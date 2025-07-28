From Langa to Lord’s: Victorious Proteas visit Temba Bavuma’s home to show off WTC mace
The Proteas were in Langa, where skipper Temba Bavuma was raised, to celebrate their World Test Championship victory with the community.
Temba Bavuma during the United in Victory - Captains Homecoming Parade in Langa on 25 July, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
No Author
Unknown Author
28 Jul 2025
Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and several members of the World Test Championship-winning squad were in the captain’s hometown of Langa in Cape Town on 25 July.
South Africa claimed the championship with a five-wicket victory over Australia at the home of cricket, Lord’s, in England in June.
Bavuma was born and raised in Langa where he learnt the sport.
“We played cricket, we had the passion and love for it,” he said on Friday about growing up in the township and his aspirations then. “We watched cricket and came to know of Lord’s, other places as well, it was all a dream, it was all a fantasy.
“It’s not something that I dreamed of. I wanted to play for South Africa, that was the biggest thing for a lot of us.
“To bring back a trophy, to be at the heart of that, was something far-fetched.
“For these kids, it will be different for them. They see someone that looks like them, they see other players that they get to watch on TV, now they get to see them live.
“It will really go a long way in believing in whatever dreams and aspirations they have.”