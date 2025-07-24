Kenny Kunene remains in office while Joburg mayor ‘still getting briefings’

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero is still applying his mind to the fate of Mayoral Committee Member (MMC) for Transport Kenny Kunene, who remains in office more than 48 hours after police found him at the Sandton house of a man accused of being a criminal mastermind.

Morero is under pressure to act on Kunene after his party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), suspended him from party activities for 30 days and has “removed” him from the MMC position.

The party, however, cannot remove Kunene from his post as only the mayor has the prerogative to remove or replace MMCs, which he can do at any time and without council approval, according to Section 60 of the Municipal Systems Act.

The PA can, however, recall him as a councillor, which it hasn’t done.

Morero also faces pressure from opposition parties in the city, which argue that keeping Kunene in the position undermines the credibility of Johannesburg’s executive.

Morero has several options, including appointing someone in an acting capacity, selecting a new candidate or asking Kunene to take leave of absence – all of which have different implications, especially if Kunene is ultimately cleared by his party’s internal investigation.

Morero’s spokesperson, Chris Vondo, said the mayor had not made a decision, but was still consulting various stakeholders.

“No final decision has been made. The mayor is still getting briefings from various parties,” he said.

Daily Maverick understands from various council sources that Kunene remains in his position. Morero, through his office, has not sent any internal communication on the steps he will take.

This is further complicated by the fact that the office of the speaker, to whom political parties send letters recalling councillors, has also not received any communication from the PA about Kunene’s suspension.

The PA’s spokesperson, Steve Motale, insisted: “He [Kunene] has been placed on a 30-day leave of absence from both positions.” He was referring to both Kunene’s positions as a Joburg MMC and deputy leader of the PA.

It is understood that the party is still weighing its options before it informs the speaker and Morero. A meeting with coalition partners is scheduled to take place soon.

Kunene is most likely to be removed as an MMC and remain an ordinary council member, if history is anything to go by. In November 2024, Kabelo Gwamanda was dismissed from his role as MMC for Community Development following his arrest for alleged involvement in a fraudulent funeral insurance scheme.

Found at the scene

Kunene was suspended by the PA after a visit, details of which remain unclear, to the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, who was arrested in connection with a 2022 drive-by shooting that killed Oupa Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody. Sefoka and his bodyguard died after their vehicle was riddled with bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

Police have also fingered Molefe for the killing of Armand Swart, an engineer from Vereeniging. Swart was murdered after his company reportedly raised red flags about price gouging related to a Transnet tender.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the National Assembly vote on the Appropriation Bill on Wednesday, McKenzie commended the police for arresting the “dangerous” Molefe, whom he believes has no relationship with Kunene.

McKeznie believes Kunene was set up, although he has provided no evidence to back this up.

“He doesn’t believe he was set up; he says it was pure coincidence. I have no proof, but I just have a gut feeling that he was set up…” he told journalists.

On the decision to place Kunene on suspension while an internal investigation was being conducted, McKenzie said it was important to set a precedent and position the party for the 2026 local government and 2029 general elections.

“We are showing people what type of government they will get in 2029 when they vote for us.”

McKenzie has insisted that as early as Friday, a credible team of lawyers will be appointed to look into the matter.

Although McKenzie believed in Kunene’s innocence, he said what happened was “really unfortunate” and that leaders should be mindful of the people whose company they kept.

“We, as the party, believe his version of events. We know the character of the man, but we have to do the right thing, no matter how hard it is.

“People must understand that we have worked very hard to rebuild our reputations, coming from jail, and I am speaking for Mr Kunene as well…”

A day after Kunene was interrogated about links with Molefe, he was spotted walking out of the Hawks’ offices in Germiston. Asked about this, McKenzie said: “I think it is totally unrelated to this matter.”

McKenzie was so sure of Kunene’s innocence that he even suggested that if they were both accused of murder, he would be the more likely suspect.

“If there is a murder that happened and there were two suspects, me and Kenny, I would be the main suspect. Kenny Kunene can’t hurt a fly. That guy is such a soft character. The mistake with him is that he is too accessible.”

Opposition pressure

The Democratic Alliance in the city has since written to Morero, asking that he immediately remove Kunene, in line with Section 60 of the Municipal Structures Act.

“The position of MMC is one of public trust and responsibility. Regardless of whether criminal charges are eventually brought against Mr Kunene, his conduct in this matter has already compromised the integrity of the Mayoral Committee and brought the city into disrepute,” said DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku wanted the mayor to apply the same standard to Kunene as had been the case with Gwamanda.

ActionSA has echoed similar sentiments, adding that public representatives ought to uphold the highest standards of integrity both in their official capacity and private conduct.

“When such standards are brought into question, the legitimacy and credibility of the broader administration are inevitably placed at risk,” said Lebo Mokoka, the party’s regional secretary.

The UDM’s Yongama Zigebe said Kunene’s suspension was a step in the right direction as it set a precedent that public representatives had to be held to account.

While the city was yet to act, the UDM said: “Our interest is in the restoration and protection of public confidence in leadership. We trust that the relevant authorities, including the City of Johannesburg and law enforcement, will act in the best interest of transparency, justice, and institutional integrity.”

Kunene was appointed transport MMC in the City of Gold in February 2023, and has also acted as executive mayor, filling in for both former mayor Gwamanda and current mayor Morero.

Despite his short tenure, he positioned himself as a proactive leader by conducting site visits to depots, roadworks and bus infrastructure hubs, and notably leading raids on hijacked buildings and illegal connections, often a thorny issue.

His past includes a criminal conviction. In 1997, he was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud after being found guilty of running a Ponzi scheme. At the time, he worked as an English teacher, but became involved in criminal activity while selling alcohol after hours.

Speaking to SABC News about the visit to Molefe’s home, he said he was there in his capacity as the owner of the online publication African News Global.

Kunene told the broadcaster he was in the company of an unnamed journalist who had arranged the meeting with Molefe. Kunene claimed he had never previously met or interacted with Molefe, with whom the journalist was set to conduct an exclusive interview.

Questions remain about the purpose of the meeting and the identity of the unnamed “young journalist” he was accompanying. DM