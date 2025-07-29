Tiffany Meek's bail application rejected after deceiving the court

In delivering her bail decision at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, Magistrate Anneline Africa said Tiffany Meek, who has been charged with murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek, had deceived the court and could interfere with the case if she was released.

Jayden-Lee’s body was discovered in the stairwell of the Fleurhof, Johannesburg, complex where the family lived on 14 May, and blood was later allegedly found in their flat on Jayden-Lee’s bed, school bag and clothes. A multidisciplinary police team investigated the case and worked closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Meek also faces a charge of attempting to obstruct the administration of justice in that she is alleged to have placed her deceased son’s body in the passage of the apartment they occupy in Fleurhof.

She is accused of trying to cover up the crime by reporting Jayden-Lee missing to the police and then lying about returning to the complex on the night of the alleged murder. She also accused other suspects, which prosecutors and the court said was an attempt to obstruct the administration of justice.

In her decision to deny Meek bail, Magistrate Africa said that it was difficult to trust the information Meek presented after she had misled the court.

She said Meek had shown that she could defeat or obstruct the administration of justice by causing other persons to be suspected, and attempting to defeat or obstruct the cause of justice by placing Jayden-Lee’s body outside her unit or stairs to create the impression that the child had been harmed elsewhere.

“These inferences are consistent with the proved facts, and exclude every other reasonable inference except for the one set to be drawn,” Magistrate Africa said, casting doubt on Meek’s evidence.

“If the applicant has the ability to deceive without hesitation, then surely the applicant has the ability to influence witnesses, especially her family,” the magistrate said.

“She will, likewise, also have the ability to undermine the objectives of the proper functioning of the criminal justice system. Her release would have the likelihood of undermining public peace, if the online petition is anything to go by,” Africa said.

Community members have protested during the bail hearing, with some suggesting Meek could be harmed if she were released.

Africa said that while “justice cannot be served by sacrificing constitutional rights on the altar of outrage”, Meek had failed to cast doubt on the State’s case against her, or to show that her release pending trial would be in the interests of justice.

“Bail is accordingly refused for the applicant,” Africa said.

‘A win for the community’

“It’s a big win for the community. We have been coming here almost every day to make sure that the accused does not get bail,” Fleurhof community member Sphiwe Dladla said.

Dladla added that the community had initially rallied alongside Meek to find justice for Jayden-Lee.

“This will also send a message to other dishonest parents. We stood by her side, but she betrayed our support. What we want to see now is the full measure of justice for Jayden.

“We understand that this is just the beginning as the matter still has to go to trial, but, like I said, it’s a good first step. The community cannot be happier,” Dladla said.

Another community member, who didn’t want to be named, said they were satisfied with the criminal justice system in the case thus far.

“We are very happy that the law has been allowed to take its course.”

‘Confident of conviction’

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the State had been vindicated as it had opposed Meek’s bail application.

“The court has found her to be dishonest in the statements that she has made. Therefore [she] may interfere with the ongoing investigation or influence witnesses in this case.

“We are confident that there are prospects of a successful prosecution,” Mjonondwane said. “The evidence that we have at our disposal thus far is that of a circumstantial nature. Much of the evidence will be divulged during the trial stage. For now, we are dealing with a bail application stage.”

She said that going forward the State would tighten its case as the trial would require it to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Deputy Gauteng SAPS Commissioner Fred Kekana said that there were “small loose ends that we need to tighten up, and those reports that are outstanding will be ready when the trial starts”.

Kekana said the police were pleased that Meek had been denied bail, and that the case was an example of why it was important for investigators to act at the right time and without undue influence and pressure.

Defence

In her defence, Meek claimed she was still in shock and coming to terms with the allegations against her. She also claimed that before her arrest she had been calling on the police to act on the case (the SAPS took two months to arrest her) and that they had failed to properly investigate it.

She argued that if she was released, she would not endanger the safety of the public and that she didn’t have a passport, so there was no likelihood that she would attempt to evade trial.

She also pointed out that she was a first-time offender and had no pending charges or pending matters against her.

The matter will be back in court on 17 September for further investigations at the State’s request. DM