Many of my staff can't work because they are starving, says Gaza City hospital director

Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya has urged the international community to force Israel to end its blockade and ensure the safe entry of food, fuel and medical supplies into Gaza.
Tori-Gaza-doctor Naima Foul holds her two-year-old son Yazan, who is suffering from severe malnutrition due to the shortage of food caused by Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Haitham Imad / EPA)
Victoria O’Regan
By Victoria O’Regan
24 Jul 2025
The director of Gaza’s largest hospital said on Thursday, 24 July, that many of his colleagues had been admitted to hospital in the past 48 hours because of severe malnutrition, as starvation grips the region.

Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, told Daily Maverick through text and voice notes that his medical staff were “exhausted”, “malnourished” and hungry because they had not eaten for 48 hours, and were still “working under severe pressure” to “save injured people”.

“Our staff should be working to save these patients, but they are … severely suffering from hunger, and we [have admitted] many of our doctors and nurses to hospital because [they are] severely malnourished.

“The last time I had something to eat was the night before last,” he said.

As he spoke, the sound of sirens could be heard echoing in the background of Abu Salmiya’s voice notes.

Dr Mohammad Abu Salmiya. (Photo: AFP Photo / HO / Hamas Media office)
On Wednesday, 23 July, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were suffering mass starvation caused by Israel’s blockade of aid into the region.

“I don’t know what you would call it other than mass starvation, and it’s man-made, and that’s very clear,” Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference from Geneva, Switzerland. “This is because of the blockade.”

Ghebreyesus’ speech came after more than 100 international aid organisations and human rights groups, including Oxfam, Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders, warned on Wednesday that “mass starvation” was spreading across Gaza, as a result of Israel’s siege of humanitarian aid.

The groups said that their aid supplies in Gaza had been exhausted.

“Just outside Gaza, in warehouses — and even within Gaza itself — tons of food, clean water, medical supplies, shelter items and fuel sit untouched, with humanitarian organisations blocked from accessing or delivering them. The government of Israel’s restrictions, delays, and fragmentation under its total siege have created chaos, starvation and death,” said the organisations in a joint statement.

At least 115 Palestinians have died of starvation in Gaza, including 80 children, according to a report from Al Jazeera. Since Hamas’ 7 October 2023 assault on Israel, in which at least 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 hostages taken, Israel has killed more than 58,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Displaced Palestinians gather outside the Sokar Charity Kitchen to receive limited food rations in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, 21 May 2025. Kitchen officials reported their stocks ran out on the day, due to the suspension of humanitarian aid entering Gaza. According to the UN half a million people, or one in five people in the Strip are facing starvation while the entire population of the Gaza Strip continues to face a critical risk of famine following 19 months of conflict, mass displacement and severe restrictions on humanitarian aid. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
Displaced Palestinians gather outside the Sokar Charity Kitchen to receive limited food rations in Gaza City on 21 May. (Photo: Haitham Imad / EPA)

After a two-month ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas collapsed in March, Israel implemented a total blockade on aid, which pushed Palestinians to the verge of famine.

Since May, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a private US and Israeli-backed group, has managed a new system in which Palestinians go to a few aid distribution hubs at prearranged times for aid.

According to the United Nations (UN), more than 800 people have been killed by Israeli forces while seeking to retrieve aid since the GHF began operations.

‘I haven’t seen this before in my life’

Speaking to Daily Maverick from Al-Shifa Hospital, Abu Salmiya said the hospital was receiving “hundreds of patients” daily, suffering from severe malnutrition. These are people of all ages, according to Abu Salmiya, including pregnant women, children, the elderly and the critically ill.

He said the hospital was able to treat them only with limited IV fluids.

“We don’t have medicine, we don’t have drugs, we don’t have medical supplies to treat these patients with nutritional supplements.

“Some of these patients that are coming to our hospital are dying, and we are not able to do anything to save them.

