no spring chicken myself, but I also dont think i can run the world.

Michael Cinna Aug 3, 2025, 01:03 PM

The system has changed, its remained exactly the same. Your issue is that someone is in the WH that you don't like. Liberatarians have been screaming for decades - with Obama's executive order orgy - that you're setting a precedent. Minimize government and you'll minimize the day that someone you dont like will have their hands on the levers of power.

Just another Aug 1, 2025, 07:36 AM

Instead of dropping their communist ideology and getting rid of BEE, they're going to look for alternative markets!! Really?? Why weren't they investigating alternative markets years/decades ago. The US has often proven to have yoyo foreign policy. How have we ended up with them as our biggest trade partner. The ANC is a short-term thinking bunch that must go for good.

Karl Sittlinger Aug 1, 2025, 08:13 AM

Great surprise that rich ANC politicians and their connected cadres buddies are against scrapping BEE (was it R1 trillion moved between 100 politically connected individuals through BEE?). Instead they opt to rather make the entire country poorer so they can loot a few more million for themselves and maybe get a few more buddies to join in the robbery.

Mike Lawrie Aug 1, 2025, 07:40 AM

If Trump is raising tariffs "because I’ve had a lot of problems with South Africa. They have some very bad policies", then surely the approach should be to address those problems and fix the policies? Like BEE, corruption, crime. The ANC is unable to see itself for what it is, let's hope that the voters see the signs of collapsing infrastructure and act accordingly.

Donald bemax Aug 1, 2025, 08:35 AM

I agree.. unfortunately the main ANC manne have all stashed their $$$ overseas and will not feel the sting.

Ivan van Heerden Aug 2, 2025, 09:42 AM

Don't be so sure. Hopefully the targeted US sanctions on individual Comrades will kick in and their funds will be seized. If the US can track the shadiest terrorist transaction they can trace Comrade Vusi who likes to spend money and show off.

John P Aug 1, 2025, 08:27 AM

Trump's biggest problem with SA is that we had the audacity to approach the ICJ regarding Gaza. BEE policies although wrong are really not something that would influence his decision. This will hurt us but is temporary, Trump has at most just over 3 years left.

Peter Geddes Aug 1, 2025, 09:28 AM

The ICJ action against Israel is without doubt the best thing that the SA government has ever done. Very few governments in this world have expressed by their actions that ethics and justice are supremely important in this human project.

keith.ciorovich Aug 1, 2025, 09:44 AM

Trump may have 3 years but the S0uth African economy does not. What a short sighted bunch of politicians pretending to run the country whilst it appears that the only growth the we have had is in looting.

Michael Cinna Aug 1, 2025, 01:58 PM

Hardly, US legislators have been raising the red flag before Trump or the ICJ. The Lady R incident was in 2022, BRICS was during Zuma's tenure, ANC youth league members certifying illegal elections in annexed Ukraine 2022, as well as all the other incidents that stood in contrast to RSA's "non-aligned' position - the ICJ case certaintly didn't help SA/US relations, but to suggest it was the driving force is grasping at straws.

Michele Rivarola Aug 1, 2025, 09:13 AM

The US rules are quite simple: you want to do business with us this is what they are, otherwise sell your products elsewhere. SA's foreign policy is very selective in its outrage, we are very quiet on Russia's bombing of schools, hospitals and old age homes or China's extermination of Uyghurs or their policy on Tibet. I hope that those making stupid statements like Mantashe will be prepared to feed the whole automotive sector when the sector will be destroyed.

A Rosebank Aug 1, 2025, 09:49 AM

Not surprising how mentors commentators’ views are coloured by their particular view and location in society. Suggest John P and Lawrence spend time in East London and citrus growing areas and think about impact of collapse of those industries on those local communities. Unless they are unfeeling patronage grabbing ANC elite they will surely realise ANC foreign and economic policy mandarins should have been conducting themselves very differently, aka India, starting 5 years ago.

John P Aug 1, 2025, 01:15 PM

I absolutely agree that the collapse of industry ANYWHERE in SA has a huge impact on the affected communities. The point here is that there is no guarantee that bending the knee to king Trump would have brought about a different result. Just look at the tariffs applied to Canada, Switzerland and Brazil as examples.

Michael Cinna Aug 1, 2025, 02:07 PM

You're committing an ad-hoc fallacy - you have evidence either that not bending the knee would result in a positive for RSA. But, by all means, go toe-to-toe with the worlds largest economy. I'm sure the ex-auto worker in EC will thank you for gracious virtue.

William Harmsen Aug 1, 2025, 11:00 AM

ANC policies and alliances created this problem and the ANC is the only party that can fix this . Still trying to blame the DA now for this predicament is not a good sign that the ANC is actually going to do something to avert the job losses.

Rod MacLeod Aug 2, 2025, 02:02 PM

What do you mean, he asked? Isn't Parks Tau going to open a hotline help desk where exporters can be updated on progress, and have advice on how to manage their exports? Yes! Praise be to the heavenly gods - we are about to be rescued from export penury by Park's non-functioning hotline!

William Aug 1, 2025, 05:12 PM

Please, no! Don't allow imports of the US's toxic foodstuffs. Do we really want pork full of antibiotics and growth hormones? Chickens raised in such filthy conditions that they have to be washed in Chlorine?

Rod MacLeod Aug 2, 2025, 02:04 PM

Of course not! We prefer chickens raised in dung and unhygienic batteries in the Cato Ridge pollution zone.

John Stephens Aug 2, 2025, 09:59 AM

How can so many people be so naive as in some of the comments below? Sure, there is going to be pain for us, but the problem is not the ANC's policies, much as I disagree with them. The problem is Trump and the GOP. If it was only SA being targeted, then the critique of the ANC would be valid. But ANC policies are wholly irrelevant. The ANC does not govern Japan, Korea, the European countries, or any of the other targeted countries. The US is now an unstable, unreliable partner. Get out ASAP.

William Dryden Aug 2, 2025, 10:35 AM

Why don't the automobile manufacturers and their suppliers reduce their profits to make the cars and parts cheaper also they could ask the workers to take a very small cut in salaries this would secure the jobs for the workers in the interim, also the unions could reduce the union fees to assist, but then all of the above would be a pipe dream as no one wants their profits and fees reduced because they are used to making good money off the backs of the workers.

Rod MacLeod Aug 2, 2025, 02:08 PM

Wow. You have quite obviously never had dealings with any SA trade union. Workers take a cut in wages? Har! har! har! Go sit in on any labour union wage negotiation! Get educated.

Susan Murray Aug 2, 2025, 10:05 PM

Does Trump’s US have the employees, the raw materials or the infrastructure to row their own boat? The ‘tariffed’ countries should boycott the US and trade amongst themselves.

Michael Cinna Aug 3, 2025, 02:04 PM

Quick economics lesson on trade differentiation and specialisation. The world economy isnt some sandbox Age of Empires game where everyone has the same access to raw materials and finished goods. Look at our exports - that's why our largest trading partners are the EU and US and not China and Russia.