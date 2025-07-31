Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

PLEASE CALL ME

Nkosana Makate ‘still resilient’ as ConCourt overturns billion-rand ruling in battle with Vodacom

In a scathing judgment, Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga described the nearly 20-year legal battle between Nkosana Makate and Vodacom as ‘unending litigation’ and slammed the Supreme Court of Appeal for multiple errors in its February 2024 ruling, which would have awarded Makate billions for his Please Call Me idea.
Nonku-pcm-Makaate Illustrative image | Nkosana Makate and the Constitutional Court. (Photos: Nonkululeko Njilo)
Nonkululeko Njilo
By Nonkululeko Njilo
31 Jul 2025
Facebook
9

When Nkosana Makate walked into the corridors of the Constitutional Court on Thursday, 31 July, where Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was set to deliver his final ruling from the bench, he was in high spirits, hopeful that the court would finally bring an end to his battle with telecommunications giant Vodacom, a fight that had gone on for almost 20 years.  

Hours later, the court delivered another blow for Makate as it unanimously referred the matter back to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and instructed that a new panel of judges reconsider the case.  

Delivering a scathing judgment, Madlanga described the almost two-decade legal saga as an unending litigation and said the SCA made several errors in its February 2024 judgment, which would have seen Makate net at least R9-billion. That ruling has now been set aside.

“The Supreme Court of Appeal failed to provide adequate reasons for its judgment and disregarded or was unaware of certain material acts and issues before it,” Madlanga said.  

The SCA had ruled that Makate was entitled to be paid 5% to 7.5% of the total revenue of the Please Call Me (PCM) product from March 2001 to the date of judgment, plus interest. This Constitutional Court had previously ordered Vodacom to pay him “reasonable” compensation, which led Vodacom to offer R47-million.

The R9-billion determined by the Supreme Court of Appeal would have “devastating consequences” for the mobile-network operator, its employees and its investors, Johannesburg-based Vodacom said in its papers.

‘Forever resilient’

Speaking to journalists after the judgment, Makate said: “We expected a different decision but we have to abide by the court’s decision. We will go to the SCA and it must just relook at the case and provide us with a judgment that will then stand the test.” 

Asked whether he felt disappointed by the legal system – after years of back-and-forth in his dispute with Vodacom over compensation for the call-back service idea he presented to the company’s product development team while working in its finance division in the 2000s – Makate said:

 “I think they could have finalised the matter. We still had a hearing at the high court which they could have gone to as well and then ignored the SCA completely.”

Makate said he remained resilient and was confident that justice would ultimately be served: “I am still resilient, I will forever be.”  

While the case has proven to be financially and emotionally costly, Makate said he would explore all avenues available to him.

“We will do what we have to do,” he said.  

It was the second time the case was heard by the ConCourt. In 2016, the court affirmed that Makate was the inventor of Please Call Me and ordered Vodacom to enter into good-faith negotiations with him to determine reasonable compensation.  

However, compensation talks between Makate and Vodacom have been acrimonious as he accused the company of deliberately withholding information about the lucrativeness of Please Call Me. 

In 2020, the High Court in Pretoria made a similar ruling as it ordered Vodacom to play open cards and disclose financial records relating to the Please Call Me service, including the revenue it has generated for the telecommunications giant.

This was considered a victory for Makate, who used the financial records to determine the settlement that Vodacom could shell out for his idea that gave rise to the service. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Alan Salmon Jul 31, 2025, 08:07 PM

Our legal system is a total shambles !!!

Selwyn Lange Jul 31, 2025, 09:08 PM

Since day 1 I have been astounded at the greed by Mr Makate and his lawyers. He was employed by Vodacom and as such had no claim. In Newtons words "He stood on the shoulders of giants" My late wife develoed a call centre progamme for BCA (Remedy) which they used for years, but expected no payment. (She did get an Award). It is just a disgrace that it has taken so long. Greed, pure greed!

jason green Jul 31, 2025, 10:34 PM

please call me was invented and patented by Ari Khan for mtn. how on earth can the sca affirm makate invented it. no wonder con Court wants different judges

Martin V Jul 31, 2025, 10:41 PM

An idea alone is worth Rzero—not Rxx000000000. But this case hinged on a prior agreement upheld by the courts. Still, how three SCA judges justified such an inflated figure is beyond reason. As today’s critique shows, errors of this scale demand accountability. The SCA is meant to be the legal apex—there should be no space for judges lacking financial logic or sound maths.

Michele Rivarola Aug 1, 2025, 09:24 AM

Embarrassing to say the least more so as the order instructs that a panel of different judges hear the matter clearly indicating the inadequacy of the original judges of which two were acting. The CC order also puts the question albeit by inference the appropriateness of the nomination of the two acting justices.

Dominic Rooney Aug 1, 2025, 12:17 PM

Am curious to know about Makate's financial backers in this case and the amount/percentage he will owe them at the end . Who's pushing and who's pulling in this matter ? Should lenders be able to describe money spent on financing futile/vexatious litigation as genuine business expenses ?

William Dryden Aug 2, 2025, 10:45 AM

Makate's lawyers are probably working Pro Bono for him, so if and when he gets a settlement, the lawyers will get their % whatever that was agreed, hence the push to get as big a settlement as possible for Makate.

Michele Rivarola Aug 2, 2025, 05:02 PM

No he has financial sponsors some of whom have already withdrawn if you read past articles. Not uncommon in the US to sponsor civil suits against large corporations for a cut of the award; these are business decisions by investors who have little or no care for the law or justice, they want their investment back with a fat % profit.

Rod MacLeod Aug 2, 2025, 02:13 PM

When you're selling a plagiarised idea, and the buyer offers a settlement you think is too low, snap their wrists off as you take it.