“One patient came to our hospital severely dehydrated, with sunken eyes … severely tired — just bone and skin. I haven’t seen this before in my life,” he said.

Abu Salmiya urged the international community to force Israel to end the blockade and ensure the safe entry of food, fuel and medical supplies to protect Palestinians in Gaza.

“Starvation must never be used as a weapon of war. The people of Gaza have a right to [a] life with dignity,” he said.

He added that his family was suffering from extreme hunger too. His sons, he said, plead with him: “Papa, we need bread. Papa, we need some food.”

“But, unfortunately, there is no bread; no food in Gaza.” DM

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 24, 2025, 10:25 PM

The question is "Why are they starving?" This question needs to be honestly assessed and answered, with a view to constructively and collaboratively resolving the problem. I am so sick and tired of the "we're" right and "they're" wrong narrative. Until the region and the world actively invest in peaceful solutions rather than subjective divisive rhetoric, the situation will continue. Any solution begins with real honesty, no matter how much it hurts.

v l Jul 25, 2025, 06:46 AM

This point of view will soon be tantamount to Holocaust denialism. Everyone with functioning eyes and brain knows exactly what happening. And why. Genocide scholars and every credible humanitarian org on the planet are clear: Israel is perpetrating genocide. They are blocking thousands of aid trucks. Life the blockade, end the siege, prosecute the war criminals. Not complicated.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 25, 2025, 08:32 AM

And there it is: the good old right and wrong, black and white. Maybe watch a few UN discussions, the US position, the Israeli position, the images of Hamas taking over aid trucks, the existence of Israeli civilian hostages which Hamas could release at any time, and take pause to consider that even truth is subjective.

v l Jul 25, 2025, 10:25 AM

Both-sides-ing a genocide is pretty unbelievable.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 26, 2025, 12:06 AM

Israel’s stated aims are: 1. Remove Hamas, the fanatical terrorist group who “love death more than Israeli’s love life” as an active threat to Israel and its citizens. 2. Get back the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas If you agree that the above are valid non-genocidal aims then the tougher question is: If you were Israel, how you would achieve these aims? And this is a real question, not a snipe. I am really interested in answers.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 26, 2025, 12:12 AM

I support democracy and western freedom of thought and exoression. Israel do too. Hamas does not. To the largely naive apologist western supporters of Hamas and what they represent I can only say - feel free to take your family and live in a country which enforcrs sharia law, and be sure to let me know how it works out for you.

John P Jul 26, 2025, 10:04 AM

Fanie does your support of democracy etc. automatically justify the killing and starvation of those who do not agree with this view point? It seems my idea of freedom of thought and western values is very different to yours. Furthermore Israel's stated aims have about as much basis in fact as do those of Vladamir Putin.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 30, 2025, 11:50 AM

@john p the naivety of any "my facts are correct and yours are wrong" position in this current world is simply mind boggling. The big picture however is undeniably as follows: 1. Israel represents democracy and personal freedom 2. Hamas represents violent terrorism and stone age religious repression - 1 is obviously better than 2. - the only way to achieve 1 is to remove 2. I have never said it is nice, however I understand that it is necessary.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 30, 2025, 05:53 PM

@john p - go and try out Sharia law for a bit and I think you'll find our idea of democracy is a lot more aligned than you think. I back a world of peace for the peaceful, and caving in to evil precludes this. Hamas has chosen the path for themselves, to the detriment of any innocents they choose to hide amongst, behind and under. Yes, it is terribly sad but it does not change the fact that Hamas and their ilk are truly genocidal, and a huge danger to the planet if allowed to spread.

