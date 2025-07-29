Daily Maverick
Two Bundeswehr members dead, one missing in helicopter crash

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Two members of the Bundeswehr armed forces were killed and one was missing after a helicopter crashed on Tuesday morning during a training flight near the eastern city of Leipzig, the defence ministry said, adding that the cause of the crash was still unknown.
Op-ed-Mills-Afghanistan LEIPZIG, GERMANY - MAY 18: Soldiers of the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, unload an NH90 transport helicopter from a plane Antonov AN-124 for military transport arriving from Afghanistan at Leizpig Airport on May 18, 2021 in Leipzig, Germany. Germany has begun pulling out its approximately 1,100 remaining troops from Afghanistan in accordance with the general withdrawal of NATO forces. A total of 53 Bundeswehr soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan since 2002. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)
Reuters
By Reuters
29 Jul 2025
The helicopter, a leased aircraft operated by Helicopter Wing 64, went down during a routine flight exercise, the ministry said, adding that search and rescue teams continued searching for the remains of the third crew member.

"The deaths of the crew members hit me and the entire Bundeswehr hard," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

Bundeswehr's General for Aviation Safety will lead the investigation in close cooperation with civilian authorities, the ministry added.

