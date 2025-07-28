Communities near Kruger Park reject trophy hunting, embrace ethical alternatives — study

A groundbreaking new study reveals overwhelming opposition to trophy hunting among communities bordering the Kruger National Park, one of Africa’s most iconic wildlife reserves. The research, recently published in the journal Biological Conservation, surveyed 1,551 households across 12 local communities, uncovering strong support for wildlife conservation and alternative, non-consumptive income opportunities.

Widespread support for conservation

According to the study, more than 95% of respondents agreed that “wildlife is part of our heritage, and we should protect it”, while 94% said they believe wild animals have intrinsic value and should not be killed for profit. A further 90% recognised the job-generating potential of wildlife conservation, challenging the long-standing narrative that trophy hunting is necessary for local livelihoods.

Researchers presented nonconsumptive income options to participants, such as:

Communal vegetable gardens;

Community-based craft tourism;

Ecosystem service payments;

Community-based storytelling and cultural tourism;

Ecosystem service payments (wildlife credits);

Payments for ecosystem services (land leasing);

Digital solutions (online tourism); and

Biodiversity stewardship (entering into agreements with private and communal landowners to protect and manage land in biodiversity priority areas).

Satisfaction rates for these alternatives ranged from 80% to 98%, indicating strong enthusiasm for sustainable economic development models that do not involve wildlife exploitation.

Trophy hunting under growing scrutiny

The findings come at a time of heightened global debate over the ethics and economics of trophy hunting. Proponents argue that it funds conservation and supports rural economies, while critics question its moral and ecological legitimacy as well as the perceived benefits to local communities.

While not permitted within the Kruger Park itself, trophy hunting in the Associated Private Nature Reserves, which share an unfenced border with the park, has been a longstanding and controversial practice. These privately owned reserves, including Timbavati, Klaserie and Balule, operate under agreements that allow hunting of iconic species like lions, elephants and leopards, often those that have crossed over from the Kruger Park.

This study offers a data-driven challenge to the notion that communities near wildlife reserves prefer hunting-based revenue, while accepting that hunting does provide some income to communities that requires replacement.

The study paints a stark picture of local economic conditions. Unemployment and poverty are widespread, with 68% of households relying on government grants. Only 34% of respondents reported earning wages, and just 12% were employed full-time. These harsh economic realities appear to drive support for nonconsumptive alternatives that promise income without sacrificing natural heritage.

These findings offer governments, policymakers and conservationists a blueprint for conservation that is both ethical and practical.

In 2023, more than 6,000 international hunters killed more than 34,000 animals in South Africa. These numbers reflect a system built on profit and entertainment for an elite few, not preservation. The study provides a timely intervention that reinforces calls to end this industry and replace it with humane alternatives.

Policymakers now have clear evidence that communities want change. Humane, community-led conservation is not just possible, it is preferred. Aligning national strategies with public sentiment can help restore South Africa’s reputation as a global conservation leader.

Nonconsumptive alternatives

One popular alternative emerging from the study is the proposed “lion levy” – a surcharge on international tourists that would fund wildlife conservation and support local communities. The idea received 85% approval from respondents, aligning with research showing that tourists are willing to pay such fees for ethical conservation.

The researchers advocate for implementing and closely monitoring nonconsumptive income programmes in selected communities. They also call for accompanying these efforts with educational initiatives and family planning services, aiming to reduce household sizes and further strengthen conservation support.

Dr Angie Elwin, head of research at World Animal Protection and co-author of the study, notes: “This research sends a clear signal that, when given a choice, communities favour a future where wildlife is protected and respected. The data dismantles the outdated narrative that communities need trophy hunting, instead revealing a growing desire to coexist with wildlife and benefit from its protection.”

Looking ahead

The study offers a hopeful vision for the future of conservation in South Africa. With overwhelming support from local communities for sustainable alternatives and wildlife protection, there is a clear opportunity to shift away from trophy hunting towards more ethical and inclusive models of development.

One of the authors of the study, Dr Herbert Ntuli of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, says: “These findings have far-reaching implications. They challenge long-standing assumptions and offer governments, policymakers and conservationists a blueprint for conservation that is both ethical and practical. With the right investments, humane, wildlife-friendly models, such as the proposed lion levy, can deliver real, lasting benefits for people, wildlife and future generations.”

This comes at a time when the South African government is attempting to roll out its National Biodiversity Economy Strategy (NBES), which focuses heavily on consumptive use practices to benefit local communities. The NBES already faces criticisms of limited community involvement and inadequate enforcement of environmental regulations. While the strategy ostensibly aims to link biodiversity conservation with economic growth through sectors like ecotourism and bioprospecting, it struggles with balancing its strong adherence to commercial and consumptive uses. Furthermore, the unequal benefit-sharing with rural communities prevents its effective implementation and long-term success.

The findings in this study, then, expose a fundamental shift in local attitudes away from the government approach. They debunk the narrative that rural communities depend on trophy hunting to survive and instead highlight a growing desire for coexistence and respect for animal sentience.

By aligning conservation goals with economic needs, South Africa has a chance to lead the way in reconciling biodiversity preservation with community wellbeing – setting an example for conservation efforts around the world. DM

Dr Adam Cruise is an investigative environmental journalist, travel writer and academic. He has contributed to a number of international publications, including National Geographic and The Guardian, covering diverse topics from the plight of elephants, rhinos and lions in Africa to coral reef rejuvenation in Indonesia. Cruise is a doctor of philosophy, specialising in animal and environmental ethics, and is the editor of the online Journal of African Elephants.