John P Jul 25, 2025, 10:30 AM

The Israeli and US positions are essentially the same. The images of Hamas taking over trucks are released by the IDF, as with most armies in a war their information needs to be taken with a large pinch of salt. Hamas could release the hostages and Israel could release all the Palestinian political prisoners, not sure if it would make much difference now.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 25, 2025, 03:43 PM

I agree. After the atrocities of October 7 it is one of Israel's stated aims to destroy any Hamas ability to threaten Israel. Israel is warning civilians 24 hours in advance of attacks in order to save lives. It would seem entirely counter productive to then hold back food trucks from the very people they are saving? I will also say clearly that I believe this is an absolute tragedy for all innocents involved.

MT Wessels Jul 25, 2025, 10:52 AM

Your attempt at obfuscation is just pathetic victim blaming. There is no equivalence here. It is like saying there should have been more consideration given to Hitler's reasons for killing Jews, instead condemning the obvious. Secondly, there are less than 3m people in Gaza, and endless food aid waiting to be distributed. Hamas cannot hoard it (where?) or consume it; let them distribute the food, and get blamed by their own people if not. Are those remaining 30 hostages being fed?

kanu sukha Jul 31, 2025, 01:32 AM

Hi. You are trying to respond 'rationally' to funny Fanie, .. with an Indian middle name and African surname ... a sure way of identifying what kind of 'education' he has had. (Trump University probably). Avoid taking him seriously ... the Desiderata says they are 'vexatious' to the spirit. John P .. you are in the same boat !

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Aug 1, 2025, 03:54 PM

@cunni kanu :D

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Aug 2, 2025, 12:33 PM

Compelling picture this article has…. Lies, lies and more lies. Sky News host Danica De Giorgio discusses the New York Times’s backpedalling on a recently posted image of a starving Gazan child, stating the child suffered from a “serious genetic condition”.

v l Jul 25, 2025, 10:57 AM

Every day it becomes clearer how horrors like the Holocaust could happen. Children are literally being starved while others claim "truth is subjective." Appalling. While you're busy figuring out what's real, may people of conscience do everything they can to stop this nightmare.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 25, 2025, 02:33 PM

Cause: 1. Hamas slaughtering innocent Israeli's on October 7; and 2. Hamas spending millions in aid funds to build underground tunnels with the express purpose of attacking Israel. 3. Hamas's stated objective is wiping out the Jewish people. (ie. genocide) 4. Hamas taking innocent Israeli's hostage. What you see now is the effect of the above. Everyone agrees it is not nice, but how does Israel protect itself other than getting rid of the above?

Ivan van Heerden Jul 25, 2025, 09:10 AM

900 aid trucks currently sitting in Gaza that the UN refuses to distribute. Also explain how the genocide is working since the numbers in Gaza have increased by 43000 since the start of the conflict. Lastly I would remind you that Hamas has not yet released the remaining hostages

John P Jul 25, 2025, 10:23 AM

I wonder where your figures come from? The UN cannot distribute aid due to Israeli blockades and military actions. The IDF is only allowing 28 trucks per day to enter Gaza, this as per the UN and CNN. The population is estimated to have decreased by about 6%, hard to be accurate in the middle of war. Hamas still have a few hostages, Israel has thousands of Palestinians held in in jail without trial.

John P Jul 26, 2025, 10:07 AM

Fanie I provide sources for my information. Those supporting the Israeli viewpoint seldom do unless it is sourced from the IDF.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 30, 2025, 03:32 PM

My perspective is that your facts fail at 2 levels: They are cherry picked to suit your narrative; They entirely miss the big picture of "why is it so important for the democratic way of life not to capitulate to extremists". But feel free to show me you are indeed open minded by taking a few minutes to watch or listen to the perspective of Mosab Hassan Yousef. He is the son of Hassan Yousef, the founder of Hamas.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Aug 1, 2025, 08:40 AM

Jeff Robinson Jul 25, 2025, 07:10 AM

Perhaps I am just being naive, but wouldn't all this madness end if Hamas gave up the remaining hostages and unconditionally surrendered? Or is all this death and suffering seen as a sad but necessary part of its jihad? Nothing is more sickening to me than when infant victims are referred to as martyrs. Martyrs willingly accept death for adhering to a belief or principle. The choice is not made for them

John P Jul 25, 2025, 08:23 AM

Yes you are being naive, the surrender of Hamas will not stop the eradication of Palestine.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 25, 2025, 03:20 PM

And anyone who thinks Hamas will surrender is likewise naive.

