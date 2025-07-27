Daily Maverick
SA practising damaging politics of the zero-sum game

While there are many prisms through which you can attempt to understand our politics, one may be to examine whether people see the entire process as a zero-sum game. There may now be mounting evidence that more politicians and voters believe every single issue must be reduced to winners and losers.
By Stephen Grootes
27 Jul 2025
Anyone with much experience of life will be aware that, as a general rule, when life improves for one person, it often improves for another. 

This happens in an economy all the time.

It is well known that one restaurant in one city block might be popular enough to bring in a certain number of customers. But a group of competing restaurants in the same place are much more likely to bring in a much bigger number. In other words, you are more likely to be successful through sharing space with other restaurants.

Growing an economy might well rest on this. One cannot just make a product and sell it on your own. You need to be part of a chain that enables your market and ensures you have both suppliers to help you make your product, and customers to buy it.

People who are thinking over the longer term will often make decisions that will cost them in the short run, because they expect to gain in the longer run.

Last week, Moneyweb reported that some suppliers to Pick n Pay were actually giving it goods at lower than usual prices. While this costs them in the short run, they don’t want a situation where Checkers becomes so dominant they only have one person to sell to.

This means that they are helping someone to regain market share.

In the case of South Africa, with its incredibly diverse constituencies, and defined by its inequality, the idea of people helping one another might well be more important than in many other places.

Winners and losers

The nature of our economy requires everyone to be working in the same direction. Instead, what we have is people simply fighting really hard not to be the losers, and others not the winners. Currently, 50 proposals to change the Labour Relations Act are going through Nedlac. 

While labour analyst Andrew Levy says it’s not clear if they really change the balance between workers and managers, several groups and unions have already held a protest against the proposals. They believe that their members might soon lose out, and managers might win.

This kind of situation happens all the time in our society. In our politics, the coalition sometimes appears to be reduced to fights between the ANC and the DA that are literally about ensuring one wins and the other loses.

Because this is all happening in public, and they are representing constituencies, it can give the impression that those constituencies are really fighting to ensure they are not seen to lose. This transactional approach, and the damage it can cause, is wonderfully, and horrifically, illustrated by the Trump administration’s approach to trade.

One of the most important dynamics of the past 30 years has been the rise of China as a manufacturer of trade goods. It has made these goods at a cheaper price than many other places, and sold them.

This has exported deflation around the world – the price of a cheap bicycle has declined dramatically in real terms since the 1980s. This is largely because companies in different countries have traded with each other. And both parties have become very rich doing so.

Trump appears to believe that if one country is getting rich, the other must be losing out. The overwhelming evidence is that this is not the case. Instead, both parties win through these transactions. In some ways, such is the impact of the US, that this example might well be having an impact on our politics.

At the same time, another important aspect of how life really works is being lost. In many cases, there is no clear “winner” and clear “loser”. Often it is entirely grey, with very little difference in shade.

The NHI stand-off

In our politics now, it seems that everything must become a life and death situation, that there will be armageddon if someone does not get what they want. Given our inequality, this can sometimes appear as if it is a life-and-death struggle between classes.

The NHI might be a useful example: those who support it say the rich are trying to condemn the poor to death, those who oppose it say the rich will lose everything they have.

Instead, this is something that should really be negotiated between representatives of constituencies. And there should be a solution that everyone can live with.

There are many reasons why we are in this situation. Our racialised inequality must be an important reason. Those who are poor have everything to gain and nothing to lose, while those who are rich have everything to lose and nothing to gain.

But this may also be the result of deliberate political strategy. Just as politicians have created abortion as a political issue in the US, by forcing people to take a position, so our leaders often do the same.

Both the ANC and the DA benefit from continuing the fight around the NHI. They both get to demonstrate to their constituencies that they are fighting for them.

And because the struggle for voters is now so difficult and so intense, the stakes rise each time, and so it is more likely that politicians will behave in this way. All of this feeds an artificial intensity in our politics.

And it is likely to become more and more damaging the longer this continues. DM

User Jul 27, 2025, 09:39 PM

Good article. Suggests importance of finding a way to a mutually beneficial common purpose. Unfortunately, our history, as so ably illustrated by Des Latham, possibly too ably with regard to the wounds it might resurrect, has been very much about winners and losers and the notion of “it is our (prevailing elite at the time) turn to eat”. This 400 year old legacy is deep in everyone’s psyche making it difficult to break into a new paradigm of common purpose.

Daniel Cohen Jul 28, 2025, 06:36 AM

I feel this is a straw dog argument. The DA and the ANC do negotiate with each other and there are compromises eg the latest appropriations debate where the DA got something (the firing of a 1 minister out of 2) and the ANC got the appropriations vote through the gate. My understanding is also that the NHI debates are not black and white, it is not a disussion about the desirability of equitable and effective health services. It is about the "merits" of a particular piece of legislation.

