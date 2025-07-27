MK party rides Mkhwanazi, Budget fallout on march to 2026 polls amid its own power struggle

With the growing public support for KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party says it is “more resolute than ever” in its bid to govern KwaZulu-Natal.

The party has spent months trying to take control of the province’s governance, so far without success. It is now seemingly using its nationwide campaign in support of Mkhwanazi, and is also calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s removal, as part of its broader 2026 local government elections campaign.

But first, the party wants to revisit its initial plans to take over the province where it got the most votes after the 2024 elections. One of the ways the party sought to take over was through a motion of no confidence that it wanted to bring against the incumbent premier, Thami Ntuli. However, this did not materialise, since MK did not have the buy-in of parties such as the National Freedom Party (NFP).

The MK party emerged as the biggest political party in the province after the 29 May elections, winning 37 seats in the 80-seat KZN legislature, followed by the IFP, which won 15 seats, the ANC (14), the DA (11), the EFF (two) and the NFP (one).

The party’s decision to contest the election results delayed coalition talks and gave the IFP, ANC, DA and NFP an opportunity to form a governing coalition with a combined 41 seats, ultimately leaving the MK party out in the cold.

Daily Maverick understands that the talks are now back on, though it remains unclear whether they will succeed. National spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said: “We are more resolute than ever to govern and to take power. We’re more intentional than ever because we can see that these people are fumbling; they don’t know what they’re doing right now,” Ndhlela said.

To govern the province with a majority the party would need just four seats in addition to the 37 it already has.

Although the MK leaders would not go into detail about the party’s plans to take over the province, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa rallied behind the government of provincial unity (GPU) this week, saying it was holding tight and had made significant strides.

“We believe our impact can be felt at every level but in particular on crime reduction and economic development.”

The NFP’s president, Irvin Barnes, could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

The MK’s nationwide “Hands off Mkhwanazi” marches in support of the police commissioner come three weeks after explosive allegations of criminal syndicates and political meddling in the South African Police Service.

The anti-corruption campaign is gaining momentum, especially in KwaZulu‑Natal and Gauteng, and the party seems to be using it to position itself as ­credible. However, many of its own members are themselves embroiled in serious allegations of corruption.

MK in Parliament

The party has faced criticism of its performance as the official opposition in Parliament. It is now capitalising on the Budget fallout and Mkhwanazi’s backing to attract voters and boost its campaign.

An MK member in the KZN legislature said the party was getting a warm welcome from communities in the province for its “principled stance” on Mkhwanazi. “People have long seen the ANC of Ramaphosa for what it is and we can see this clearly when we engage communities. They are tired of corruption and empty promises. They are now coming to terms with the fact that MKP is the only party that can bring change,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC’s largest province by membership, but it was the hardest hit by the rise of the MK party. Its share of the provincial vote dropped from 54.22% in 2019 to 16.99% in 2024.

Read more: Commission to probe Mkhwanazi allegations will have power to refer cases for immediate criminal investigation

The party was then reduced from a commanding position to only 14 seats in the 80-seat provincial legislature. This forced it to become a weaker partner in the GPU.

In the first democratic election in 1994, the IFP won control of KZN with just more than 50% of the provincial vote, against the ANC’s 32%.

The ANC won the province for the first time in 2004 when Jacob Zuma was the party’s deputy president. In 2014, when Zuma was president, it increased its share of the vote to 64% before dropping back to 54% in 2019 after Zuma resigned as president in 2018.

Ultimately, political analysts believe that although the MK party’s stance may be principled, it also serves as an effective campaign strategy.

Although the party seeks to present a united and disciplined front, its internal dynamics suggest otherwise, specifically as several key positions remain vacant.

The last position to become vacant is that of the secretary-general, often seen as the engine in any party.

It became vacant after Floyd Shivambu was removed from the position over his controversial trip to fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Malawi.

No rush

In June, Shivambu said that over the coming months he would consult various communities and groups to gauge whether he should launch his own political party.

A senior MK member who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “The president is not in a rush to take a decision [on a replacement for Shivambu]. He is still applying his mind and in due time we will communicate it. There is really no rush.”

Several names have been touted to take over the crucial position. Ndhlela was believed to be in the running for the top job but this was short-lived after he was removed from the party’s whippery team in Parliament for disruptive behaviour by the party’s deputy president, John Hlophe.

This leaves Phumlani Mfeka, one of the party’s founding members, as Shivambu’s potential successor.

Backing a high-profile figure like Mkhwanazi allows the party to send a strong message to both its supporters and its political rivals, one of seriousness, order and future readiness, according to political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast.

But Breakfast believes this is not enough, because voters want action and structure.

Just last week, five of the party’s provincial legislature members defied their newly appointed chief whip, Bonginkosi Mngadi, by voting against the Revenue Bill.

March to the Union Buildings

On 18 July, hundreds of MK supporters marched from Church Square in Pretoria’s inner city to the Union Buildings, where they submitted a memorandum of demands.

Although Mkhwanazi’s allegations are yet to be proven, the party’s spokesperson in Gauteng, Abel Tau, said MK is urging the President to take decisive action against individuals implicated in interfering with police operations, referencing Mchunu.

“These are serious allegations that were not made by some lunatic on the street but by a career police officer who is well decorated. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has done his work. We believe he… knows what the implications are.”

Meanwhile, MK’s Youth League president, Qiniso Cibane, said: “We are saying Mkhwanazi must be given a second term so he can help clean up our province.

“We are also saying Ramaphosa must be honourable and resign. He has failed the young people of this country.”

Cibane used the same march to urge the party supporters to vote for MK at the 2026 polls.

“Next year we are heading to the elections. Let us go and tell everyone we know to vote for the MK. Let us not rush for positions, vote for the party and not a person. The MK party belongs to the people, not one person,” he told the crowd.

Ndhlela was confident that the marches would yield positive results. “The last time we marched against VAT, you saw what happened. People must not underestimate uMkhonto We­­sizwe.” DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.