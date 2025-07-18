Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Op-eds

THE CONVERSATION OP-ED

How would Mandela tackle SA's problems today if he were in Ramaphosa's shoes?

In 2023 South African author Jonny Steinberg published a book on former South African president Nelson Mandela and his tumultuous marriage to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. To mark the 107th anniversary of Mandela’s birth, Steinberg wrote the following.
Mandela-Conversation Nelson Mandela was a hard man who played a hard game. But what would he do if he were in Ramaphosa's shoes? (Photo: Adrian Steirn / www.21Icons.com/ Getty Images)
Jonny Steinberg
By Jonny Steinberg
18 Jul 2025
Facebook
5

As Nelson Mandela’s birthday approaches, I find that without any conscious bidding my mind has embarked on a thought experiment: If Mandela were in Cyril Ramaphosa’s shoes now, if he were president of South Africa facing a truly shocking crisis in the criminal justice system, what would he do?

It’s a silly experiment, I know, both because he isn’t here, and because people, especially unusual people like Nelson Mandela, tend to surprise you.

But I can’t help it, and it is partly Ramaphosa’s fault. He is forever invoking Mandela’s name, forever claiming to channel his spirit. Mandela, he says ad nauseum, was the world’s great consensus builder; his ship would not sail until all had consented to board.

This could not be further from the truth. Mandela was a patrician leader, at times even a draconian leader, who steamrolled dissent when he thought it necessary. And he led at a time when it was necessary. During the transition to democracy, he ended the armed struggle in the face of fierce opposition from across the democratic movement. He abandoned nationalisation when the trade union movement and South African Communist Party screamed that he had sold out. He went into these battles fiercely. He was rude, arrogant, insulting. He interrupted people when they were speaking. He was a hard man who played a hard game; he’d been like that all his life.

I would hazard a guess that in the midst of the crisis Ramaphosa is facing, Mandela’s most patrician qualities would have come out. He’d be firing people. He’d be insulting them in public speeches. He would put on that forbidding face of his, his lips in a downturned grimace.

Would it have worked? He managed to drag a volatile movement through a nightmarishly difficult transition to democracy. Could he have dragged it out of the quagmire of criminalisation and violence it finds itself in now? Who knows? What’s left of the African National Congress may be too far gone for that. What he would not do, I am sure, is tepidly announce yet another commission of inquiry. DM 

Jonny Steinberg is a Senior lecturer in African Studies at Yale University.

To mark this year’s Nelson Mandela International Day here’s a selection of articles providing insights into the life and legacy of the revolutionary icon.

This article was first published by The Conversation.

Comments

Loading your account…
Patterson Alan John Jul 19, 2025, 02:16 PM

I like that management style! You can be nice most of the time, but when you have to deal with nasty people, your tough side has to prevail and in doing so, you have to be consistent in dealing with these situations. Ramaphosa does not have this characteristic, therefore lacks the ability. When you are the Chief Executive Officer of a business or a country, without fear or favour, your position and big salary demand that you make those hard decisions. Period.

roelf.pretorius Jul 19, 2025, 11:40 PM

I don't agree with the charactisation of Nelson Mandela in this article. He WAS a consensus seeker in the ubuntu way. But one thing that the ANC very seldom allows Ramaphosa to do was that, with the negotiations and peaceful transition of power being only his own initiative, Mandela was willing to show the way very clearly, and after that the ANC had no choice but to go along. He was thus also willing to show the way very strongly, and then consensus was built about the practical application.

roelf.pretorius Jul 19, 2025, 11:46 PM

. . . If one closely observe Ramaphosa, one can see that whenever a situation arise where the ANC is in a corner, Ramaphosa does then take initiative before ideologs inside the ANC can steer things further downward. But the opportunities for that is limited today. Maybe Jonny should also consider why Mandela was not willing to stay on for a second term also? Was it not that he forsaw where the ANC was going and did not want his name tainted by it?

roelf.pretorius Jul 20, 2025, 12:01 AM

. . . Mandela always also looked at what was reasonable AND could be achieved; and if ideological considerations were blocking progress, he started to use his credibility to force it down on those who are doing the blocking. Traditional ubuntu worked well BECAUSE in pre-nationalist ubuntu leaders did show the way as he did and everyone had to be accommodated. Ramaphosa is confined in this because currently ANC nationalism overrides ubuntu values, which was not the case in Mandela's time.

roelf.pretorius Jul 20, 2025, 12:06 AM

. . . Too many people idolise African Nationalism at the expense of ubuntu values. These nationalist obsessions are what prevents SA to develop. It shows everywhere and also prevents Ramaphosa from doing what he wants. If SA can go back to the ethics of ubuntu and drop the nationalist agenda, as countries north of the Zambezi were mostly able to do since 1990, all our problems will be addressed because ubuntu is very practical and not ideological at all.