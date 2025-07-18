Fire every GNU Minister who is not doing their job! How citizens would channel their inner Madiba

Sphesihle Hon, a fourth-year student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

Sphesihle Hone. (Photo: Supplied)

“If I was Nelson Mandela today, I would call GNU leaders for a hard talk, draft a new national plan, launch a truth commission to expose corruption and push community policing,”

“In essence, I would take action to tackle and resolve internal conflicts, dishonest practices by those in authority and a high incidence of crime.” — Lisakhanya Venna

Entle Mcasi, a student at CPUT

Entle Mcasi. (Photo: Supplied)

“I would call for unity among GNU parties to prioritise the nation’s welfare over political differences. Act decisively against corruption in politics and policing. To combat crime, I’d strengthen community partnerships and ensure justice is fair and swift. I’d make sure that we invest in rebuilding our cities for all citizens.” — Lisakhanya Venna

Lerato Bashing, Cape Town

“The best way to fix South Africa is not by having lots of conversations about what’s wrong, or lots of meetings, or court cases back and forth — we need the people who are in the roles in government to do their jobs. In the same way [as] corporate, [where] you have your five metrics that you need to meet to get promoted — we need the same thing for government."

“For example, Minister X would need to do tasks A, B, C and D to stay as Minister X for the next year. And those performance metrics need to be available to the public, so that we can track them.”

“There needs to be decisive action … for those who are underperforming, so that the people can trust them again — so that when we vote, we vote for a government that cares, because right now it doesn’t feel like they care.” — Victoria O’Regan

Megan Bobotyane, leader of the community living in Ahmed Kathrada House, an occupied building in Green Point, Cape Town

On the GNU

“I think I would take a completely different direction. I think I would remove every single minister, especially ministers that have served more than one term, and based on [their] performance, I would look at what they’ve done.

“[For example], has the crime rate gone down? Has it gone up? What has happened in terms of their portfolio? And if nothing significant has come about, then I would remove them,” Bobotyane said.

“Clear out that Cabinet completely. Let’s start afresh. Change the culture within government to one of “excellence”. “What is the point of promoting a culture of sloth?”

"Hold people accountable. I think that would sort out corruption.”

On Crime

“The bottom people [are] just the end part, but the real problem lies in the heads of power. Hold everybody accountable. The law should treat everybody equally.”

On Unemployment

“Change the schooling system.We are teaching kids things that are irrelevant to them.”

"Start classes in entrepreneurship and coding from an early age."

“Financial literacy should be one of the biggest modules in school – you shouldn’t have to wait until you get to university to be introduced to such a thing.” — Victoria O'Regan

Angelina Siphalali, Midrand

GNU infighting

“If I was Nelson Mandela I would sort out the infighting in the government of national unity (GNU) by not having a GNU at all. The problem is that there are too many parties in government right now that don’t see eye to eye. If I was Mandela I would hold a meeting with all the parties and make an arrangement that they all become one party because it’s clear all these different parties cannot work together.”

Ministers not doing their jobs

“In terms of ministers not doing their work, I would just fire them all. If they cannot do the job they are hired to do, then why must they be earning a salary? You know, we actually have too many ministers, so after I fire them, I won’t even replace them because some of them are just there to have a title.”

Corruption

“Corrupt police and ministers must be fired and sent to jail. Simple as that.”

Unemployment

“The problem with unemployment is that there are a lot of people from outside working for little money, which means South Africans don’t get jobs. I will make a policy where South Africans are hired first before anyone else.” — Lerato Mutsila

Ipeleng Tlholoe 35, Midrand

GNU infighting

“It’s a difficult question because the GNU was formed to create stability within government. But because there is no unity, I would revert back to the old system of having one party or even change the Constitution so that you vote for the president and not the party.”

Ministers not doing their jobs

“Performance management is important to make sure ministers are doing their jobs. People must be held accountable and there must be regular reviews like we have in corporate. In government, people are just not doing their work and they are not held accountable for their actions.”

Andre Swart, retired policeman, Gqeberha

Andre Swart. (Photo: Supplied)

GNU infighting

“I’d tell the GNU leaders: stop the circus. Mandela would’ve demanded focus.”

“I’d establish a national coalition charter that all parties must sign – stick to the mandate or leave. You can’t govern a country while fighting among yourselves. That’s not leadership.”

Ministers not doing their jobs

“Back when I was a cop, if you didn’t perform, you were out. Ministers should sign clear performance contracts with timelines. If there’s no progress in six months, show them the door. Mandela didn’t tolerate dead weight.”

Corruption of politicians and police

“I’d strengthen the Hawks and make an example of one high-profile case — a true arrest with consequences. I’d also overhaul the police recruitment system and bring back community-based policing. We don’t need more cops; we need better ones, with discipline and honour.”

Crime out of control

“We need joint operations between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and communities. I’d also fund and train neighbourhood watches again – properly. Mandela would promote a shared responsibility. Tackling crime can’t just be the job of the SAPS. Families, schools, the justice system – all must work together.”

Cities falling apart

“I’d bring in skilled retirees like engineers, project managers and contractors to advise municipalities. Mandela valued wisdom. We have the knowledge – we’re just not using it. Maintenance teams must be deployed daily. Clean cities bring dignity and reduce crime too.”

Unemployment

“We must get practical. I’d revive public works programmes – not temporary ones, but sustainable, skills-based ones. Mandela believed in dignity through work. Fixing roads, housing, parks – those are jobs. Also, get local businesses to commit to hiring from their own communities.” – Nkosazana Ngwadla

Tuskeen Salie , primary school teacher and community activist, Gqeberha

Tuskeen Salie. (Photo: Supplied)

GNU infighting

“Mandela would say: enough!”

“I’d bring party leaders to a mediation process led by civil society elders – respected people, not politicians. If they continue fighting, I’d dissolve positions and invite fresh elections. The nation must come before party politics.”

Ministers not doing their jobs

“As a teacher, I know what it means to be held accountable. I’d introduce monthly community scorecards for ministers. If they’re not delivering, they must step down. Mandela would lead by example — and expect others to do the same.”

Corruption of politicians and police

“This is where we’ve lost our way. Mandela would be heartbroken. I’d launch a ‘Justice for All’ campaign — zero tolerance, lifetime bans from public office for the corrupt.

“I’d start with cleaning up the police. Teachers and police are the heart of a community – both must have integrity.”

Crime out of control

“It starts at home and school. I’d build after-school programmes in every area – sports, reading, arts. Young people need structure and hope. Mandela was all about prevention. I’d also hold community policing forums monthly and ensure neighbourhoods are empowered to help keep themselves safe.”

Cities falling apart

“I’d mobilise schools, NGOs and businesses to ‘adopt’ parts of the city – parks, libraries, clinics. Everyone must play a role. Mandela inspired civic pride. Let’s rekindle that. And yes, let’s fire the municipal officials who don’t deliver basic services.”

Unemployment

“Mandela would double down on education. I’d link every school leaver to a skill programme and mentorship pipeline. I’d work with businesses to ensure training leads to actual jobs.

We must stop giving young people ­theory and give them opportunity.” — Nkosazana Ngwadla DM

