Young investors defy odds, dominate JSE investment challenge amid market turmoil

Last month’s milestone of the JSE Investment Challenge showcased the exceptional talent and strategic thinking emerging across South Africa’s investment community. While teams like ABS5-Pierpoint & Ho from the University of Cape Town and the Real Builders-HSB from Hoërskool Birchleigh made headlines for their impressive performances, they were among many deserving winners recognised for their achievements in a highly competitive field.

Their disciplined approach and commitment to research underpinned a performance that reflects both deepening financial knowledge and the growing sophistication of young investors across the country.

The ABS5-Pierpoint & Ho team from the University of Cape Town has danced their way to the top of the speculator portfolio university category, clocking a solid 11.43% growth on their investment — a feat that shines bright amid the tricky twists of local markets.

Megan Mworia, a computer science and finance student, described their winning playbook with all the calm of a seasoned strategist: “We had initially decided that we were going to create a safety net.”

Lessons from the trading floor

Meanwhile, Darryl Nyamayaro, a master’s student in financial technology and a returning competitor, brought a refreshing dose of honesty. He admitted that despite dabbling in investing and trading globally as a hobby, navigating South Africa’s market labyrinth was a different beast altogether.

“I usually don’t invest locally,” he said. “Navigating the South African markets was challenging.”

Their journey wasn’t plain sailing. At one point, their returns dipped to a mere 5%, causing some anxious moments that might have had them double checking their safety net for holes. Yet, their confidence prevailed.

There are lessons here beyond numbers: teamwork, for one.

“Working as a team is better for getting different perspectives,” Nyamayaro said. He admitted to leaning towards riskier moves, while Mworia kept the team grounded on safer bets. It’s a classic investing love story — risk and caution held in a delicate, profitable balance.

For Mworia, relentless market research before and during the investment process was the game changer.

Teamwork, trials and triumph

Meanwhile, teamwork, trials and triumph defined the journey for another group — Hoërskool Birchleigh’s Real Builders. Oratilwe Bhengu proudly captured the spirit of their team: “Our group was made to reach great heights, be the best, and win any challenges that come our way — and we did.”

Their success in the June monthly challenge was fuelled by a mix of hard work, profits, losses and, above all, strong teamwork.

Bhengu gave special credit to their teacher, Giba Mahlangu: “If it weren’t for his support, we wouldn’t have won.”

Mahlangu is no stranger to the JSE Investment Challenge, having coached several teams to success in his previous role at Acudeo College Crystal Park (ACCP).

Adding a fresh perspective, first-time investor in the JSE challenge Tebogo Moloto reflected on his steep but rewarding learning curve: “I never thought I’d win a monthly competition in my first year of investing… Being part of an experienced group taught me how to buy shares at the right time and make a profit.”

Mahlangu summed up the educational side of the experience: “The JSE challenge shows learners how to take calculated risks without risking real money.” His mission is clear — to inspire learners across South Africa to develop financial literacy and build strong investment skills through challenges like these.

June’s portfolio winners

Schools

The Real Builders-HSB of Hoerskool Birchleigh in Gauteng won the income portfolio category, with R10,036.54 growth.

Kings of the hill of Ashton International College Benoni, in Gauteng, won the equity portfolio category, with 7.58% growth.

George Washington Carver-HSB of Hoerskool Birchleigh in Gauteng won the speculator portfolio category, with 7.98% growth.

Masters of Lethukuthula Secondary School in Gauteng won the ETF/ETN portfolio category, with 4.33% growth.

Universities



ABS5-Pierpoint & Ho of the University of Cape Town won the university speculator portfolio category, with 11.43% growth from 20.61% growth last in the May challenge.

UKZN-K Capital of the University of KwaZulu-Natal in KwaZulu-Natal won the university ETF/ETN portfolio category, with 3.48% growth.

Smart strategies, real results: your chance to lead next

The June winners have proven that careful preparation, teamwork, and a commitment to continuous research — much like the safety-net strategy employed by Megan Mworia and her team — are key to navigating the complexities of financial markets and achieving success.

Their accomplishment showcases how a balanced, informed approach can turn unfamiliar challenges into opportunities, reinforcing the JSE Investment Challenge as a vital platform for developing South Africa’s next generation of investment leaders.

Whether you're a high school learner or university student, it's not too late to register and test your skills; the next winning team could be yours.