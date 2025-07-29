Two Bundeswehr members dead, one missing in helicopter crash

The helicopter, a leased aircraft operated by Helicopter Wing 64, went down during a routine flight exercise, the ministry said, adding that search and rescue teams continued searching for the remains of the third crew member.

"The deaths of the crew members hit me and the entire Bundeswehr hard," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

Bundeswehr's General for Aviation Safety will lead the investigation in close cooperation with civilian authorities, the ministry added.

