Red Bull face first F1 race in two decades without controversial team principal Christian Horner

It would be hyperbolic to compare the role Christian Horner played in building Red Bull Racing into the Formula One force it has been for the past two decades, to the role Alex Ferguson played in moulding Manchester United into the formidable force they became under him. However, it is not an extremely farfetched comparison.

The key difference (besides the fact that Ferguson enjoyed much more success during his 26-year stay in Manchester) is that the former Red Devils manager walked away from the job of his own accord. Horner, on the other hand, was fired from his post as Red Bull team principal in early July after 20 years of service to the team.

Although he may have not enjoyed as much success as Ferguson in their similar but slightly different leadership roles, Horner enjoyed great success with Red Bull. He was installed as the team’s first principal back in 2005, when the Austrian company took over Jaguar Racing and renamed it Red Bull Racing.

The building of a legacy

Aged just 31 at the time, Horner became the youngest Formula One team principal in history. Since then, he oversaw numerous highs and lows for the team.

Following a steady start, the seeds Red Bull and Horner had planted began to bear fruit as German Sebastian Vettel dominated Formula One between 2010 and 2013, winning consecutive drivers’ championships.

Former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner. (Photo: EPA / Tolga Akmen)

Red Bull then had another consecutive run, with Max Verstappen claiming every drivers’ title from 2021 to 2024. Under Horner the team also clinched the constructors’ crown six times.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula One,” Red Bull CEO of corporate projects and investments Oliver Mintzlaff said in early July 2024.

Now Horner will watch from the sidelines as the team takes to the track for the first time without him at the helm.

Horner’s controversies

Horner was replaced by Frenchman Laurent Mekies — who was in charge of the auxiliary Racing Bulls prior to this sudden promotion. To date, Red Bull has not made public its thinking behind dismissing the Englishman midway through the season.

However, he was alleged to be overly controlling. Not to mention his frosty relationship with Jos Verstappen, the father of the team’s star driver Max.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of The Netherlands. (Photo: EPA / Olivier Matthys)

Horner was also accused of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour by a female employee at Red Bull in 2024. Horner vehemently denied these allegations and was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing by two internal investigations.

Additionally, over the past year McLaren has overtaken Red Bull to become the team to beat in Formula One. In fact, at the time of Horner’s sacking Red Bull were sitting fourth in the constructors’ championship, behind McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

“I’m maybe surprised by the timing, but not the result. There’s been a lot of drama there the last couple of years and it doesn’t seem like that drama has been calming down — maybe its been getting worse. So, I’m not surprised,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown told the BBC.

Verstappen’s future

Due to the feud between Horner and his father, Horner’s exit has once again brought questions of Verstappen’s future to the fore. Is he more likely to remain with the team following Horner’s exit? Did the questions around Verstappen’s future influence Red Bull’s decision to sack Horner?

Speaking before the Belgian Grand Prix on 25 July 2025, Verstappen said that while disagreements similar to the ones his father had with Horner were part of life, they were unfortunate. Nevertheless, he said the presence or absence of Horner would not play a part in what he decided to do at the end of the season.

“There is also a possibility I don’t wake up tomorrow. So, then there is no driving at all. Life is unpredictable. But in general, I’m very happy where I’m at,” said Verstappen on his Red Bull future.

As Red Bull look to the future, it will be hoping that Horner’s exit does not come with the same negative effects that have dogged Manchester United since Ferguson stepped away in 2013. The Red Devils have yet to win a Premier League title since that season. DM