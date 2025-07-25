Majority of spaza shops fail to meet R500m support fund’s criteria

Nearly four months after the launch of the Spaza Shop Support Fund, only 14% of aspirant entrepreneurs have met the fund’s compliance requirements.

The fund was launched by the minister of trade, industry and competition, Parks Tau, and the minister of small business development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, in Soweto on 10 April.

The Department of Small Business Development has stated that despite the spaza shop sector playing a vital role in township economies, it still faces significant challenges, including intense competition from large retailers with greater buying power, limited access to working capital and inadequate business development support.

The launch of the fund attracted just over 10,000 applications, which are currently under review for funding. The applications have been split into two categories, with the first group made up of the 14% who comply with the requirements. The Department of Small Business Development said these applications were being finalised for funding.

The second group of applications comprises the 86% who do not yet meet the compliance requirements for various reasons, including not providing documentation such as business licences or trading permits.

Spaza shop owners at the spaza registration imbizo at Council Chamber Jabulani Civic Centre on 26 May in Soweto. (Photo: Fani Mahuntsi / Gallo Imagesi)

‘Failure of government’

The spokesperson for the South African Spaza Shops Association, Kgothatso Ramautswa, said it was deeply concerning that only 14% of applications met the fund’s compliance requirements.

“It reflects not a failure by the spaza shop owners, but rather a failure of government to design and communicate a realistic and accessible funding support system,” said Ramautswa.

“Most spaza shops operate in the informal economy, and the current compliance framework is not tailored to the lived realities of township entrepreneurs.”

Ramautswa said the 86% figure showed that the fund was failing its intended beneficiaries. If 86% of applicants were non-compliant, the problem lay in the system, not the people. He said it was unacceptable that such a large portion of the informal economy was non-compliant with the fund’s requirements because of outdated and rigid compliance criteria.

The department has said that instead of declining the non-compliant applicants, it was providing non-financial support, including assistance in applying for the necessary documentation through their local municipality.

Outreach programme

Siphe Macanda, the spokesperson for the Department of Small Business Development, said: “This support is part of a broader outreach programme, which serves as an extension of the non-financial support available under the fund. The countrywide outreach programme is implemented by officials from the Department of Small Business.”

However, Ramautswa insisted, “The requirements are overly technical, bureaucratic, and not reflective of township business operations. The average spaza shop does not have access to accountants, registered business documents, or internet connectivity.”

The Spaza Shop Support Programme provides targeted financial and non-financial support, with funding of up to R100,000 per qualifying spaza shop owner. The department said this support package is designed to promote sustainability, competitiveness and regulatory compliance. It includes:

Up to R40,000 for stock purchases, facilitated through approved delivery partners to ensure reliable and cost-effective supply.

Up to R10,000 for business training, covering key modules such as point-of-sale systems, basic business and financial management, digital literacy and credit management, and food safety and regulatory compliance.

Up to R50,000 for infrastructure upgrades, including improvements to shop buildings, refrigeration and shelving, security systems, and other essential business assets.

“This comprehensive package aims to strengthen the operational efficiency of local spaza shops, improve their competitiveness and foster inclusive economic participation within township communities,” said Macanda.

The department said that despite no applications being formally declined, as part of the due diligence process, applications may be declined in future under specific circumstances, including the following:

The applicant is not a South African citizen, as the fund is intended to support South African-owned spaza shops;

Fronting — where the applicant is misrepresenting ownership or control of the business;

Fraudulent documentation or misrepresentation in the application;

An invalid or non-existent trading permit or a business licence that cannot be resolved through the support process; and/or

Use of funding for personal or non-business-related purposes, which goes against the objectives of the fund.

“It is important to emphasise that the fund does not immediately decline applications that are non-compliant. Instead, these applicants are provided with client-specific non-financial support to assist them in complying with the fund requirements,” said Macanda.

Job Creation

The department said the R500-million fund fully covers the cost of training as part of its comprehensive support package. An amount of R10,000 per beneficiary is allocated for targeted business training and capacity building. This amount is included within the broader R100,000 funding package per qualifying spaza shop owner.

The training component is designed to develop critical business management skills.

To qualify for the Spaza Shop Support Fund, spaza shops must operate within South Africa’s townships or rural areas and must serve the local communities in those regions.

“This focus is aligned with government efforts to revitalise township and rural economies by promoting local entrepreneurship, job creation and access to essential goods and services,” said Macanda.

“Spaza shops located in more affluent or urban areas are not eligible under this specific fund, as it is designed to support historically underserved and economically marginalised communities.

“However, spaza shops or retail outlets in urban areas may still qualify for support through existing funding programmes offered by the NEF [National Empowerment Fund] and Sedfa [Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency]. These programmes cater to a broader range of businesses outside the scope of the Spaza Shop Support Fund,” she said.

Corruption

Daily Maverick asked the department how it ensured that the fund was used effectively, transparently and free of corrupt elements.

The department said it had a comprehensive set of oversight and governance mechanisms in place.

“All applications are processed through an automated system, allowing for real-time tracking and daily reporting on approvals and disbursements. Funding is only disbursed following formal approval by the Investment Committee, which rigorously evaluates applications in line with the fund’s due diligence protocols and eligibility criteria,” said Macanda.

“To safeguard the integrity of the disbursement process, the Finance Division applies strict internal controls to verify and validate each transaction prior to payment.

“Post-disbursement, the NEF’s Post-Investment Unit conducts audits and site visits to confirm that funds are being used in line with approved business plans. Importantly, disbursements are made directly to vetted and pre-approved suppliers, rather than to beneficiaries, reducing the risk of fund misuse.”

Macanda said governance was further strengthened through regular oversight and coordination.

“These combined mechanisms ensure that the fund operates with a high degree of transparency, accountability and alignment with its developmental objectives,” added Macanda.

The current maximum funding available per spaza shop owner is R100,000, and this support is offered as a blended finance instrument, with a 50% grant and a 50% interest-free loan. The debt portion is repayable, but carries zero interest.

The South African Spaza Shops Association was critical of the non-financial support, asserting that business owners chiefly require finances.

“While training and support are welcomed, they should not replace the urgent financial assistance that these businesses most require to survive. Spaza shops are struggling with load shedding, high crime, inflation and dwindling foot traffic.

“Training without financial backing is a Band-Aid over a gaping wound. Non-financial support should be integrated with immediate access to funding in a practical manner,” said Ramautswa.

“We cannot allow our informal economy to be ignored or misrepresented any longer. Inclusive economic development is long overdue.” DM