I have a picture for you! 19 July-25 July 2025

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

P4U_readersubmission_20250726 Early morning at Twee Rivieren. Photographer: Boshoff Steenekamp
By Daily Maverick
25 Jul 2025
Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Early morning at Twee Rivieren. Photographer: Boshoff Steenekamp</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250726
Henry Moore in the bay. Photographer: Ena Jansen</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250726
The wild wears elegance! Photographer: Inge Niklaus</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250726
The evening crowd. Photographer: John Parr
Cold front approaching. Photographer: Len Cadman
Rainbow on Zambezi. Photographer: Prosper Mpofu
Catching the last light. Photographer: Ronel Sindo
Sugarbird getting his sugar. Photographer: Tanielle Powter
Eye contact. Photographer: Vernon Cresswell
On top of the world — 5,100m. Photographer: Russell Kleyn
