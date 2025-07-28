National Assembly House Chair Cedric Frolick’s Chinese friends and Test cricket freebies

Among the gifts received by Frolick, who, alongside ANC members Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo and Zizi Kodwa, will one day face an ANC disciplinary committee, are 300 food parcels from the Chinese Consulate in Cape Town.

At the ANC’s annual lekgotla at Emperor’s Palace in January this year, the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed that the quartet of senior leaders were facing a National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) grilling in the distant future.

Read more: ANC Integrity Commission to investigate Gigaba, Mahlobo and Frolick over State Capture

Before this, Mbalula had “served” the men with stiff memos to report immediately and explain why they had not attended a hearing when initially summoned, and while they were at it, to explain their involvement in State Capture.

We wait with pens, laptops, cellphones and microphones poised.

The ghost of Zondo

Frolick was implicated in the Zondo commission’s State Capture report. He was accused of having dodgy dealings with the late Gavin Watson’s “patriotic business”, Bosasa.

Frolick was accused of playing a critical role in “winning over Vincent Smith, [former] Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services and Justice, to the benefit of Bosasa”. In 2020, Smith was criminally charged with corruption related to Bosasa. In 2023 Parliament's ethics committee cleared Frolick of the allegations but did not provide any reasons and the process was not made public.

The BRICS connection

The nonprofit organisations (NPOs) Frolick was involved in and declared were the SA-China Culture and Tourism Investment and Trade Promotion Centre and the BRICS International Co-operation Committee on Health and Medical Care.

He was also the “honorary” chair of the South Africa-China People’s Association as well as the Soong Ching Loong Foundation in Cape Town.

Concerning shares and other financial interests, Frolick declared 3,800 Public Shares in Phuthuma Nathi, valued at about R125.00 per share, 100 Public Shares in Vodacom, valued at R125 per share and 600 Public Shares in Multichoice, valued at R123 per share.

The goodie bag – Ruby rules

Gifts and hospitalities that came Frolick’s way included a framed drawing from a Mr W Jin, the 300 food parcels from the Chinese Consulate Cape Town, a metal horse ornament from the BRICS Committee for International Arts and Culture (NPO) and rugby tickets from Supersport, including five pavilion tickets for a South Africa vs New Zealand game in Johannesburg (31 August 2024),

Also on the list were “Presidential Suite tickets for a South Africa vs New Zealand game in Cape Town (September 7, 2024), and ten pavilion tickets received on behalf of the Parliamentary Rugby Football Club”.

Parliamentary Rugby and Football Club, never heard of it before. They must play each other.

No year is complete without the Durban July, and Frolick received two hospitality packages for the event from Sanlam and also managed to swing business class flights, accommodation and ground transport for an International Study Trip to China between 22 September 2024 and 7 October 2024, “sponsored by the Third BRICS Research Institute Conference 2024 – BRICS International Co-operation Committee on International Culture and Art”.

Out and about earlier in the year, Frolick scored from Sanlam in February – three hospitality tickets for the glamorous Cape Met in Cape Town. He also bagged two hospitality packages for the SAT20 finals at Newlands in Cape Town from Supersport.

Over and above this was “a ceramic vase and artifacts from the BRICS Committee for International Culture and Art (NPO)”.

Home and hearth

Frolick declared a residential dwelling in Lovemore Heights, Gqeberha, of about 440 square metres on a 900 square metre erf. Over and above this, a townhouse is listed in Walmer Downs, a 120 square metre dwelling on a 600 square metre erf.

He listed a further residential property in Sandton of 60 square metres, as well as a business property in Cape Town of 50 square metres, and generates income from this residential property.

Frolick noted his association with the Aquarius 2067 Family Trust and listed a private Sanlam Glacier pension, which will no doubt top up his retirement stash when the day comes – retirement or the disciplinary, one could arrive before the other, knowing the ANC. DM