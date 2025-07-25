Nomusa Dube-Ncube: a journey from KZN premier to deputy minister amid controversy and challenges

KwaZulu-Natal’s first female premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, takes over as new Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training – despite her name appearing on the controversial list of Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board chairs that led to the removal of Nobuhle Nkabane as Higher Education and Training Minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa swore in Dube-Ncube as deputy minister and Buti Manamela as minister in Parliament on 22 July.

Just a day before Dube-Ncube’s appointment was announced on 21 July, her home in the suburb of Kloof in Durban was gutted by a fire. The Sunday World reported that the fire also damaged three cars belonging to her. Her family was unharmed.

KZN born and bred

Dube-Ncube was born and bred in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN); her political career bloomed in the province, and she holds a doctorate in administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Before achieving her PhD – with a doctoral thesis titled “Legislative and institutional arrangements for poverty alleviation in iLembe District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa” – Dube-Ncube was actively involved in politics. She served as the mayor of the North Central council before it was merged into the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality in 2000. She then served as chief whip of the eThekwini council until she was appointed ambassador to the Czech Republic. During her rise through the ranks, she was supported by the ANC Women’s League.

She was elected to the KZN legislature in May 2009 and appointed by former premier Zweli Mkhize as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta). During this period, Dube-Ncube was very involved in governance matters; and encouraged councillors in KZN to use every budgeted cent, bearing in mind that accountability was the ultimate goal.

Rotating through departments, she was appointed MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in May 2019 by the newly elected premier, Sihle Zikalala. On 17 November 2020, Dube-Ncube was appointed MEC for Finance, replacing Ravi Pillay.

Issues with the DA

When she was still Cogta MEC, the Democratic Alliance (DA) demanded that Dube-Ncube be suspended, alleging Dube-Ncube awarded Brand Partners a communications tender at the Nkandla municipality in December 2017. The letter issued by the DA’s Zwakele Mncwango said the contract was worth more than R7.5-million. In a Timeslive article, it was mentioned that Sibusiso Justin Ncube, her deceased husband, was a director of the Brand Partners and had allegedly raked in millions in contracts and tenders.

Dube‑Ncube sued Mncwango for R1.5-million for defamation, over his allegation that the Brand Partners tender constituted “massive corruption”.

Then the EFF wasted no time firing shots at Dube-Ncube when she was appointed as KZN premier following Zikalala’s resignation after he lost the contest for provincial ANC chair.

The EFF’s Vusi Khoza reminded Dube-Ncube that under her leadership as Cogta MEC, municipalities collapsed and traditional leaders went unpaid. He also criticised her stint as economic development MEC, pointing out that youth unemployment remained high. Khoza demanded answers about R250-million in drought-relief funds that went missing under her watch. The Hawks and NPA have been probing the matter since 2019, with Dube-Ncube reportedly under investigation. She has, however, dismissed these allegations.

When she was premier, Dube-Ncube faced backlash over a collapsing R2.1-billion programme meant to feed more than 2.4 million learners in KZN. Supply delivery was so poor that it triggered a special inquiry into provider accountability and distribution processes.

In 2023, Mail & Guardian reported that former ANC KZN chair Siboniso Duma upstaged Dube-Ncube by lifting the Rugby World Cup trophy during the Springboks’ victory tour. After her appointment as premier, Duma frequently appeared on government platforms, subtly reminding everyone that he, not Dube-Ncube, was elected as ANC provincial chair. The ANC Women’s League stepped in, criticising Duma and triggering a tense clash with the provincial ANC leadership – a conflict many saw as inevitable. Dube-Ncube appeared unfazed.

Dube-Ncube was succeeded as premier by Thami Ntuli of the Inkatha Freedom Party following the 2024 provincial election.

The Seta list

The controversial Seta board chair appointments included the likes of Gwede Mantashe’s son Buyambo and former ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu. Dube-Ncube was listed as the chair for the banking sector Seta (BankSeta). Former minister Nkabane was pressured to withdraw the appointments after MPs labelled them “corrupt” and amid a public outcry.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya, told Newzroom Afrika that Dube-Ncube could not “be held responsible for being proposed and suggested to be appointed to the Seta board. The fact that she is a member of the ANC does not necessarily disqualify her in terms of her leadership experience and the prerequisite qualifications that are required. She has a long government experience, having served in various provisional executive portfolios and having been the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, and so the President does have a great deal of confidence in her ability to discharge her duties.”

ANC Chief Whip Sedukanelo Louw said the party welcomed Dube’s appointment, recognising her as a committed servant of the people. “It is important for us to refrain from criticising her appointment, as we must acknowledge that she possesses the necessary skills and experience to perform her duties effectively. […] Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving the lives of our community members, advocating for their needs, and addressing the challenges they face,” Louw said. DM