The Vrystaat Arts Festival, and more from around the world

Performers walk with giant masks on the festival grounds during the Vrystaat Arts Festival on Day 02 on July 16, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The Vrystaat Arts Festival, also known as Vrystaat Kunstefees or Tsa-Botjhaba, is a major annual arts festival that celebrates creativity and cultural expression through a diverse range of artistic experiences, including theatre, music, dance, literature, and visual arts. The festival aims to foster connections between Afrikaans, English, and Sotho cultures and to support the development of both established and emerging artists. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) Traditional Afrikaans Volkspele performers crack whips during the Vrystaat Arts Festival on Day 03 on July 17, 2025, in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The Vrystaat Arts Festival, also known as Vrystaat Kunstefees or Tsa-Botjhaba, is a major annual arts festival that celebrates creativity and cultural expression through a diverse range of artistic experiences, including theatre, music, dance, literature, and visual arts. The festival aims to foster connections between Afrikaans, English, and Sotho cultures and to support the development of both established and emerging artists. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) Decorations on the festival grounds during the Vrystaat Arts Festival on Day 02 on July 16, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The Vrystaat Arts Festival, also known as Vrystaat Kunstefees or Tsa-Botjhaba, is a major annual arts festival that celebrates creativity and cultural expression through a diverse range of artistic experiences, including theatre, music, dance, literature, and visual arts. The festival aims to foster connections between Afrikaans, English, and Sotho cultures and to support the development of both established and emerging artists. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) A scene out of Dimpho and the Catfish, with Rondo Mpiti-Spies, Mosa Nyelele, Zizipho Nyulu (directed by Jane Mpholo) during the Vrystaat Arts Festival on Day 03 on July 17, 2025, in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The Vrystaat Arts Festival, also known as Vrystaat Kunstefees or Tsa-Botjhaba, is a major annual arts festival that celebrates creativity and cultural expression through a diverse range of artistic experiences, including theatre, music, dance, literature, and visual arts. The festival aims to foster connections between Afrikaans, English, and Sotho cultures and to support the development of both established and emerging artists. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) People participate in an performative art piece titled 'The Disappeared/Los Desaparecidos' that involves performers acting as law enforcement agents taking and arresting people, during a national day of nonviolent action against the Trump administration and deportations, outside of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 July 2025. This event is part of a national day of nonviolent protest with topics that include: The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, The Freedom to Vote Act, The Native American Voting Rights Act, The DC Admission Act. EPA/ALLISON DINNER A school teacher roped himself to perform a mock suicide during a mass protest march to the Chief Minister’s office in Howrah, Eastern India, 14 July 2025. The protest involved school teachers who lost their jobs following a court order over allegations of irregularities. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY A person carrying a dog during a protest against the policies of the Trump administration organized around the idea of ‘Good Trouble March’ popularized by late civil rights icon and US Representative John Lewis in New York, New York, USA, 17 July 2025. EPA/JUSTIN LANE US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media prior to boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 July 2025. President Trump will be speaking at an Energy and Innovation summit at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EPA/SHAWN THEW Fans of Crystal Palace protest against the UEFA decision to demote the club from Europa league to the Europa conference league outside Selhurst Park stadium on July 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) Residents stand next to a vehicle swept away by heavy rains in a neighborhood in Zapopan, Mexico, 16 July 2025. Heavy rains in the region have severely damaged homes and vehicles. EPA/FRANCISCO GUASCO People participate in the Pride Caravan in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 13 July 2025. The LGBTIQ+ community celebrated the eighteenth edition of the Pride Caravan, a festive event that also represents a demand for diversity and rights. EPA/Orlando Barría A view showing the jump of two whales in Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 July 2025. EPA/ANDRE COELHO Giant Spinosaurus installations float on the Chao Phraya River, during the 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' movie promotional event in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 July 2025. A promotional event for 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' was held on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River. The film was shot in Thailand, in locations such as Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, and Chiang Mai province. