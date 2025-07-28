Wallabies could face a long, bleak winter after ruck controversy is heard around the rugby world

As ever, controversy engulfed a British & Irish Lions tour, this time over whether a last-minute ruck was legal or illegal as they clinched the series against the Wallabies.

The Lions won the second Test 29-26 in Melbourne, and with it, took the 2025 series against Australia as they moved into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match slugfest.

Hugo Keenan of the British & Irish Lions, who scored the last-minute, match-winning try against Australia, celebrates the series win with supporters. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

Owen Farrell, Ronan Kelleher, Maro Itoje and Ellis Genge of the British & Irish Lions celebrate victory at Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo: Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

It all came down to a last-minute attack by the Lions, and a clean-out by flank Jac Morgan on Wallaby flank Carlo Tizzano deep inside the Wallaby 22.

The Aussie backrower looked to be in a good position over the ball to win a turnover before Welshman Morgan clattered him.

This is where it gets interesting. The Lions were able to clear the ball from the ruck, and one pass later, fullback Hugo Keenan scored the series-winning try.

Jac Morgan of the British & Irish Lions passes the ball before a tackle attempt by Wallaby flank Carlo Tizzano during the second Test against Australia. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

Cue mayhem. The footage of the clear-out was reviewed by Italian referee Andrea Piardi, who deemed it legal as he said both players arrived simultaneously.

Naturally, that was not the end of it, as every expert and pundit has pulled out the lawbook and referred to various sections to prove their point.

Dejected Max Jorgensen and Len Ikitau of the Wallabies after the series loss. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Was Morgan on his feet, did he bind, did he hit Tizzano on the neck?

Anyone with gold-tinted glasses saw a clear penalty for Australia. Those with red blinkers viewed it as play on.

Looking from a neutral position, it was easy to understand the angst and anger of Australians as the Wallabies lost the series.

Equally, the insouciance of British and Irish reporters and supporters declaring that there was nothing to see here was understandable. Yet, if the roles had been reversed, would they be so quick to dismiss it?

Interpretation

Herein lies rugby’s biggest flaw, or perhaps its greatest strength – the laws can be interpreted differently. The key is to be good enough to eliminate one decision from being the difference between triumph or disaster.

Bundee Aki of the British & Irish Lions breaks the line in the second Test against the British & Irish Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

That’s easier written than done, though, but every ruck in every game has an element of jeopardy. I’ve looked at a few rucks from earlier in the game and some very similar-looking clear-outs haven’t raised an eyebrow.

That’s the beauty of the sport. As the game nears the end and the outcome remains in the balance, every action and reaction is magnified.

Former Welsh and Lions centre Jamie Roberts made a stunningly blunt point in a panel discussion on Australian TV to former Wallaby flank Michael Hooper afterwards. Had Tizzano “survived” the cleanout, he might have won the penalty.

What Roberts was implying was that Tizzano threw himself back and tried to milk a penalty instead of staying latched on to the ball as Morgan hit him. If he survived the initial contact, he would have given the referee a very different picture to consider.

Tizzano, admittedly after being hit hard by Morgan, theatrically flung himself backwards. It was enough to earn a review from the television match official, but not enough to win a belated penalty.

Tizzano appears to have gambled with his over-the-top stunt instead of staying in the fight in the battle on the deck. You can’t imagine Malcolm Marx or Hooper himself not doing everything to win the ball in such a good initial position.

Former referee Nigel Owens, widely considered among the best officials in the world for much of his career, called it the “perfect clear-out” in an interview with the BBC.

This was not a mistake by referee Piardi, regardless of how much Wallaby coach Joe Schmidt and others quote the lawbook. It was an interpretation of an action that happens 50 times a game and that wouldn’t raise an eyebrow had it happened in centre field in the 23rd minute.

It won’t be long before video footage of similar Wallaby clean-outs will emerge to underline the point that it was a “rugby incident”.

Australians are bitterly disappointed about the Wallabies losing after a heroic first 30 minutes. But that’s where their real anger should be directed. They should not have been in a position to lose the game in the final minute.

How does a quality Test side give up a 23-5 lead to lose the match? The Lions played well, their bench was effective while the Wallabies’ replacements were subpar, and their energy was drained after a strong 30 minutes.

Rugby matches at this level are an 80-plus-minute effort, and the job is never done until it’s done. Australia learnt a hard lesson.

Perhaps on another day, the final play might have gone their way, but they should never have been in a position where a 50/50 call would decide their fate.

Revival or false dawn?

From the comfort of a South African couch, it was good to see the Wallabies being competitive again, but was it a one-off, or is this the start of a revival?

The jury is still out on that. The dead-rubber third Test in Sydney next week won’t provide the real answer because it’s difficult to be sure which Lions team will pitch up.

Yes, the tourists have a stab at immortality by becoming the first Lions team since 1974 (against the Springboks) to take a 3-0 series win (the Lions won three and drew one of four Tests in 1974), but in reality, they’ve achieved their objective by winning the series.

Likewise, how do the Wallabies respond? Perhaps the sense of injustice, real or perceived, will drive Australia to end the series on a high and claw back some pride.

But I suspect the real examination of whether Australian rugby has turned the corner will be how the Wallabies fare in South Africa for the opening two rounds of the 2025 Rugby Championship in August.

The Lions are good, but they are a composite team that hasn’t quite found its rhythm yet.

The Boks are a purring machine on a seven-Test winning streak, looking to make it nine wins in a row following clashes against Australia at Ellis Park and DHL Stadium next month.

The Wallabies beat the Boks 25-17 at the Adelaide Oval in 2022. But, they’ve since lost 24-8 (Sydney, 2022), 43-12 (Pretoria, 2023), 33-7 (Brisbane, 2024) and 30-12 (Perth, 2024).

Since 2022, Australia have also lost to Fiji and been hammered 40-6 by Wales at Rugby World Cup 2023.

They last won a Bledisloe Cup Test against the All Blacks in 2020 and went down by a record 67-27 against Argentina last year.

Australian rugby needed something against the Lions, which is why there has been such a backlash about the final ruck call.

Rugby is in a desperate state in Australia, and now the Wallabies face the daunting task of somehow beating the Boks and All Blacks, as well as the Pumas, to resuscitate the ailing game Down Under.

The best way is to win the third Test against the Lions and build some momentum and confidence before the Rugby Championships.

Otherwise, it promises to be a long, bleak winter for the men in gold. DM