Paul McNaughton Jul 28, 2025, 07:23 AM

Agreed, we should all work towards the common goal of more jobs, better service delivery, less corruption, less crime, less cadre deployment. But why don't you just say that it is not possible for the DA to work togther with the ANC's constituency because they are all the corrupt cadres who are destroying the country. The DA needs to build a bigger constituency which will uphold good governenance. This consitiuency does exist and it is not the ANC

District Six Jul 28, 2025, 04:38 PM

Are you just mishappen here, or is it deliberate to forget Steinhof, etc? I recommend the book, "Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa," by Dall and Blackman. Another thing: the DA needs simple Maths. 8% of a population can't win 51% of a ballot. Coz we had that not so long ago.

D'Esprit Dan Jul 28, 2025, 07:31 PM

You're 100% correct on the corruption angle, but sadly way, way off on the 'DA is a white party' angle in your 8% comment: with 21% of the votes in the last election, and the FF+ taking 1.4% of the (presumably!) 'white' vote, that means if every other 'white' South African voted for the DA, it accounted for 30% of their total vote. Whisper it - could some folk from, say, um, District 6, have voted DA?

Karl Sittlinger Jul 28, 2025, 08:11 AM

"The NHI might be a useful example: those who support it say the rich are trying to condemn the poor to death, those who oppose it say the rich will lose everything they have." This is exactly the kind of false binary the ANC loves to invoke. The large majority of medical aid holders are definitely not rich, most don't even qualify as middle class. The very rich (including our rich cadres like CR) are the ones that may not care when they go fly to another country to get their medical help.

Blingtofling HD Jul 28, 2025, 08:44 AM

I like this analysis. It could change the political landscape if this compitition ends. Harvest the best of both and throw the chaff away. Even geopolitically it could make sense. But will it ever happens with the many egotistical characters in the world.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 28, 2025, 08:47 AM

The DA is the party for all, the ANC is the party for the corrupt. For correct assessment, this is the backdrop against which every engagement between the two must be viewed.

D'Esprit Dan Jul 28, 2025, 09:35 AM

NHI isn't a zero-sum game between 'rich' and 'poor' as Grootes frames it, it's the stubborn - frankly criminal - refusal of Motsoaledi and Crisp to put a price on it: it's not feasible without forcing medical aid subscribers to carry on paying for what they will be able to access for free. Moreover, Stephen, here in the real world, there are millions of families who struggle to pay the bills every day - but won't risk public healthcare. Not everyone is 'rich' or 'poor'.

Robinson Crusoe Jul 28, 2025, 10:09 AM

Ja well no fine. It is good humanist philosophy and the stock market, too, reminds us that all ships are lifted on a rising tide (or vice versa). But where there is proven wrong, and corruption, there must be zero tolerance. South Africa has lost billions through corruption. A clear line drawn here (and the taking of sides) is - in certain instances - needful. Otherwise we just get played along and both rich and poor suffer the consequences.

Michele Rivarola Jul 28, 2025, 11:48 AM

Steven it is the old stalinist/leninist approach to everything: you are either with me or you are against me. There is no understanding or concept of what a democracy is, look at Russia and China who are according to many of our politicans leading lights.

User Jul 28, 2025, 12:23 PM

All the medical aid societies have expressed a willingness to level the medical playing field by working with government is reaching a solution. Any solution reached in this way would have a 99% chance of success. The ANC, led by the incredibly narrow minded Aron Motsoaledi is not interested . They will continue preaching "Free medicine for all" as this is a catch-net for votes. The fact that it will end in abject failure and deny everyone, is of no concern to the ANC.

Sam van Coller Jul 28, 2025, 12:23 PM

This is a critically important issue . There are many factors, probably the competitive nature of humans and the way key institutions are structured. Simple majoritarianism and the way the limited liability company structures owners and workers against each other are good examples. A leading IR consultant once said, for every conflict-resolving institution, society needs two co-operating building institutions. There are more productive ways of resolving conflict than the raw use of power

District Six Jul 28, 2025, 04:47 PM

Stephen, it seems obvious that global politics is moving in this direction generally. In SA, everything is a 5-minute crisis, before we spin off to the next one. It's exhausting. Morally rancid trump might just be the precursor to what Tracy Chapman said, "Por people gonna rise up, take their share..." and it's not hard to imagine July 2021 going large. Which is why we need this National Dialogue to find some quick, medium, and long-term solutions.

D'Esprit Dan Jul 28, 2025, 07:36 PM

What we actually need is for 'Por people' to be offered the dignity of jobs - which the ANC cannot, and will not provide with their corruption, cadre deployment and criminally 19th century policies. By way of example: Namibia is on the cusp of up to US$40bn of investment on oil, gas and green hydrogen projects on their side of the Orange River. SA is on the cusp of fokol on our side, despite the exact same opportunity. Why? Governance. Pure and simple.