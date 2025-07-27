Crossed Wires: The robots are coming, the robots are here

Science fiction fans will remember Isaac Asimov’s prescient 1950 short story collection, “I, Robot”. The stories in this iconic collection revolve around the memories of robopsychologist Dr Susan Calvin, 75 years old in 2057. There are many ethical themes in his stories that mirror the hot-button technology debates raging today, but Asimov’s futuristic vision appears to have been a couple of decades off.

The robots aren’t coming some time in the future. They’re already here.

It is sometimes difficult to pin down why a particular subject bubbles to the top of the news cycle. AI, of course, has taken hold of the headlines and won’t let go; its grip is fierce. But robotics has been around for a very long time, since the first commercial industrial robot was developed in 1961 (the “Unimate” at General Motors), and it’s been around even longer in the human imagination.

The first point of interest is that there is a profound change happening in some sectors of robot production. The original robots, most of them built for industrial manufacturing, were essentially a collection of servo motors, spherical joints, pincers, cutters, drillers, welders and the like, all operating under very precise instructions, repeating the same physical actions ad infinitum — or until their instructions were modified in line with changing production requirements.

This description somewhat simplifies the intelligence built into these robots, but the key point is that the instructions for physical actions over time were predetermined and cast in silicon, driven by hardened computer code. As the technologies of vision, touch, movement, location awareness and proprioception have advanced, so have the robots undertaken more ambitious (and sometimes audacious) jobs, such as critical surgery in an operating theatre. All with increasingly exquisite sensitivity of both fine and gross motor control.

This brings us to the question of which countries are currently on the robotics playing field. The US, having outsourced nearly all its manufacturing requirements during the heady days of globalisation, didn’t even try to take a leadership role in robotics. Surprisingly, China is not leading either — it became serious about robotics rather too late (around 2015).

Until recently, the top 10 robot manufacturers have been Japanese (8) and German (2). In a remarkably unChinese move, a company called Midea Group, based in Guangdong province, acquired the German company Kuka in 2017, clearly taking note of the capitalist tactic of buying one’s way into technology leadership rather than doing the hard work of building and competing.

They’re doing everything

What are the latest machines doing? Increasingly, everything. Manufacturing, obviously, both heavy and light. Add medical robots doing everything from brain to spinal surgery; nano-robots of less than 100nm in size for targeted drug delivery (in pre-clinical development); agricultural robots for planting, harvesting, plant healthcare and packing; and military robots with a bewildering and sometimes scary array of offensive and defensive capabilities (see below — a rather alarming picture of Ghost Robotics’ robodog Spot mounted with an automatic weapon).

In short, robots are quickly colonising every arena of human endeavour that requires physical labour or dexterity. This leads to the question of how the robots are performing. Are they more productive? Are they taking jobs?

The data are startling. Dispiriting for some and exciting for others, depending on what you do to earn your living. As with all transformative technologies, it’s a mixed bag of pain and pleasure for those caught in its net. Here are some statistics:

A 40× increase in global robot stock since 2000;

A 15× increase in robots per worker since 2000;

A 30% increase in productivity compared to human labour by 2030 (McKinsey);

A 90% reduction in manufacturing defects (Foxconn iPhone production);

A 3× decrease in the return on investment period since 2000 (down from 10 years to about three years);

A 35% increase in crop yields (forecast); and

A total of 85 million jobs lost by 2035, and only 20 million created (World Economic Forum).

There is more, but the picture is clear. There is no stopping this train.

To return to the profound change mentioned earlier in this column, the convergence of new generative AI models and robotics is going to supercharge the industry.

The core foundation of robots following a precise set of instructions (albeit often complex) is being reshaped. Robots are now being built that can learn autonomously and continuously from their environments (sight, audio, touch, “smell”, heat, humidity).

They can be addressed via vernacular human speech, learn from their mistakes, communicate to solve problems with other robots and access vast stores of knowledge now available from companies like OpenAI.

(For anyone looking for a glimpse of the future, watch this 2.5-minute video; take note of how the robots communicate with each other.)

At this point, the ghost of Isaac Asimov might raise its head. We are already on the edge of AI systems that can set their own goals. We have already seen indications of deceptive behaviour by these systems, in both controlled and uncontrolled experiments. Bad behaviour and misinformation (such as Grok’s racist outbursts) are now part of the AI landscape.

Asimov’s famous three laws of robotics come to mind: protect humans, obey humans, protect yourselves.

They were followed by his “Zeroth Law”, which updated and replaced the others: A robot may not harm humanity, or, by inaction, allow humanity to come to harm.

It’s a nice thought, but I am not sure we know how to build that into the great robot revolution. And, even if we did, it is probably too late. DM

Steven Boykey Sidley is a professor of practice at JBS, University of Johannesburg, a partner at Bridge Capital and a columnist-at-large at Daily Maverick. His new book, “It’s Mine: How the Crypto Industry is Redefining Ownership”, is published by Maverick451 in SA and Legend Times Group in the UK/EU, available now.