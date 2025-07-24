Humpback whale watching off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, and more from around the world

A wildcat kitten and ITS mother in their enclosure at Tripsdrill Wildlife Paradis in Cleebronn, Germany, 23 July 2025. EPA/RONALD WITTEK Activists protest during a march against the euthanasia of baboons from Simon's Town Train Station to the police station on July 19, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The march is a response to recent incidents involving baboon injuries and euthanasia, particularly after dog attacks, and aims to raise awareness and encourage solutions that prioritize the well-being of the baboons. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A close-up shot of a placard held by activists protesting during a march against the euthanasia of baboons from Simon's Town Train Station to the police station on July 19, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The march is a response to recent incidents involving baboon injuries and euthanasia, particularly after dog attacks, and aims to raise awareness and encourage solutions that prioritize the well-being of the baboons. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A destroyed CU convenience store outlet operated by BGF Retail Co. is inundated following heavy rain in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 20 July 2025. EPA/YONHAP People commute along a waterlogged road in Lahore, Pakistan, 23 July 2025. Torrential monsoon rains that have already left 234 dead in Pakistan since late June will continue at least until 25 July, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said. EPA/A. HUSSAIN The latest work by French street artist James Colomina depicts US President Donald Trump emerging from a man hole, installed on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 42nd street, in New York, New York, USA, 23 July 2025. EPA/SARAH YENESEL Attorney Carel Schoeman appears at Johannesburg High Court on July 22, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that Attorney Carel Schoeman, along with the mother of two minor girls, who cannot be identified, is facing seventy-six charges including rape, sexual abuse of a minor, child trafficking, failure to report a victim of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, among others. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier) Members of the Special Force to Combat Drug Trafficking (Felcn) monitor packages of seized cocaine in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 21 July 2025. Bolivia's anti-narcotics force seized more than 1.9 tons of cocaine and marijuana in six operations carried out over ten days in the regions of Santa Cruz, Beni, and Cochabamba, the Bolivian government of Luis Arce reported. EPA/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt (R) holds up a memo as she speaks next to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 July 2025. Tensions between the Trump administration and the judiciary flared on Tuesday when Attorney General Pam Bondi removed a US attorney for New Jersey that had been named by federal judges to replace the president’s choice. EPA/ERIC LEE Participants display a Pro-Palestinian placard as they gather during the 13th edition of the Pride Walk at Dam Square, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 19 July 2025. EPA/RAMON VAN FLYMEN Police officers look at a large protest banner, installed on scaffolding opposite the headquarters of the Labour Party, on July 22, 2025 in London, England. Activists from the group 'Led By Donkeys' have installed the huge banner showing a photograph of destruction in Gaza's Jabaliya camp directly across from the Labour Party's headquarters, in protest of what they say is the government's complicity in genocide. The slogan reads "Protesting this isn't terrorism," referring to the government's recent proscription of the pro-Palestinian group, Palestine Action, after four of the group's members broke into RAF Brize Norton and spray-painted two Voyager aircraft on June 20. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Activists protest outside 30 Hudson Yards, which houses Wells Fargo and KKR offices, in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Climate activists protested at Wells Fargo & Co.'s New York office on Wednesday to protest the bank's abandonment of its targets for cutting carbon emissions. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images A Ukrainian activist attends a protest under the motto 'No stage for Putin supporters' against the performance of the renowned Russian operatic soprano Anna Netrebko during the 'Classic Open Air', at Gendarmenmarkt square in Berlin, Germany, 22 July 2025. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE Midwives attend the First World Midwives Summit at the Cultural Center in Cali, Colombia, 22 July 2025 (Issued 23 July 2025). More than 250 traditional midwives from 11 countries arrived in the capital of Valle del Cauca to participate in the summit. EPA/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR. Residents wearing traditional costumes and walking on stilts take part in a 'colorful dance' along a slope as part of a festival called 'The Anguiano Dancers' in Anguiano, La Rioja, northern Spain, 22 July 2025. The dancers walk down a slope, turning like a human spinning top onto 45-centimeter-high stilts to worship the town's patron, Mary Magdalene, in a tradition dating back to 1603. EPA/RAQUEL MANZANARES ‘Kawaria,’ or Lord Shiva devotees, carry Lord Shiva statues on their shoulders in New Delhi, India, 22 July 2025. Every year, thousands of Shiva devotees collect holy water called ‘ganga jal’ from the Ganges. During the month of Shravan in July, they trek barefoot or by other means, carrying the water over their shoulders to various Shiva temples in Delhi and neighboring states. