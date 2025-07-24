Nelson Mandela Bay’s garden of hope: Pensioners transform dumping site into thriving community hub

What was once an illegal dumping site in Khayamnandi, Despatch, is now a thriving vegetable garden, daycare hub and soon-to-be training centre thanks to a group of determined women who saw potential in a place most had written off.

It all started when Pastor Milton Momo, concerned about rising poverty and youth unemployment in Mahashe, a section of Khayamnandi, approached local non-profit founder and retiree, Lumka Luke-Jafta.

“He was worried about the deteriorating situation in the community, the hunger, the rising levels of crime, and the illegal dumping site,” Jafta recalls.

She says Momo asked if there was anything that could be done about the illegal dumping site that was a health and safety issue, especially for children who wandered the streets unsupervised.

Jafta, who runs non-profit Sabe and Hlubi, had long been searching for a piece of land to grow vegetables to support the organisation’s soup kitchen. In 2022, she and a group of fellow pensioners founded the NPO, refusing to let retirement mean sitting idle — instead choosing to do something that would enrich their community.

The work begins

So they got to work — dishing up food and collecting clothes to support struggling families in Despatch and surrounding areas.

In 2023, a primary school in another part of Despatch let the group use a small piece of land to grow vegetables for their meals. But Jafta had a bigger vision — a permanent space to grow both food and opportunity.

After visiting the Mahashe community and hearing residents’ concerns, and while supported by members of the community, she approached Ward 41 Councillor Luyanda Lauw. He agreed to let the group use a nearby stretch of neglected land that had previously been used as a dumping site.

Transforming the site through community effort

With written permission in hand, the work began: clearing the rubbish, sectioning off plots, and turning over the soil for planting — a process that took nearly two months to complete.

“We didn’t wait for help,” says Nosiphiwe Jodwana, the non-profit’s supervisor. “We started knocking on doors, pulling in volunteers, and slowly transforming the space. When we saw any truck, we’d either ask it to take the rubbish with it, or drop off any extra material of discarded furniture.”

The Sabe and Hlubi NPO volunteers in front of a new container they are planning to use as a skills development section. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

One of the volunteers, Nomalungelo Gwadela, tends the garden at the Sabe and Hlubi NPO site. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

Today, rows of spinach, onions, beetroot, peppers and carrots are used daily to feed 38 children from a daycare centre that originally operated out of a container at principal Zukhanye Ntoni’s home. The container was later moved onto the garden site and extended to accommodate more children. Soup is served weekly to the wider community.

The children were originally served soup only on Tuesdays, and was made from ingredients from Ntoni’s home. But as the dump-turned-garden blossomed, “We realised we could host them here full time,” Jafta says.

Overcoming challenges with determination

Still, it’s far from easy. Without electricity or refrigeration, the NPO often misses out on food donations. A rainwater tank helps keep the garden going, but without sprinklers, volunteers water the crops by hand.

Toilets are also a problem.

“Right now, we ask neighbours if we can use theirs,” says Jodwana. “It’s not ideal, but we make it work.”

They also dream of adding a small sports field for local youth. Volunteer Meisie Lottering, who recently joined, is especially passionate about this.

“There’s so much potential if we can just give them something to do, somewhere to go,” she said.

Community champions step up

Among the most committed helpers is Velile Blouw, a retired resident who quietly stepped in, appointing himself as the NPO’s handyman. Using salvaged materials, he’s built fencing, office furniture and storage shelves.

“He just started helping, no title, no pay, just heart,” Jafta says.

To raise funds, the NPO has a recycling initiative. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

The Rise and Shine daycare centre, which now has ample space to accommodate the 38 children, is a crucial part of the community. From left are Lumka Luke-Jafta, Zukhanye Ntoni, Lungiswa Cingci and Veronica Roberts. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

The daycare centre is in need of toys and swings for when the children play outside during their lunch breaks. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

Blouw, who has no young children of his own any more, was deeply moved by the work being done.

“This woman came into our community, not being very familiar with it, and started feeding our most vulnerable — the children. She then gathered other women and young people and gave them a sense of purpose by having an active role in bettering their surroundings. I couldn’t sit back and fold my arms, I do what I can. It’s not helping, it’s my responsibility,” he says.

Parents praise the impact

The site still lacks basic infrastructure. The daycare centre needs chairs, desks, mattresses and additional staff, but parents are already happy with the results.

“Every rand we raise comes from selling veggies, donated clothes, recycling — anything. If we can’t grow it, we try to fund it,” says Jafta.

Parent and educator at the daycare centre Lungisa Cingci said she was content knowing her child was happy and safe.

“Now our children have a fighting chance as well, I just hope they get swings and toys.”

Sanele Peter said she was pleased that her daughter and the other children had a place where they could run and explore.

“Our homes are tiny and don’t accommodate this, so having that at school means a lot to me. I also like that she’s exposed to women who work hard and make positive, impactful contributions to the community — she’s young, but she’s learning.”

Sandisiwe Mabengu commended the ward councillor and his team for assisting Sabe and Hlubi, “because now our children have also benefited from this, in such a meaningful way. There are a few stubborn community members who still use one corner of the site for dumping, which is pulling us back. But I’m generally quite happy.”

Jafta said the dream was still far from over.

“Our dream is to turn this land into a fully fledged community centre. Feeding, training, empowering. Then I’ll finally retire. But only once the baton is ready to be passed to the next generation.” DM