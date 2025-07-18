Daily Maverick
Watch – Inside Mkhwanazi’s claims: South Africa held hostage by criminal cartel

On 6 July 2025, KwaZulu-Natal’s Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that a criminal syndicate involving cops, prison staff, judges, and politicians is holding South Africa hostage. Daily Maverick's Caryn Dolley explains.
Criminal Cops 2
Caryn Dolley
By Caryn Dolley
18 Jul 2025
Reporting by: Caryn Dolley
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Filmed by: Bernard Kotze
Edited by: Rufaro Chiswo
Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme

Caryn Dolley has covered organised crime in South Africa for nearly two decades, exposing how the country fits into the global criminal landscape, how gangsters appear to have infiltrated aspects of private security, and how politics, rogue intelligence, and state corruption are infused in these noxious arenas. Despite threats to her safety, she remains committed to uncovering the truth and bringing it to the public.

Hylton Mckenzie Jul 19, 2025, 04:11 AM

Police and thieves

Peter Geddes Jul 20, 2025, 10:49 AM

It’s painful to read all this, but so encouraging to see courageous individuals standing up against it. I can’t believe that there hasn’t yet been a hit on Caryn, bless her!