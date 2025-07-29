Billboard jungle — Joburg under siege in battle against illegal outdoor ads

The City of Johannesburg is losing millions of rands annually – not from unpaid billing, but from a huge, unregulated outdoor advertising industry which has turned the city’s skyline into a mire of billboards, banners and blatant illegality.

A report from the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) reveals that a staggering 78% of all outdoor advertising in the city is illegal and includes massive billboards on highways, flashing electronic signs on intersections, wrap advertisements on buildings, illegal estate agents’ boards, trailers and street pole advertising on highways.

According to a Daily Maverick investigation, based on outdoor industry figures, the industry is worth billions and Johannesburg, as the main economic hub, accounts for a significant portion. Municipal fees, including application, rental and compliance, typically account for 10 to 20% of billboard revenue, although the city’s potential revenue losses are difficult to quantify.

The Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA), which represents 80% of the industry owners, says all its members pay the required revenue. It is questioning where the supposed revenue is being lost and calling for a more transparent, fair and regulated industry environment in Joburg, implying that it is smaller players who are going rogue.

It has also accused the city of delaying approval of permits for up to six years, thereby encouraging illegal construction.

The city, however, says it is under siege and is worried that the perpetrators are not just rogue operators, but that there is a network of companies using forged documents, bribery, and intimidation to bypass municipal by-laws.

“We are deeply concerned about the growing lawlessness in the outdoor advertising,” said MMC of Development Planning Eunice Mgcina, following incidents of fake permits, attempted bribery, threats and intimidation against councillors and city officials.

She condemned the recent emerging trend of falsifying approval documents.

“These media owners will face the full force of the law. We will not allow such conduct to go unpunished, and criminal cases will be opened with the South African Police,” she said.

Billboard owners are required to pay upfront fees for the lease of council land, which could reach R400,000 in high-visibility areas, as well as 20% of their gross advertising revenue to the municipality. But with thousands of signs erected without approval, and many more operating under fraudulent or expired permits, the city’s coffers remain empty while streets and skyline grow increasingly cluttered.

Many residential suburbs such as Bryanston, Sandton and Rosebank are littered with unauthorised signage: street pole ads, trailers, estate agent boards, street pole ads and wraparounds.

More recently, electronic boards have begun to appear, not only on billboards, but at intersections, posing serious risks to motorists whose sight may be blinded or obscured, as well as infringing on residential life with the bright and flashing lights. Already, in one case, a property owner has lost tenants who moved out due to the flashing lights in his flat.

A losing battle

Ward councillors say the city is losing the battle.

On July 3, Ward 102 councillor Lucinda Harman stumbled upon a crew erecting a billboard in Bryanston. The workers produced a fraudulent document. Harman called the JMPD, who arrived on site, shut down operations and confiscated tools, but only after the intervention of the MMC for public safety.

“No arrests were made. The vehicle used to transport the billboard was not impounded. I was shocked at the blatant fraud,” Harman said.

The city confirmed that the company, Ndlovu Outdoor Media, is being investigated.

Daily Maverick was unable to trace Ndlovu Outdoor Media, and the contractor named on the JMPD impoundment notice, which was constructing the board, Riashumisana Projects, refused to speak to us and did not reply to emailed questions.

Other councillors confirm massive problems in relation to outdoor advertising.

David Foley, councillor for Ward 94, said the Fourways area was particularly bad.

“We are fighting the battle every day, but residents are vigilant through our Fourways Improvement District, and we quickly get alerted to suspicious activity. They’re digging holes, pouring concrete, and bringing in cranes in the dead of night. They’re using fake permits, attempting bribery and even issuing threats.”

Companies are using loopholes such as placing boards on private residential property, but he warned owners that they had to have approvals and a rezoning to business.

“Owners think it’s quick money, but if they are caught, the city will impose 12 times the normal rates, per month, until it is regularised,” he said.

The industry is endangering lives, he claims. He cites a case where the JMPD cut the illegal metal structures, and to his horror, he found the contractors had used a professional super glue substance to reconnect them.

Lynda Shackleford, councillor for ward 103, Morningside/Benmore area, confirmed it was a huge problem in her area, too.

“We have legal signs being blocked from vision by illegal signs, such as the one outside Forest Farm, an NGO trying to raise funds through the board.”

A further problem is the numerous A-frame trailers where advertisers are now removing the wheels and towing mechanisms so the JMPD cannot tow them away. Also, because of the large numbers, the JMPD has no more space in its impoundment yard in Roodepoort.

Red tape

The city’s permit and application process is a bureaucratic labyrinth, and its new by-laws have not yet been approved since they were promulgated in 2022/23.

