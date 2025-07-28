From Langa to Lord’s: Victorious Proteas visit Temba Bavuma’s home to show off WTC mace

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and several members of the World Test Championship-winning squad were in the captain’s hometown of Langa in Cape Town on 25 July.

South Africa claimed the championship with a five-wicket victory over Australia at the home of cricket, Lord’s, in England in June.

Bavuma was born and raised in Langa where he learnt the sport.

“We played cricket, we had the passion and love for it,” he said on Friday about growing up in the township and his aspirations then. “We watched cricket and came to know of Lord’s, other places as well, it was all a dream, it was all a fantasy.

“It’s not something that I dreamed of. I wanted to play for South Africa, that was the biggest thing for a lot of us.

“To bring back a trophy, to be at the heart of that, was something far-fetched.

“For these kids, it will be different for them. They see someone that looks like them, they see other players that they get to watch on TV, now they get to see them live.

“It will really go a long way in believing in whatever dreams and aspirations they have.”

Kagiso Rabada and Temba Bavuma with the World Test Champions mace, which they won with victory over Australia at Lord's last month. They're pictured here during the United in Victory - Captains Homecoming Parade in Langa on 25 July, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Fans welcome Temba Bavuma and the Proteas in Langa during the United in Victory - Captains Homecoming Parade on 25 July, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Temba Bavuma at a coaching clinic at the Langa Cricket Club. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Proteas captain, Temba Bavuma wit the WTC Mace along with several of his teammates at the United in Victory - Captains Homecoming Parade. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Ryan Rickelton and Kagiso Rabada sign autographs in Langa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Kagiso Rabada teaches youngsters the art of bowling. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Temba Bavuma with his father, Vuyo Bavuma during the happy homecoming. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Fans queued to meet Temba and the team during the parade. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Dane Paterson, who was a key player in the WTC cycle that led to world championship glory, enjoys a moment with the mace. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Soft-spoken Temba Bavuma, who does most of his talking with the bat, delivered a message of hope and inspiration for the young aspiring cricketers in attendance at Langa Cricket Club. (Photo: Keanan Hemmonsbey)

Kagiso Rabada, who took nine wickets for 110 runs in the World Test Championship final against Australia, teaches the next generation how to deliver the ball.(Photo: Keanan Hemmonsbey)

Langa was abuzz with excitement with the street lined with faces, young and old, catching a glimpse of their cricketing heroes. (Photo: Keanan Hemmonsbey)

Young children from around the city had the opportunity to play mini-cricket with their World Test Championship heroes and get their autographs. (Photo: Keanan Hemmonsbey)

Bavuma, who has a solitary Test wicket with his medium paced dibbly-dobblers shares his expertise. (Photo: Keanan Hemmonsbey)

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma in his hometown of Langa, handing down some fielding tips. (Photo: Keanan Hemmonsbey)