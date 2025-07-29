Rassie non-committal on ruck saga Down Under, but is wary of wounded Wallabies

Rassie Erasmus has had his fair share of run-ins with rugby’s lawmakers and leaders, so it was understandable that he chose to stay non-committal on a huge decision involving the British & Irish Lions.

On Saturday, the Lions scored a last-minute try to win the second Test in Melbourne by 29-26 and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Before the final pass from scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park to fullback Hugo Keenan, Lions flanker Jac Morgan cleared out Wallaby flanker Carlo Tizzano from a ruck.

The short version is that the Wallabies and most Australians cried foul, believing it was an illegal clear-out and therefore the try should have been chalked off.

Lions supporters took the opposite view, and almost everyone in the rugby world has weighed in with an opinion since.

Australian Rugby bosses have been calling for an explanation, while World Rugby has come out in support of referee Andrea Piardi and scolded Wallaby coach Joe Schmidt for openly disagreeing with the call.

Erasmus, though, who copped a 10-month ban in 2021 after a scathing 62-minute video in which he dissected the performance of referee Nic Berry following the first Test of the Boks’ 2021 series against the Lions, wouldn’t commit.

“I had Australia by four points in the game in our internal predictions. My score was 27-23, I think,” said Erasmus.

“It was a tough decision, and World Rugby came out and said it was the right decision. I know it’s a very tough call for the referee to make there, and I know if I was Joe [Schmidt], I would be really disappointed, and if I was Andy [Farrell, the Lions coach], I would be really happy.

“For me to make a call here is tough. I didn’t go through those emotions. I think it was touch and go. I can understand both sides of what both coaches see.

“But World Rugby has ruled on it, and that’s what everybody has to accept.”

Plans for Rugby Championship

Turning his attention to more relevant matters for the Boks, Erasmus confirmed that Canan Moodie (hand) and Cheslin Kolbe (knee) are the only two players in the 37-man squad nursing minor injuries.

The Boks face the Wallabies in Johannesburg and Cape Town next month and are also approaching the halfway mark in the Rugby World Cup cycle.

Erasmus is clearly not satisfied with the Boks’ recent performances despite the team beating Italy 42-24 and 45-0 and securing a 55-10 victory over Georgia. They also beat the Barbarians 54-7.

He chopped and changed the matchday squads over the course of those matches, but with the group trimmed to 37, there will be fewer changes. He also recalled the players earlier than planned to have more field time with them.

However, innovation will continue, as the Boks refuse to stand still despite dominating the global game for the last two years.

“These two weeks of camp will give us time to align as coaches, as well as on the conditioning aspects for the players and to take stock from a medical perspective, so it’s important in assisting us to get to where we want to be against three good countries in the series,” said Erasmus.

“If you just look at the scoreboard, almost 200 points for us and 40 against us [against Italy, Georgia and the Barbarians], you can probably say that’s not too bad.

“We didn’t cut the squad to drop guys, because this is only for the Australian Tests, but we can have a lot more one-on-one time with players.

“We always knew, having such a big squad in the beginning, it will be tough. But the positive will be, if you do get injuries during the Rugby Championships or on the end-of-year tour, you have a player who is comfortable and will be able to play.”

Livewire scrumhalf Grant Williams was impressive during the Test against Georgia at Mbombela Stadium on 19 July as well as against Italy a week earlier. (Photo: Dirk Kotze / Gallo Images)

Springbok lock Ruan Nortje during the Test against Georgia at Mbombela Stadium on 19 July. (Photo: Dirk Kotze / Gallo Images)

When it comes to adding more tricks to the playbook, Erasmus hinted at some innovations, although we’re unlikely to see the deliberately short restart, used against Italy, coming out again.

The experiment of deploying centre André Esterhuizen as a flanker is set to continue, while some new ideas might be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“You’ve got to keep innovating. We’ve got one or two more plans and ideas up our sleeves,” said Erasmus.

“Opposition teams now know what we’re about and are developing systems to counter us. We’ll also definitely still use André Esterhuizen to continue in that hybrid role.”

Don’t underestimate Wallabies

While the Wallabies have lost the Lions series and haven’t beaten the Boks since 2022, Erasmus, understandably, was not writing them off.

“We’ve got to be careful. We’re facing an Australian side that will have more rounded players, and who play with greater intensity. After the British & Irish Lions series, whether it’s 3-0 or 2-1, they’ll be battle-ready.

“A really competitive Australian team will come here and we can’t underestimate them.”

“Australia showed last weekend that they have what it takes to win a match against a team like the British & Irish Lions, and they have an opportunity to try to achieve that this weekend, so we are expecting tough battles against them, as well as New Zealand and Argentina.

“We would have eight weeks of proper preparation before we take the field in the Rugby Championship, and we are pleased with the physicality that Italy and Georgia brought against us in the last few weeks.

“We have another three weeks to prepare for the matches against Australia, so we’ll be working hard on the training field in the next few weeks.

“We always knew that our first few matches would not be as tough as the Rugby Championship, even though the opposition was competitive and physical, but we are now going up against teams with solid game plans and a different intensity.” DM

Boks’ Rugby Championship fixtures (SA times)

16 August: South Africa vs Australia – Ellis Park, Johannesburg (5.10pm)

23 August: South Africa vs Australia – DHL Stadium, Cape Town (5.10pm)

6 September: New Zealand vs South Africa – Eden Park, Auckland (9.05am)

13 September: New Zealand vs South Africa – Sky Stadium, Wellington (9.05am)

27 September: South Africa vs Argentina – Kings Park, Durban (5.10pm)

4 October: Argentina vs South Africa – Twickenham, London (3pm)