The JPC leases land to applicants while the Department of Development Planning issues permits. But there is no clear mandate as to where responsibility begins and ends, leaving applicants confused.

Questions posed by Daily Maverick were also sent from one department to another.

The lack of coordination has emboldened rogue operators. With fake permits in hand and little fear of prosecution, they continue to erect signage wherever they please.

In 2019, the city launched an initiative to regularise the boards. A 36-month transitional period was declared, allowing billboard owners to declare their illegal signage without facing penalties. The goal was to resolve disputes and avoid litigation. Some companies did come forward, but most did not.

In 2024, the city intensified its crackdown. Led by MMC Mgcina, the development planning department began dismantling illegal signage across Joburg. High-profile removals included a massive billboard along the N1 Highway in Midrand, which violated both municipal and Sanral regulations.

City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the city is conducting an audit to quantify the extent of illegal signage.

The city’s by-laws allow for fines or imprisonment of up to 12 months for offenders. Repeat violations incur additional fines of R1 000, plus recovery costs for billboard removal.

But enforcement is rare and costly. Removing a billboard requires electricians, structural engineers and other professionals to safeguard infrastructure such as roads and power lines.

Beyond lost revenue, illegal billboards pose serious risks to motorists and pedestrians. They degrade the urban landscape, obstruct road signs and visibility and create visual clutter. In some cases, they’ve been erected on road servitudes, provincial and national roads – in direct violation of city and national regulations.

Industry disputes claims

OHMSA chairperson Angelo Tandy says reports of illegal advertising do not reflect the conduct of OHMSA-affiliated companies.

“The city is crippling and killing an industry which could be bringing revenue to the municipal coffers. The industry creates jobs and empowers and uplifts people,” he said.

“Historically, the city has contracted with larger, established players, many of whom are OHMSA members. These companies are recognised as diligent payers and have secured many of the most prominent advertising sites. The suggestion of millions of losses raises serious questions about where they are actually coming from.”

OHMSA emphasised its commitment to ethical business practices and compliance with municipal regulations. The organisation condemned the use of fraudulent permits and counterfeit council approvals, warning that such actions damaged the credibility of the entire sector.

“We acknowledge that, like many industries, there may be individuals operating outside the bounds of legality,” Tandy said. “But our mandate is to promote lawful and ethical conduct. We remain committed to holding our members accountable.”

The organisation also highlighted its ongoing efforts to support smaller, previously disadvantaged companies entering the market. OHMSA has actively engaged with the city to ensure new entrants understand their obligations when operating on council-owned land.

“Our aim is to foster a professional and responsible industry that contributes positively to the South African economy,” said Tandy. “Outdoor advertising should coexist harmoniously within urban environments, as it does in major cities around the world.”

In 2019, OHMSA played a key role in encouraging compliance with the city’s call to regularise outdoor advertising signage. The process remains ongoing.

A statement of intent was submitted jointly by the city, JPC, and industry stakeholders, outlining shared concerns and a commitment to resolving disputes. A task team was formed to address these issues, comprising representatives from JPC, the city’s development planning department, the legal department, and the Out of Home advertising industry.

OHMSA reiterated its readiness to act as a mediator between stakeholders and to assist in resolving disputes at any level. The organisation said it welcomed engagement from legislative bodies, municipal enforcement agencies, advertising firms, and residents. A workshop will be held within the next few weeks with all players.

“We remain committed to collaboration, transparency, and fostering trust across the industry and with the public,” Tandy said.

Ad Outpost, a company which has taken to constructing mini cement blocks on pavements for estate agents’ advertising, says it regularised its advertising back in 2019 and was waiting for final approval.

These cement structures are being constructed by Ad Outpost around the city for estate agents’ boards and are allegedly illegal. The company says it has regularised all its advertising signs, but ward councillors claim that no Johannesburg Roads Agency wayleaves have been issued giving them permission to dig up pavements. Daily Maverick requested a copy of the wayleave from Ad Outpost, but it was not produced. This sign is on Club Street, Linksfield. (Photo: Supplied)

Ad Outpost’s Andrew Baloi invited Daily Maverick to physically view the permits, but a request for the wayleaves required to dig on city pavements was not produced despite numerous requests.

Adreach, a major outdoor advertising company, says all its advertising boards and offerings within Joburg are regularised and legal.

“We focus on pole advertising and are not involved in any way whatsoever in/with estate agents board holders, and bin ads. Adreach has and continues to account to the city for 20% of its revenue generated from advertising within Joburg. We fully support all lawful initiatives taken by the city to deal with and eradicate illegal advertising,” a company statement said. DM