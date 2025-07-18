Trump asks for release of grand jury documents in Epstein case

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Shortly after Trump's statement, Bondi said on X that the Justice Department was ready to ask the court on Friday to unseal the grand jury transcripts.

"President Trump - we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts," Bondi wrote.

Some Trump supporters have raised questions about Epstein, the disgraced financier, after the Justice Department this month concluded that there was no evidence to support a number of long-held conspiracy theories about his clients and 2019 death in prison.

Bondi had pledged months earlier to reveal major revelations about Epstein, including "a lot of names" and "a lot of flight logs."

Some Trump supporters have demanded the release of more information on Epstein, causing a rare fracture within his base of support. Trump has pushed back, calling the matter a hoax.

Allegations that Epstein had been sexually abusing girls became public in 2006 and he was arrested that year before accepting a plea deal. Epstein died in 2019 in jail after he was arrested a second time and charged with sex-trafficking conspiracy.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Scott Malone, Himani Sarkar and Saad Sayeed)