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA A BMX rider dives into the water after riding his bike over a ramp that was set up by the sea, during a heatwave at Kavouri beach, near Athens, Greece, 19 July 2025. EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS A beautifully painted house with an image of Winnie Mandela does not reflect the unemployment and poverty the residents are subjected to on July 22, 2025 in Winnie Mandela, South Africa. It is reported that town has been struggling with water and electricity for years without any solution from the municipality. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw) Buddhist women wait for the Dalai Lama's arrival at a monastery in Zanskar, Kargil district, in the Indian-administered Ladakh, 19 July 2025. The Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader's visit to Zanskar has been postponed for a day due to bad weather conditions. The 14th Dalai Lama is on a month-long visit to the high-altitude desert Ladakh in the Himalayas. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN Bangladeshi people look at the burned school building after an air force training aircraft crashed into Milestone College campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 22 July 2025. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the death toll from the 21 July aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara has risen to 31. Additionally, 165 others were injured in the incident. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM New cadets member of the People's Defence Force (PDF) practice the military exercises during their basic military training at a secret jungle camp in Mon State, Myanmar, 12 July 2025 (issued 24 July 2025). The new cadets are being trained by senior members of the People's Defence Force (PDF) who have previously completed the Special Operations Forces program. The basic military training includes physical conditioning, weapons handling, basic combat medical care, and political and ethical education aimed at shaping them into disciplined and principled soldiers. Members of the PDF have been resisting Myanmar’s military junta since the coup on 1 February 2021. EPA/KAUNG ZAW HEIN NASCAR fans pose in front of the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza prior to the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20, 2025 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) The Drang Drung glacier near the Pensi La mountain pass on the Kargil-Zanskar Road in Ladakh Union Territory, India, 21 July 2025. At an elevation of 15,680 feet (4780 metres) above sea level, it is the longest glacier at approximately 23 km long, aside from the Siachen Glacier, in Ladakh. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN Tourists watch the sunset at the Uyuni salt flat, in Uyuni, Bolivia, 21 July 2025. The Uyuni salt flat is the largest in the world with an extension of more than 10,000 square kilometers and holds large reserves of lithium. EPA/Esteban Biba A rainbow appears among dark clouds over the mountains in Zanskar, Kargil district, India, 20 July 2025. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN Dead fish is seen at West Beach as South Australia's experiencing algal bloom crisis, Adelaide, Australia, 21 July 2025. A toxic algal bloom has been affecting South Australia's coastline, severely impacting marine wildlife and causing discoloured water, foam, and multiple fish deaths. EPA/MATT TURNER People walk next to a graffiti parodying Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tel Aviv, Israel, 21 July 2025. EPA/ABIR SULTAN Flowers and candles are placed on Ozzy Osbourne’s Hollywood star by fan Amor Morales in Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 July 2025. Osbourne passed away at the age of 76 on 22 July 2025, weeks after performing his final concert with Black Sabbath, his family announced. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. EPA/JILL CONNELLY Participants upon arrival of the Pink Monday Express at Tilburg Station, during the traditional Pink Monday in Tilburg, The Netherlands, 21 July 2025. During this day, equality, inclusion and acceptance are celebrated with a large fair with carnival rides, performances and street theater on the program. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL Groups of traditional dancers perform through the streets of the town as part of the 'Santa Maria Magdalena Patron Feast' on July 20, 2025 in Xico, Veracruz, Mexico. Thousands of people visit Xico to celebrate the town's patron saint, Santa Maria Magdalena. The event offers many cultural and religious activities, as the streets are decorated with sawdust carpets, many groups perform dances, and people gather to take part in different processions. (Photo by Hector Quintanar/Getty Images) A drag queen walks the red carpet prior the opening of the Shakespeare Club at H'ART Museum in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 23 July 2025, as part of Pride celebrations. The H’ART Museum welcomes COC’s Shakespeare Club from 23 to 31 July 2025 with the opening ceremony 'High Heels Hurray' on 23 July. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL Cosplayer dressed as Superman attends 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego preview night at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Canadian actor and cast member Pamela Anderson poses on the red carpet ahead of the UK premiere of 'The Naked Gun' at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London, Britain, 22 July 2025. The film opens in cinemas on August 1st. EPA/NEIL HALL US singer Jennifer Lopez performs during a concert as part of her 'Up All Night Live Tour' at the MVM Dome in Budapest, Hungary, 20 July 2025 (issued 21 July 2025). EPA/PETER LAKATOS Team Kazakhstan competes in the Team Acrobatic preliminaries of artistic swimming during the World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 in Singapore, 24 July 2025. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL. DM