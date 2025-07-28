Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Two stabbed to death near Tower Bridge in central London, police say

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Two men were stabbed to death at a business in central London on Monday near Tower Bridge, British police said, a major tourist destination and an area where violent crime is rare.
Tower Bridge Sticks In The Raised Position LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Tower Bridge is seen stuck in the raised position as people walk along the south bank on August 9, 2021 in London, England. Tower Bridge, London's 127-year-old iconic landmark, has become stuck open after a technical failure, causing major traffic issues in the capital.T (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
Reuters
By Reuters
28 Jul 2025
Facebook
0

Police received reports of multiple assaults at the premises in a narrow road close to the bridge in the London borough of Southwark, according to a police statement.

A 58-year-old man died at the scene and a 27-year-old man died at hospital, and a murder investigation has been launched. police said. A third victim, a man in his 30s, remained in hospital with non-lethal injuries.

Another man, also in his 30s, was detained in connection with the incident and is in a life-threatening condition in hospital, police added.

"Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident," Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said. "At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related and there is no further risk to the public."

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...