Goodbye, Mr Faiers — Gqeberha school mourns a beloved teacher

Few people leave a mark on a school the way Les Faiers did. For 48 years, he was an essential part of Clarendon Park Primary School in Gqeberha. Even after retiring, he never truly stepped away.

As hundreds of tributes from the “Clarries family” pour in, staff, former pupils and friends will gather on Monday, 28 July to remember the man who made the school’s woodwork room a second home and believed in every underdog who walked through the school gates.

Faiers died on Wednesday after suffering from ill-health. Despite retiring from teaching three years ago, he was still involved in the school community.

While he played an invaluable role in the education of thousands of pupils during the almost five decades that he taught at Clarendon Park Primary School, his service stretched beyond his time in the classroom.

“Teaching is not just a profession, it is a calling. And no one embodied that more than Mr Faiers. Teaching was truly his life’s passion,” said Clarendon Park Primary School principal Derryk Jordan.

Faiers joined the school’s teaching staff in 1974. He taught a range of subjects, including geography and Afrikaans, but his favourite place was the woodwork classroom, where in later years he also taught practical classes in technology.

"He was gifted with hands that could tackle any task. From teaching woodwork and technology to helping with maintenance around the school premises, especially at our aftercare, where his wife worked for some time,” said Jordan.”And no matter what the task, he always did it with a smile on his face.

“The number of tributes and messages we have received just shows how many deep and meaningful connections he made with old pupils, staff members and just the community as a whole.

“If there was one thing about Les that I will never forget, it was his love and support for the underdog. He will be sorely missed.”

Deputy principal Elisabeth Rhodes recalled her days in Faiers’ classroom in 1984, when she was in Grade 7. Her brother also passed through his class, and years later, in 2011 and 2014, Faiers taught her sons.

“We still have a magazine holder and a potjie lid handle that my sons made in his class. His legacy really lives on in so many ways,” she laughed.

She said she was fortunate to come back to Clarendon as a teacher and work alongside Faiers before his retirement, where she saw him help with the development of young teachers.

Incredible presence

“We missed him at our annual staff party, and when I later heard he had passed away, I was in complete disbelief. He was such an incredible presence and ‘gees’ that he seemed immortal. It is difficult to believe that he is no longer around,” said Rhodes.

Another former pupil of Faiers, Beth Hechter (class of 1989), whose children were also in his class, said she remembered Faiers as always laughing and smiling.

One of his morning devotions has stuck with her.

“He used the Phil Collins song ‘Another Day in Paradise’, and unpacked the meaning of the lyrics to share a religious message. Whenever I hear that song, I think of Mr Faiers and the role he played in my life and the lives of so many other kids,” said Hechter.

More than 200 people posted messages on the school’s Facebook page in tribute to Faier.

Emma-Kate Shuttleworth said: “Mr Faiers always felt like home. His kindness, exceptional memory and brilliant humour were next to none. How lucky we are to have known this brilliant man.”

“To this day, when I hear ‘Hey Jude’ by The Beatles, I’d remember Gr7, Mr Faiers and wood work,” said Zayne Rogers.

“He would always speak to me in Afrikaans because of my full-on Afrikaans surname that I had, knowing full well I couldn’t speak a word of it. He would have such a laugh at that,” said Candice Robinson, née Van Tonder.

Faiers’ memorial service will be held at the Clarendon Park Primary School hall at 3pm on Monday, 28 July. DM