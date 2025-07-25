Bok Women's World Cup preparations boosted by Vainah Ubisi comeback for Black Ferns clash

The Springbok Women take on the Black Ferns XV on Saturday at Athlone Stadium with an eye on their World Cup preparation.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup — which will take place in England — is less than a month away and the Springbok Women have been handed the timely return of star lock, 22-year-old Vainah Ubisi.

Ubisi missed a large chunk of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury she suffered last year, and was then operated on at the start of the year.

Her appearance against the Black Ferns XV — the second New Zealand side — will be her first in the Green and Gold this year as she lines up alongside Anathi Qolo in the second row in a much-changed Bok Women side from the one that took on Canada across the start of July.

Qolo and Ubisi replace regular captain Nolusindiso Booi and Danelle Lochner who started against Canada in Gqeberha.

The 22-year-old tighthead lock was a breakout star for the Women’s Boks last year, collecting four Player of the Match awards in 2024, being crowned the MyPlayers Women’s Players’ Player of the Year award as well as being nominated for South African Women’s Player of the Year, beaten by Nadine Roos.

“It’s been a big boost having Vainah back,” Springbok assistant coach Franzel September said on Thursday. “I’m quite excited for her.”

The thought of representing South Africa at the World Cup is what kept the rampaging lock going throughout her extended rehabilitation process, with the sole thought floating around her head being the quadrennial tournament.

Assistant coach Franzel September. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

“When I got injured last year that’s what was in my mind — if I’m going to make it to the World Cup squad, if I’m going to be back in time,” Ubisi said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“I did my rehab in Stellenbosch, so while I was there, the team coming in and me being around the team, I think that actually eased me a little bit.

It was not easy being alone, doing rehab alone. It was tough. But I’m just grateful that I’m back and I was able to be back in time.”

Rotating squad

The locks aren’t the only change with Swys de Bruin and his coaching team deciding to test out and continue their pattern of trying out new combinations despite South Africa’s opening World Cup match, against Brazil, being exactly one month away.

“It’s building for the World Cup,” September explained as the reason for the chopping and changing in the squad. “Canada, Africa Cup, now Black Ferns, it’s all part of World Cup preparation.

“We’re trying some new combinations or some different combinations as we did in the Canada Test matches.”

Those changes in combinations have been made with the halfbacks as well, with Tayla Kinsey and Libbie Janse van Rensburg starting at nine and 10. Roos and Eloise Webb played those positions in the second match against Canada but have been shifted to their more regular positions of fullback and outside centre, respectively.

Tighthead prop Babalwa Latsha will captain the side as one of only six players to wear the same starting jersey as they did against Canada in Gqeberha.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone in the assembled group gets game time, while we also have the luxury of another match next weekend, where those with niggles can get a run as well,” said De Bruin.

Captain Booi, Lochner, Sizophila Solontsi, Byrhandré Dolf and Ayanda Malinga are all recovering from niggles following the Test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“We have made good strides this far and we are improving,” De Bruin said. “The Black Ferns XV will be tough opponents, but that is why we wanted them here.

“We don’t play against the top sides enough, so like we were against Canada, we will be tested in numerous areas of the game. The coaching staff are keen to see how this group of players respond to the challenges that the New Zealand side will bring.” DM

The match starts at 5pm on Saturday at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.