John P Jul 26, 2025, 02:41 PM

Again, the surrender of Hamas will not stop the eradication of Palestine.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 30, 2025, 12:50 PM

Democracy is worth fighting to protect. If you don't get that then there really is no discussion.

v l Jul 25, 2025, 10:23 AM

Hamas have offered - repeatedly - to release the hostages. Families of the hostages even know this. Hamas offered - in February! - to withdraw and have no political authority in Gaza. None of it matters. Israel just voted to annex the West Bank. Brazenly unlawful theft of land. Any supremacist ideology ultimately leads to ethnic cleansing and genocide. That's exactly what we're witnessing in real time. It's never ever been about the hostages or Hamas.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 25, 2025, 03:19 PM

Is the Israeli government covering it up and you're the only one who knows? If so, please do let the Israeli families know that their loved ones can come home, I'm sure they'll be overjoyed to hear it. If not, then I can tell you without doubt that there is far more to it than you suggest.

John P Jul 26, 2025, 02:39 PM

Perhaps some of those Israeli families still have someone that can come home. Massive indiscriminate bombing, shelling and starvation is not generally accepted as a good way to save hostages.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 30, 2025, 02:08 PM

There are 2 (that's TWO) stated Israeli aims, both of which are to protect Israelis from the evil of Hamas: 1. remove Hamas 2. get the hostages home I think you are completely deluded if you think Israel is not trying to minimize civilian casualties. That said if you have insights into eradicating crazed urban terrorists with no collateral damage I have no doubt Israel would welcome your assistance. Maybe consider offering your services on the way to visit the Druze in Syria.

User Jul 25, 2025, 07:23 AM

The question is how can “civilised” countries backed by hugely funded aid agencies allow this barbaric and depraved action. It’s a heinous crime against humanity - no matter what political motivation, allegiances, religious cant, media manipulation or conspiracy theory floats your boat.

John P Jul 25, 2025, 08:32 AM

Soon the "Palestine problem" will be no more. No Palestine, no Palestinians, no more problem for Israel's expansionist ideals. When Israeli ministers make statements such as “The government is racing ahead for Gaza to be wiped out” and are not called out then it should be obvious what the greater plan is.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 25, 2025, 03:15 PM

Do you support terrorism?

John P Jul 26, 2025, 02:33 PM

Attempted deflection there. Is the IDF not perhaps guilty of terrorism right now?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 30, 2025, 03:11 PM

No. Check out a dictionary.

John P Jul 30, 2025, 08:05 PM

"Terrorism -the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.'' Note the use of the word "unlawful". Who decides what is lawful? This definition pretty much describes the actions of the IDF.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 26, 2025, 12:02 AM

Do you feel the same way about the Druze?

John P Jul 26, 2025, 02:35 PM

You cannot justify the actions of the Netanhayu regime so you resort to what about what about?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 30, 2025, 03:11 PM

I'm simply making the point is that what is good for the goose is good for the gander. One cannot fairly focus on one and not the other - and there are plenty more places in the world where people are completely ignoring terror in the name of Islam. How many articles have been in the DM on the Druze suffering for example. Do you care? Does anyone?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 30, 2025, 06:33 PM

Rather, I’m simply exposing the hypocrisy and myopic nature of your narrative.

MT Wessels Jul 25, 2025, 11:05 AM

Netanyaho, his cabinet, every IDF soldier and each complicit Israeli citizen is proudly, openly saying: "Watch this: we're slowly going to kill every women and child in Gaza unless those strong guys with the guns, the ones we cannot catch on the ground, gives up." Score: 1200 to 57000 - and counting. If anyone objects they're apparently antisemitic.

