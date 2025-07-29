‘Bright prospects’ Pretorius and Brevis showed their class despite tri-series final loss

The Proteas lost by three runs to New Zealand in the final of the tri-series against the Black Caps at the weekend — from a position where they should have sealed a win — but the signs are there that the team is trending upwards.

In the second-last over of the match South Africa required eight runs off eight balls — chasing New Zealand’s 180 — with power hitters George Linde and Dewald Brevis at the crease. It was very much a match they should have won from that position, and many would describe the loss as another “choke” in a final, but it’s a bit more nuanced than that.

The Black Caps squad in Harare was largely their first-choice players. They won the tri-series having won all five matches against Zimbabwe and South Africa on their way to the trophy. Anything less would have been a disaster for former Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter, who is now leading New Zealand, given the quality of the opposition.

New Zealand have never lost to Zimbabwe in the format and South Africa’s squad was composed of mostly young and fringe players.

“I’m thrilled with the way we played, and there’s so many good things that we can take forward from here,” the usually blunt Shukri Conrad said.

“So, while the result is disappointing, there were so many good things that happened there that we can be really proud of.”

Power hitter Dewald Brevis. (Photo: Isuru Sameera Peiris / Gallo Images)

The players he backed in his first squad selection with first-choice players available — for the team’s white-ball tour of Australia next month — predominantly justified their selection.

Heinrich Klaasen’s international retirement means there is a gaping hole in the middle order, while Reeza Hendricks’ spot in the T20 side looks to have been taken by Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who also held the wicket-keeping duties throughout the T20I tri-series.

Hendricks was not selected for South Africa’s tour of Australia.

Both Pretorius and Brevis were also selected as part of the one-day international squad and will make their debut in the format for South Africa if selected.

‘Special talent’

Young Brevis came to the crease with the side needing 50 runs off the last five overs. The 22-year-old clubbed 31 off 16 deliveries to swing the momentum firmly in South Africa’s direction, striking three sixes and one four.

He was caught on the boundary in the final over trying to clear the ropes for a fourth time to level the scores.

“Dewie is a special talent,” Conrad said. “He’s hugely disappointed that he didn’t take us home. He’s probably one of the sweetest strikers of a cricket ball in world cricket at the moment.

“You’re never out of a game when you’ve still got Dewald Brevis in the shed or he’s at the wicket, and I think he’ll be better for this experience.

“He got us close on a few occasions, and it’s a case of when he gets us over the line rather than if he will.

“This is all part of the journey for Dewald, and part of his development. But there’s certainly no doubting his ability.”

‘Bright prospect’

Pretorius, meanwhile, set up the foundation for South Africa’s chase with a typically aggressive 51 off 35 deliveries. The 19-year-old southpaw smacked five fours and two sixes.

Together, Brevis and Pretorius combined for 82 runs off 51 deliveries. The rest of South Africa’s batters scored 79 runs off 69 deliveries. The exuberance of youth and the fearlessness that comes with it was the difference between the Proteas getting close and a big defeat.

“There were one or two guys that were at the last T20 World Cup of ours,” Conrad said about the squad. “With such a young and inexperienced side, to put up that type of performance, that is also pleasing to see.

“In pressure situations, how the inexperienced guys like Lhuan-dre and Dewald Brevis stood up.

“At the end of the day, it’s no excuse for losing. We’re still bitterly disappointed.”

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Pretorius had a slow start in the tri-series — and his international T20 career — with scores of 0, 27, four and one before the final, with the slower pitches in Harare not suiting his stroke play. He exhibited his potential when the wicket suited him in the final, however.

“Lhuan-dre is one of the bright prospects for South Africa,” Conrad said.

“We saw what he has in him with the innings he played. He had a lean period throughout this tournament, but he’s a classy young cricketer and exciting times lie ahead for him.

“We have big tours to Australia and England as we build up to the T20 World Cup, and I’m really happy for him.

“Young players go through tough times and very often don’t know how to deal with it. But for him to come back in the final and play the way he did, he gave us a really good foundation.”

Conrad is beginning to stamp his identity in the white-ball side, which looks to be defined by youth. So far, although not yet to the extent he’s hoping for, it’s paying off. DM