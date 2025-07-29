SA’s Pieter Coetzé clinches gold at World Aquatics Championships in Singapore

South African swimming sensation Pieter Coetzé won the gold medal in the 100m backstroke final at the World Aquatic Championships in Singapore on Tuesday.

Coetzé is the first South African medallist at this year’s championships. The 21-year-old raced home in 51.85 seconds, an African record in the event.

Despite dominating local pools and smaller competitions, it was Coetzé’s first world senior title. At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris last year, he finished fifth in the same event, with a time of 52.58. The winner was Italy’s Thomas Ceccon, who completed the two-lap event in 52 seconds flat.

On this occasion, it was Coetzé who touched the wall quickest, ahead of Ceccon, who finished second in 51.90 seconds. Yohann Ndoye-Brouard of France took the bronze medal in 51.92 seconds.

Coetzé was a mere 0.25 seconds off Ceccon’s world record.

Pieter Coetzé with his gold medal. (Photo: Lintao Zhang / Getty Images)

“I always thought it would happen eventually,” said Coetzé, referring to his first senior world title. “In my mind, it was just a matter of time, but to do it this year is amazing.

“It was awesome. The competition was very deep here, so there were eight guys who could have won it.

“Every time I break [the African record], I’m really happy with it.

“I can’t explain, but it was more about the win tonight than the time, so if I won with a second slower time, it would still be as good. In the final, you don’t really think about the time at all.”

A backstroke clinic

Coetzé’s first 50m weren’t that quick, and he dropped to fourth place in the opening lap, after qualifying third-fastest in his semifinal.

But his turn at the wall was faultless, and he picked up speed underwater before turning on the afterburners as Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov slipped from pole position.

The big push came in the final 20m, when Coetzé took the lead for the first time and didn’t let it slip, reaching out and touching the wall ahead of Ceccon.

It was the second time the talented young athlete had claimed a win in sub-52, after he took home gold at the World University Games earlier this month, finishing in 51.99 seconds — an African record at the time.

“The University Games prepared me really well,” said Coetzé. “The guys went fast there as well. But I’m over the moon. It was anyone’s game. I knew that going into it, and to get away with the win is awesome.”

The superstar swimmer still has the 50m and 200m backstroke events to come at the World Aquatics Championships.

Other SA contenders

Earlier in the evening, Coetzé’s teammate Chris Smith booked his ticket to the final of the 50m breaststroke. The 19-year-old won his morning heat in 26.82 seconds and then went even better in the evening semifinals, finishing second in a personal best time of 26.77 seconds, behind Koen de Groot (26.71). That saw him through to Wednesday’s final as the joint fifth-fastest.

The other South African in action in the evening session was Aimee Canny, who had finished third in her morning heat in 1:57.53 to qualify eighth fastest for the 200m freestyle semifinals. She went slightly slower in the semifinal, finishing in sixth place in 1:57.72, missing out on the final in 12th overall.

Apart from Smith taking to the blocks for the 50m breaststroke final, Wednesday’s programme will see Olivia Nel, fresh from her four medals at the World University Games, lining up in the heats of the 50m backstroke, while Matt Sates is in the 200m individual medley and the South Africans will be in action in the mixed 4x100m medley relay. DM