Blingtofling HD Jul 25, 2025, 01:23 PM

Propaganda, diss, missinformation and geopolitical alliances, and armament trade. We are All contributing to needless suffering. That is what the media's primary function should be. Observe, research, write evidence based articles. The only truth in this article is that our level of humanity as opposed to our level of victory is sub-zero

Alan Salmon Jul 25, 2025, 01:45 PM

I remain extremely sceptical about this propaganda released from Gaza. I have never seen such fit healthy strong looking men in Hamas uniforms handing over the hostages a short while ago. These men have now mysteriously disappeared of course. From news reports you would think there are only women and children in Gaza! I am sure it is no picnic, but if Hamas laid down their arms and released all hostages, this would end.

John P Jul 25, 2025, 03:46 PM

The last Hamas handover was 9 months ago. That you can follow the news reports as you seem to do and yet not be horrified by the situation in Gaza is astounding in it'self. This "Hamas surrender and release hostages" excuse has really worn thin now. Just a few hours ago Israel and the US walked out of negotiations, again, without saying why in any detail. And more children will starve to death overnight.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 30, 2025, 04:51 PM

Hamas know they can't win, so if they care about the Palestinian civilians why don't they surrender unconditionally and release the Israeli hostages? Fanaticism is a tragedy. It could all be over so easily.

Jane Perkins Jul 29, 2025, 12:06 PM

I am constantly appalled at the horrendous conditions in Gaza and the seeming paralysis of the international community to take severe action against Israel. Where are the sanctions? Where are the blockading of supplies to Israel. You have to get to Netenyahu where it hurts - in his own country. I know it would affect the people in Israel and two wrongs don't make a right, but unless something drastic is done to stop him, he will continue until the last person in Gaza is extinguished.

John P Jul 29, 2025, 06:16 PM

Well done Jane, you have said what so many are afraid to say for fear of being labelled an anti-Semite. Yes, it is time the rest of the world stopped pretending to not notice the horrors of Gaza. Time they stopped providing billions in aid to Netanhayu's government and stopped selling the constant stream of arms used to destroy Gaza. Let us hope it is not too late.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 30, 2025, 02:12 PM

Just to ensure no confusion: my position is not because I am "afraid of being anti-semitic". By the way, the fastest way for this war to end is for Hamas to lay down their arms and return the hostages ...but they won't, because they don't actually care about their people.

John P Jul 30, 2025, 03:54 PM

There is no doubt that you are not anti-Semitic. On the contrary blindly pro-Semitic would seem more like it.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jul 30, 2025, 04:55 PM

I don't believe I have taken a single racial position. Weird as it apparently is to you, I am pro democracy and anti barbaric religious cults.

John P Jul 30, 2025, 10:15 AM

At last we are seeing signs of pressure on the Netanyahu regime to stop the war. Prominent Israeli poets, artists, ex government officials and more are speaking out, some even going as far as to call for sanctions if Netanyahu does not agree to and hold to a ceasefire. France and the UK are looking to finally recognise a Palestinian state. The sentiment has swung at last, too late for many but at least there are signs of hope.

kanu sukha Jul 31, 2025, 02:03 AM

Beware ! The trap of "expressions" of 'support' for the Palestinians by the likes of human rights (sic) lawyer/politician Starmer, &amp; Macron et al, re a Palestinians 'state' is 'conditional' ! Sanctions such as our apartheid regime faced could have been applied long ago .. but they waited until effects of the clearly announced 'human animals program' by Yoav Gallant at the start of the war some 20 months ago, started being seen live on our screens (thanks to Al Jazeera - whose journalists have been murdered openly in record numbers - while 'legacy' media simply hid behind the joke of not being allowed in). Excuse my cynicism for what I see as the re-occupation of Palestine by other means by 'western' colonialist states. Hamas like our ANC is faced with the 'terrorist' smear.