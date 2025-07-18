The accidental carnivore’s guide to lazy, legendary chicken leftovers

We’ve all faced the following conundrum: Last night’s roasted chicken was a hit, but now you have a container of leftovers waiting in the fridge.

This is a conundrum I faced a few days ago after making BBQ-flavoured rotisserie chicken. Yep, that’s the very chicken that entrenched me even deeper in the world of meat consumption after being vegetarian for five months.

I have now officially revoked my vegetarian card and if there’s a veggie hotline for going astray, I’m sure my name’s on a watchlist.

But let’s be real. When life gives you leftover chicken, you lean in, grab a fork and see just how many new meals you can craft before your veggies stage a full-on protest.

The good news? Leftover chicken is basically a shortcut to all kinds of quick, easy and tasty meals. Instead of letting it sit and dry out, there are plenty of ways to turn yesterday’s dinner into today’s delight.

The beauty of leftover chicken is its versatility – it can star in dishes that are quick and satisfying enough for a family dinner.

I just whipped up the laziest (but still nutritious!) dinner with leftover chicken. Honestly, it’s the perfect meal for those nights when work has drained every ounce of energy and the last thing you want is to spend hours in the kitchen.

This meal comes together with ingredients you are likely to already have – some grains, greens and a bit of protein hiding in your fridge or pantry. I went the casserole route, tossing together leftover chicken, rice and whatever veggies were within reach.

Don’t forget the cooking stock. (Photo: Ray Mahlaka)

I’ll admit, I don’t actually own a “real” casserole dish. So, a trusty foil disposable tray stepped in – humble but highly effective. All I had to do was layer the ingredients, pour some vegetable stock over everything, sprinkle a generous handful of grated cheese on top, cover it up and let the oven work its magic. No fancy cooking skills or complicated steps – just set it and forget it.

The best part? Once the oven timer goes off, you’re rewarded with a hearty, comforting dinner that tastes like you put in way more effort than you did. Plus, clean-up is basically nonexistent (thank you, disposable tray).

If you’ve got leftover chicken and a few odds and ends, this casserole is proof that good food doesn’t need to be complicated – or require a mountain of dishes.

Ray’s lazy but nutritious leftover chicken casserole

Ready to go into the oven. (Photo: Ray Mahlaka)

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked white or brown rice

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved (or 2 medium tomatoes, chopped)

1-2 cups fresh spinach leaves

1-2 cups broccoli florets

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded or diced (leftover rotisserie chicken works perfectly)

2 cups vegetable stock

1-2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp mixed dried herbs

2 Tbsp crushed garlic

2 Tbsp basil pesto paste

Olive oil or nonstick spray for greasing

Method

Preheat your oven to 200°C.

Prepare the dish: Lightly grease a large casserole or baking dish with a bit of olive oil or nonstick spray.

Layer the ingredients: Spread the uncooked rice evenly on the bottom of the casserole dish. Layer the chopped tomatoes over the rice. Add the spinach leaves and broccoli florets in an even layer on top of the tomatoes. Distribute the chicken pieces over the vegetables.

Add seasonings: Sprinkle salt, pepper, herbs, garlic and basil pesto paste over the chicken and vegetables for extra flavour. Slowly pour the vegetable stock evenly over the entire dish, making sure the rice is covered.

Sprinkle grated cheddar generously over the top. Cover the casserole with foil and bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until the cheese is golden and bubbly, and most of the liquid is absorbed.

Let the casserole rest for about five minutes before serving. Enjoy warm! DM