Trump asks for release of grand jury documents in Epstein case

US President Donald Trump's administration will ask a court to allow the release of grand jury testimony in the case of deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after some of his supporters reacted in fury to a report concluding there was no evidence to support long-running theories about his case.
Reuters
By Reuters
18 Jul 2025
"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Shortly after Trump's statement, Bondi said on X that the Justice Department was ready to ask the court on Friday to unseal the grand jury transcripts.

"President Trump - we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts," Bondi wrote.

Some Trump supporters have raised questions about Epstein, the disgraced financier, after the Justice Department this month concluded that there was no evidence to support a number of long-held conspiracy theories about his clients and 2019 death in prison.

Bondi had pledged months earlier to reveal major revelations about Epstein, including "a lot of names" and "a lot of flight logs."

Some Trump supporters have demanded the release of more information on Epstein, causing a rare fracture within his base of support. Trump has pushed back, calling the matter a hoax.

Allegations that Epstein had been sexually abusing girls became public in 2006 and he was arrested that year before accepting a plea deal. Epstein died in 2019 in jail after he was arrested a second time and charged with sex-trafficking conspiracy.

User Jul 18, 2025, 08:25 AM

Half of America knows Trump regularly, and for years engaged, in sex exploits with Epstein's under age girls. The other half knows as well but hero worship of the US's No. 1 monster has clouded their judgement. A few have now indicated that they can no longer keep quiet. Trump is targeting them as 'Sick Republicans'. Yeah. Sick as in honest and disgusted.