Watch – Inside Mkhwanazi’s claims: South Africa held hostage by criminal cartel



Reporting by: Caryn Dolley

Produced by: Emilie Gambade

Filmed by: Bernard Kotze

Edited by: Rufaro Chiswo

Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme

Caryn Dolley has covered organised crime in South Africa for nearly two decades, exposing how the country fits into the global criminal landscape, how gangsters appear to have infiltrated aspects of private security, and how politics, rogue intelligence, and state corruption are infused in these noxious arenas. Despite threats to her safety, she remains committed to uncovering the truth and bringing it to the public.

If you like this video, subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.

Would you like to become a Maverick Insider and support our journalism? Click here for all the details. DM