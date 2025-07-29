Daily Maverick
Watch – Inner voices: What if you don’t have one?

Some people don’t have an ‘inner voice’, but maybe those who do shouldn’t be smug.
Marianne Thamm
By Marianne Thamm
29 Jul 2025
Reporting by: Marianne Thamm
Filmed by: Bernard Kotze & Joel Seboa
Edited by: Joel Seboa
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme

Marianne Thamm is a South African journalist, author and stand-up comedian. She is the assistant editor of the Daily Maverick and has written several books. In 2016, she released the memoir, Hitler, Verwoerd, Mandela and me.

Kerry Swemmer Jul 29, 2025, 11:05 PM

Love it! Keep them coming Marianne, please.

Patricia Proctor Jul 30, 2025, 10:07 AM

That was just awesome!

Ed Rybicki Aug 10, 2025, 12:08 PM

They’re zombies, I tell you, zombies!