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK An aerial view of youngsters stand on a paddle boarding in Bewl Water reservoir on July 17, 2025 in Lamberhurst, England. In mid-May this year, Bewl Water reservoir was 86.4% full. However, following three Met Office-defined heatwaves throughout June and July, and Kent only receiving 35% of its expected rainfall, it now stands at 70%. Bewl Water supplies both Kent and Sussex with water, and hosepipe bans come into effect in these two counties as from tomorrow, July 18. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using an underwater robotic camera.) Team Croatia get into position prior to the Preliminary Round Men's Water Polo match between Team Croatia and Team Montenegro on day four of the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships at OCBC Aquatic Centre on July 14, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) Spectators along the road support walkers on the Seven Hills Road during the third day of the Nijmegen Four Days Marches (Nijmegen Vierdaagse) near Groesbeek, Netherlands, 17 July 2025. On the second-to-last day, participants walked along the Seven Hills Road. Over 45,000 participants from 82 nationalities walk 30, 40, or 50 kilometers. The event runs from 15 to 18 July 2025. EPA/JEROEN JUMELET A performer wears a costume of a character from Pop Mart's hugely popular Labubu dolls series while dancing for visitors at the Pop Land theme park on July 17, 2025 in Beijing, China. The viral 'monster' dolls are so popular that Pop Mart, the Beijing-based company behind the craze, saw its profits soar by 350% in the first half of the year. The obsession with Labubu, furry creatures with pointy ears and exactly nine teeth, have inspired long lineups and occasional tussles in some countries as well as a growing black market for imposter products seeking to cash in. Labubu dolls, created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, first debuted in 2019 but hit global status more recently when they became the accessory toy of choice for celebrities including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Blackpink's Lisa. A key part of Pop Mart's commercial success with Labubu is so-called 'blind boxes' where customers find out what they buy only when they open the package. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) A stunt rider performs on the first day of Black Cross (Zwarte Cross) in Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands, 17 July 2025. The four-day music, theater and motocross event takes place in the Achterhoek region for the 27th time and runs from 17 to 20 July 2025. EPA/EMIEL MUIJDERMAN Italy's Cristiana Girelli (2-L) celebrates scoring the 1-2 goal with her teammates during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter final soccer match between Norway and Italy in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 July 2025. EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI British singer FKA Twigs performs on the Lake stage during the 59th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, 13 July 2025. EPA/CYRIL ZINGARO Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum on July 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Ilona Maher speaks onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) A drone and firework show lights up the Eiffel Tower on July 14, 2025 in Paris, France. The fireworks will be accompanied by a thousand drones highlighting the river Seine during the Bastille Day celebrations. The spectacle is also commemorating the 10 year anniversary of the Paris Agreement with Brazil, which the France capital will celebrate for six months in 2025 during the Brazil-France Season. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) German rapper August Jean Diederich also known as Ski Aggu performs on the Main Stage at the 42nd edition of the Gurtenfestival in Bern, Switzerland, 16 July 2025. The open air music festival runs from 16 to 19 July. EPA/ANTHONY ANEX An aerial view of Lorna Roberts, checking the lavender crop ahead of the start of the harvest at Castle Farm on July 16, 2025 in Eynsford, England. Castle Farm, based in Shoreham, Kent is the largest lavender producer in the UK, growing and harvesting over 100 acres annually. This year the UK’s record-breaking dry and sunny spring, paired with a mild winter, has encouraged the blooms of the native Mediterranean plant to peak 10 days earlier than usual at Castle Farm. Warm, dry weather helps the plant build up more of the essential oils, which are distilled on site hours after the harvest. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Painted Storks (Mycteria leucocephala) fly at the Delhi Zoo in New Delhi, India, 16 July 2025. Rain lashed Delhi again and India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a more rain alert forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. EPA/HARISH TYAGI Morning fog over Przemysl, southeastern Poland, 15 July 2025. EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ. DM