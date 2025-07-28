Lekker Brekker Monday: Smoked salmon and cream cheese open sandwich

There is no need to smear the toasted ciabatta for these open sandwiches with garlic as you would when making bruschetta. This is breakfast, after all, and you have a day to face.

I did use garlic chives in the cream cheese, however, so that there’s a hint of a garlicky taste without its after-effects. But use plain chives if you prefer, or a herb such as fennel or dill.

There’s also lemon juice in the cream cheese, along with salt and black pepper.

Combined, it makes for a breakfast which is more substantial than you might expect. Especially if you have two slices.

(Makes 4)

Ingredients

Ciabatta, 4 slices, lightly toasted

230 g medium fat cream cheese

Juice of 1 lemon

3 garlic chives, finely chopped

80 g smoked salmon

Butter

Black pepper

Salt

Method

Toast the ciabatta slices lightly. Butter them once toasted.

In a bowl, mix the cream cheese with the lemon juice and garlic chives, and season with salt and black pepper.

Smear this on the four slices of toasted ciabatta, equally.

Place the salmon on top, curling or twisting them for good looks.

Sprinkle black pepper over and garnish with a twist of lemon and a snip of chive. DM

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.