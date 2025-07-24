The optics of Jannik Sinner reappointing the fitness trainer he fired after doping scandal are not good

On the tennis court Jannik Sinner is easy on the eye – his liquid movements and effortless power make for compelling viewing.

Off the court though, the optics are less appealing. After serving a three-month suspension for a doping violation, which tarnished his reputation, Sinner has added fuel to the fire by rehiring a staff member who was central to the doping violation in the first place.

The world No 1 dismissed two of his staff because of his 2024 positive doping test.

Umberto Ferrara, the man who, according to Sinner’s defence, purchased a tube of Trofodermin, an over-the-counter spray, which contained the banned anabolic steroid clostebol, has been reinstated.

“Jannik Sinner has reappointed Umberto Ferrara as his fitness coach with immediate effect,” a statement from Sinner’s camp read.

“The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik’s management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and US Open.

“Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level.”

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which investigated the case after Sinner returned a positive sample on 10 March 2024, concluded that the banned substance entered his system by accident.

Sinner said his physio, Giacomo Naldi, who was given the medication by Ferrara, applied an over-the-counter spray containing clostebol to his own skin to treat a small finger wound, and then administered massages between 5 and 13 March without using gloves, according to ITIA.

Naldi was unaware that the product he had used on his cut contained clostebol, according to Sinner’s defence. Clostebol is a steroid that can be used to build muscle mass.

Plausible?

A provisional suspension was applied with each positive test but he was allowed to keep playing after his team filed urgent appeals.

Sinner subsequently fired Naldi and his fitness trainer Ferrara.

It initially seemed an implausible defence, especially as the concept of strict liability is central to any doping code. It means athletes are responsible for what they ingest at any time.

But ITIA found it plausible, as did the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) in the end.

Wada had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against an independent tribunal’s decision last August to clear Sinner of wrongdoing.

But Sinner and Wada came to a settlement before the case went to CAS.

“Wada confirms that it has entered into a case resolution agreement in the case of Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, with the player accepting a three-month period of ineligibility for an anti-doping rule violation,” Wada said in February.

“Wada accepts that Mr Sinner did not intend to cheat and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage.

“However, under the Code and by virtue of the CAS precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence.”

Sinner was suspended for three months as a consequence of the positive finding. His ban ended just before the Italian Open in May and allowed Sinner to also play in the French Open later that month.

He went on to make the final at Roland-Garros, losing an epic five-set match against Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner subsequently won the 2025 Wimbledon title with a four-set victory over Alcaraz.

Poor optics

While the handling of Sinner’s case was done by the book, and his right to appeal his initial suspension was procedurally correct, the latest development is not a good look.

Sinner’s defence for what were minuscule traces of clostebol, were plausible and received the support of the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) Travis Tygart.

“Transparency was upheld. Why was he (Sinner) not provisionally suspended? Well, he was. But he appealed it, and they lifted it. That’s within the rules,” Tygart told Daily Maverick.

“Sinner’s samples showed less than one nanogram of clostebol, which is minute,” Tygart said.

“It was like 500 picograms. There is an experiment that the Cologne Laboratory did where they got this medication, this lotion over the counter, and they rubbed it on their hands.

“They let their hands dry and a little while later, they went and shook hands with someone else.

“They then took the urine from that someone else. The results showed they had a low level of 500 picograms of clostebol.

“So, as outrageous as this (Sinner) scenario sounds, we know it could happen.”

Sinner now risks losing some of the understanding and sympathy he generated from sceptics, especially after his recent performances, allied to his respectful demeanour and growing rivalry with Alcaraz.

It is boosting men’s tennis and has helped rebuild his tarnished image.

The sport needs a rivalry to maintain the high interest levels now that the era of the Big Three – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – is over.

But this feels like a misstep in his public relations rehabilitation.

There’s an underlying debate about accountability and perception, especially given Sinner’s high profile as the current world No 1 and recent Wimbledon champion status.

Ferrara might well be innocent in the entire saga, but considering the controversy around the incident and the subsequent investigation, was it the smartest move to re-employ a fitness trainer who provided a banned substance, innocently or not?

While Sinner’s team has framed the move as a strategic decision for performance and continuity, the reaction from the broader tennis community might not be so forgiving. DM

